Softball: Despite moving players to new positions, Park Rapids expects a successful season

With seven players back who started games a year ago, the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team has a solid nucleus to build around entering this delayed spring season.

Returning to lead the Panthers are seniors Chloe Tretbar, Mickey Clark and Avery Cederstrom; junior Kilea Persons; and sophomores Nora Cederstrom, Allie Rowland and Anna Yliniemi.

Of those seven, only three will return to their starting spots. Tretbar will pitch and play first base, Nora Cederstrom returns at second base and Rowland is back as the starting catcher. Clark will move from center field to shortstop, Avery Cederstrom moves from left field to center field, Persons will move from right field to third base or catcher and Yliniemi will play third base or play the outfield. Clark and Tretbar received Mid-State Conference honors last season.

“Despite having seven returning players with varsity experience, we only have three in positions they played last season,” said Park Rapids head coach Marion Goeden. “The players in new positions are looking solid, however I would expect we will still have a few growing pains until we are a little more comfortable in our play. Our veteran players have positively engaged in their leadership roles and that makes me believe we are going to have a successful season.”

Last season, the Panthers hit .309 as a team while posting a team ERA of 4.80 while scoring an average of 7.4 runs a game in posting a 10-11 record.

Rowland hit .343 (12 for 35) with seven runs and six RBI. Clark hit .342 (13 for 38) with 16 runs scored, seven RBI and 12 stolen bases. Tretbar batted .328 (20 for 61 with 24 RBI and 15 runs scored). Persons had a .264 average (14 for 53) with six runs and six RBI. Nora Cederstrom batted .258 (16 for 62) with19 runs, seven RBI and 10 steals. Avery Cederstrom hit .167 (5 for 30) with three runs and four RBI. Yliniemi hit .083 (1 for 12) with two runs and three RBI. Tretbar will handle most of the pitching duties after going 7-9 with a 5.55 ERA in 77 innings last season.

Graduation left the Panthers with the task of filling the starting spots of Abby Morris (shortstop), Allison Offerdahl (first base/pitcher) and Natalie Harvey (outfield). Morris, a Section 8AA and Mid-State Conference player, hit .419 (31 for 74) while leading the team with 30 runs scored and 22 stolen bases. Offerdahl, an all-conference player, hit .236 (13 for 55) with 11 runs and 11 RBI and posted a 3-2 record with one save and a 3.57 ERA on the mound. Harvey had a .189 average (7 for 37).

Looking to fill the other starting spots and providing depth will be juniors Abby Felts (outfield) and Ali Roberts (first base/pitcher) and sophomores Rylan Fogarty (outfield) and Rachel Ulvin (outfield).

Comprising the junior varsity squad will be Fogarty and Ulvin along with senior Albine Cassart; junior MaKenzie Martinez; sophomores Rachel Weiss and Abby Eskola; and freshmen Allie Michaelson, Aubrey Current, McKenna Weaver, Janae Torma, Kolie Safratowich, Maggie Huber, Natalie Weiss, Jalen Hensel and Vivian Shepersky.

Pequot Lakes won the conference title last season with a 10-0 record while the Panthers were second at 6-2. Aitkin (3-3), Detroit Lakes (4-6), Crosby-Ironton (3-7) and Staples-Motley (0-8) rounded out the Mid-State standings.

Park Rapids received the No. 4 seed in the North for the Section 8AA tournament and opened with a 9-2 win over No. 5 Warroad before being eliminated with losses to No. 1 Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (13-0 in five innings) and No. 3 Roseau (8-7). D-G-F defeated Hawley (9-4 and 4-3 in eight innings) for the section championship and went on to finish fourth at the state Class AA tournament.

With plenty of experience returning and plenty of potential with the new starters, Goeden is looking for her team to once again contend to win the conference title and be a threat in the section tournament.

“If you know Panther fastpitch, you know we have a strong history of high expectations every season. That expectation holds for this season as well,” said Goeden. “I see our team competing well with conference teams. I expect us to have a very positive record in the conference. Our biggest challenge will be Pequot Lakes and we look forward to that challenge. Our section will be pretty strong. Once again, I see us challenging the top teams in the section. We will need to really push ourselves out of our comfort zone each day to gain in all areas of the game so come playoff time we're ready to make a run. Despite the long preseason inside, we feel we've continued to gain in all areas of the game. Hopefully, Mother Nature will be a little kinder to us over the next six weeks. We're excited to show what we've got.”

SEASON SCHEDULE

April 18 – at Aitkin (2), 4 p.m. April 22 – Ada-Borup, Fergus Falls, Fertile-Beltrami, Perham and Roseau at Park Rapids tournament, 10 a.m. April 24 – vs. Crosby-Ironton (2), 4 p.m. April 25 – at Detroit Lakes (2), 4 p.m. April 27 – vs. Staples-Motley (2), 4 p.m.

May 2 – at Pequot Lakes (2), 4 p.m. May 4 – at Moorhead, 4:30 p.m. May 5 – at Menahga, 4:30 p.m. May 8 – vs. Wadena-Deer Creek, 4:30 p.m. May 9 – vs. Frazee, 4:30 p.m. May 12 – vs. Barnesville, 4:30 p.m. May 15 – at Browerville-Eagle Valley, 4:30 p.m.