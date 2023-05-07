99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Softball: Late rally lifts Menahga to a 5-4 win over Park Rapids

Home runs by Aili Anderson and Joie Koll spark the Braves' comeback.

LeahWeaverPR.JPG
Leah Weaver looks to throw out a runner during Menahga's 5-4 win over Park Rapids on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:03 AM

MENAHGA – A solo home run by Joie Koll and doubles by Janelle Hendrickson and Anna Pietila in the sixth inning rallied the Menahga fastpitch softball team to a 5-4 win over Park Rapids on Friday, May 5.

The Braves trailed 4-1 before those three extra-base hits highlighted a four-run sixth inning.

Park Rapids took a 2-0 lead in the fourth on a double by Chloe Tretbar, singles by Avery Cederstrom and Ali Roberts, and an error.

After Aili Anderson’s solo homer made it 2-1 in the fifth, a single by Allie Rowland and a two-run homer by Allie Michaleson gave the Panthers a 4-1 lead in the sixth.

Anderson went 3 for 4 to pace a nine-hit attack as Menahga improved to 7-3. Koll allowed two earned runs for the win. The Panthers finished with six hits in falling to 6-4.

Park Rapids 000 202 0…4 6 1

Menahga 000 014 x…5 9 4

W–Koll. L–Tretbar, 3-3. 2B: Tretbar 1. HR: Michaelson 1. SB: Rowland 1, Persons 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (0-4), Huber (0-3), N. Cederstrom (1-4), Persons (0-4), Tretbar (1-3, 1r), A. Cederstrom (1-2, 1r), Rowland (1-3), Roberts (1-3, 1rbi), Michaelson (1-3, 1r, 2rbi), Ulvin (0-0, 1r).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (6ip, 5r, 3er, 9h, 5bb, 7k).

Moorhead shuts out Panthers

MOORHEAD – Kellsey Kludt threw a two-hitter and struck out eight in leading Moorhead to a 10-0 win in five innings over the Panthers on Thursday, May 4.

Singles by Kilea Persons in the second and Maggie Huber in the fifth provided the Panthers’ only hits.

Park Rapids 000 00…0 2 3

Moorhead 251 11..10 10 0

W–Kludt. L–Tretbar, 3-2.

Park Rapids hitting: Clark (0-2), N. Cederstrom (0-2), A. Cederstrom (0-2), Persons (1-2), Tretbar (0-2), Rowland (0-2), Huber (1-2), Roberts (0-1), Ulvin (0-1), Yliniemi (0-1).

Park Rapids pitching: Trebar (4.2ip, 10r, 8er, 10h, 1bb, 1k).

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
