Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Thursday, August 17
Crime & Courts
Garage Sale Map
Making Northern Minnesota Memories
Lakes Summer Fun
Where are they now?
PRoject 309 Photo Gallery
Puzzles & Games
Park Rapids Jobs
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Cartoons
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Crime & Courts
Garage Sale Map
Making Northern Minnesota Memories
Lakes Summer Fun
Where are they now?
PRoject 309 Photo Gallery
Puzzles & Games
Park Rapids Jobs
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sports
Prep
Softball: Connecting for a hit
Iron Horse's Leah Pietila swings at a pitch during a Women's League slowpitch softball game at Olson Fields this summer.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
By
Vance Carlson
Today at 8:59 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
Lamb Weston's Jack Herman swings at a pitch during a Men's League slowpitch softball game at Olson Fields this summer.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
RELATED STORIES
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
By
Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What To Read Next
Prep
Golf: Isabella Martin advances in Drive, Chip and Putt Competition
1h ago
·
By
Vance Carlson
Prep
Girls Golf: Park Rapids enjoyed historic season
Aug 7
·
By
Vance Carlson
Prep
Golf: Sofia Anderson's state trip highlighted Nevis' season on links
Aug 7
·
By
Vance Carlson
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
Local
Heritage Living Center and Green Pine Acres get more than $441K each
17h ago
·
By
Shannon Geisen
Local
Keranen completes Hubbard County Board
18h ago
·
By
Shannon Geisen
Members Only
Local
Hubbard County Incidents: Aug. 7-13, 2023
18h ago
·
By
Staff reports
Arts and Entertainment
Classic car show brings bumper crop of ogle-worthy autos
2d ago
·
By
Robin Fish
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.