Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Softball: Fergus Falls sweeps doubleheader from Park Rapids 18U

Park Rapids will make its home debut by hosting Hawley on June 27.

softball fsa logo.jpg
High school softball
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 11:10 AM

FERGUS FALLS – Fergus Falls swept a doubleheader from the Park Rapids 18U fastpitch softball team on Tuesday, June 13.

In the opener, Fergus Falls scored two runs in the first inning, four runs in the second, seven runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth for a 16-3 victory in five innings. Ali Roberts, McKenna Weaver and Rachel Ulvin scored Park Rapids’ three runs in the fifth. Roberts took the loss.

In the second game, Fergus Falls scored three runs in the third and two runs in the sixth to rally for a 5-4 victory. Janae Torma walked and scored on Rylan Fogarty’s double in the third while Ulvin and Hensel singled and scored in the fourth. Roberts also had a single in that inning. Maggie Huber singled and scored Park Rapids’ final run in the fifth. Peyton Offerdahl started and suffered the loss as Park Rapids fell to 1-3.

Park Rapids’ home doubleheader against Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, June 28. Park Rapids will host Hawley in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 27 starting at 5:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED STORIES

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
baseball logo.jpg
Prep
Baseball: Junior Legion team splits first games
June 15, 2023 09:18 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
golf ball on fairway
Prep
Golf: Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids girls place 4th at state tournament
June 15, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Golf logo.jpg
Prep
Golf: Mady Maninga leads field at state Class AA girls tournament
June 14, 2023 08:09 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
golf ball on fairway
Prep
Golf: Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids girls place 4th at state tournament
June 15, 2023 09:03 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Copy of 062222.N.PRE.TouringFDTrucks.jpg
Local
Park Rapids firefighters hosting open house this Saturday, June 17
June 12, 2023 03:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
AkeleyHwy34DetourMap2023.jpg
Local
Akeley Hwy. 34 detour begins July 10
June 13, 2023 08:21 AM
 · 
By  Lorie Skarpness
OsageDLHwy34ResurfacingProjectMapJune2023.jpg
Local
State Hwy. 34 work rescheduled – again. This time it's July 6.
June 09, 2023 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports