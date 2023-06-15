Softball: Fergus Falls sweeps doubleheader from Park Rapids 18U

FERGUS FALLS – Fergus Falls swept a doubleheader from the Park Rapids 18U fastpitch softball team on Tuesday, June 13.

In the opener, Fergus Falls scored two runs in the first inning, four runs in the second, seven runs in the fourth and two runs in the fifth for a 16-3 victory in five innings. Ali Roberts, McKenna Weaver and Rachel Ulvin scored Park Rapids’ three runs in the fifth. Roberts took the loss.

In the second game, Fergus Falls scored three runs in the third and two runs in the sixth to rally for a 5-4 victory. Janae Torma walked and scored on Rylan Fogarty’s double in the third while Ulvin and Hensel singled and scored in the fourth. Roberts also had a single in that inning. Maggie Huber singled and scored Park Rapids’ final run in the fifth. Peyton Offerdahl started and suffered the loss as Park Rapids fell to 1-3.

Park Rapids’ home doubleheader against Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal scheduled for Tuesday, June 20 has been postponed and rescheduled for Wednesday, June 28. Park Rapids will host Hawley in a doubleheader on Tuesday, June 27 starting at 5:30 p.m.

