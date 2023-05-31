Softball: Breckenridge ends season for Park Rapids with playoff win

FRAZEE – It was deja vu for the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team in a Section 8AA elimination game against Barnesville on Tuesday, May 30.

In their meeting during the regular season, Allie Michaelson’s RBI single with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Allie Rowland with the winning run in the Panthers’ 4-3 walk-off win over Barnesville.

In the rematch in the playoffs, Michaelson’s RBI single with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the seventh inning scored Rowland with the winning run in a 3-2 walk-off victory for the Panthers.

Park Rapids’ season came to an end with an 8-6 loss to Breckenridge in another elimination game on Tuesday. The Panthers rallied from a 6-1 deficit before Breckenridge prevailed. Park Rapids was the No. 3 seed in the North while Barnesville was the No. 3 seed in the South and Breckenridge was the No. 1 seed in the North.

In the win over Barnesville, Nora Cederstrom singled and scored on Avery Cederstrom’s groundout in the second to tie the game at 1-1 while Rachel Ulvin reached on an error, stole second and third, and scored on Rowland’s RBI single in the fifth to tie it at 2-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rowland singled with one out in the seventh, stole second and third, and scored on Michaelson’s RBI grounder.

Rowland (2 for 4) led Park Rapids’ offense, which finished with six hits. Ali Roberts earned the win in relief of Chloe Tretbar. Those two combined to give up seven hits and two unearned runs as Barnesville ended the season with a 14-9 record.

Breckenridge, which edged Thief River Falls 4-2 in the other elimination game on Tuesday, jumped out to a 6-1 lead before the Panthers rallied.

Michaelson reached on a two-out error and scored on Anna Yliniemi’s RBI double as Park Rapids led 1-0 in the first.

Abi Bronson’s RBI double led to two runs in the bottom of that inning while Adi Dodge’s two-run double sparked a four-run second to put Breckenridge in front.

A walk to Rowland, a single and stolen base by Michaelson, and a two-run single by Yliniemi made it 6-3 in the third while a walk to Nora Cederstrom, a sacrifice bunt by Avery Cederstrom, and RBI singles by Vivian Shepersky and Rowland cut the gap to 6-5 in the fourth. A single by Michaelson, a n error, a bunt single by Tretbar and a bases-loaded walk to Kilea Persons tied the game at 6-6 in the fifth.

An error helped Breckenridge score the winning runs in the sixth.

Park Rapids had threats to score in the final two innings, but Rowland (who doubled) and Mickey Clark (who had a bunt single) were stranded on second and third in the sixth while Nora Cederstrom (who walked) and Persons (who singled) were stranded on second and third in the seventh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers had 11 hits, but stranded 10 runners on base. Rowland, Michaelson and Yliniemi all went 2 for 4. Roberts and Tretbar combined to give up seven earned runs on eight hits. Park Rapids ended the season with a 17-8 record while Breckenridge improved to 17-4.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton defeated Hawley 8-2 to advance to the championship game. Breckenridge and Hawley will play with the winner having to defeat D-G-F twice for the section title.

“I was impressed, but not surprised we went into the Final 4 in the section. What did impress me was the calm demeanor of this team as a whole. They never got down. They never quit. We were down five runs against Breckenridge and we battled back. That was how this team rolled,” said Park Rapids head coach Marion Goeden. “Our team continued to improve all season long. These players were so much fun to coach. You wouldn’t know we were working hard because they made it fun. I hate to see our three seniors move on. Their leadership made all the difference. Let’s keep this rolling for next season.”

Barnesville 010 100 0…2 7 3

Park Rapids 101 010 1…3 6 2

W–Roberts, 8-1. L–Olson.

Park Rapids hitting: Rowland (2-4, 1r, 1rbi), Clark (1-4), Michaelson 91-4, 1rbi), Yliniemi (0-3), Tretbar (0-3), N. Cederstrom (1-3, 1r), Persons (1-2), A. Cederstrom (0-2, 1rbi), Ulvin (0-1, 1r), Shepersky (0-1), Huber (0-1), Roberts (0-1). SB: Rowland 3, Clark 2, Ulvin 2, N. Cederstrom 1.

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (4ip, 2r, 0er, 3h, 1bb, 1k); Roberts (3ip, 0r, 4h, 0bb, 1k).

Park Rapids 102 210 0…6 11 2

Breckenridge 240 002 x…8 8 2

W–Dodge. L–Tretbar, 9-7.

Park Rapids hitting: Rowland (2-3, 1r, 1rbi), Clark (1-4), Michaelson (2-4, 3r), Yliniemi (2-4, 3rbi), Tretbar (1-4), N. Cederstrom (0-2, 1r), Persons (1-3, 1rbi), A. Cederstrom (1-4), Shepersky (1-4, 1r, 1rbi). 2B: Rowland 1, Yliniemi 1. SB: A. Cederstrom 1, Persons ,1 Michaelson 1, Clark 1, N. Cederstrom 1.

Park Rapids pitching: Roberts (1.3ip, 6er, 6h, 3bb, 1k); Tretbar (4.6ip, 2r, 1er, 2h, 2bb, 2k).