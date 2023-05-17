Softball: Ali Roberts' no-hitter sparks Park Rapids' sweep over C-I

PARK RAPIDS – Ali Roberts threw a no-hitter while facing the minimum number of batters in sparking the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team to a Mid-State Conference doubleheader sweep over Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday, May 16.

Roberts retired the first 10 batters in the Panthers’ 10-0 five-inning victory in the opener before Brooke Johnson reached on an error. However, Johnson was thrown out at second base on the play as Roberts faced only 15 batters, striking out seven of them.

Chloe Tretbar followed with a seven-hitter as Park Rapids completed the sweep with a 13-1 five-inning win in the second game.

Maggie Huber slides in with a stolen base during Park Rapids' Mid-State Conference doubleheader sweep over Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Mickey Clark, Anna Yliniemi and Kilea Persons all had two hits apiece to lead Park Rapids’ 12-hit attack in the first game.

A single by Allie Rowland and an RBI double by Nora Cederstrom gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead in the first inning while a double by Tretbar, an RBI single by Persons and a two-run single by Yliniemi made it 4-0 in the second. A single by Clark and three errors led to three runs in the fourth before a double by Tretbar, an RBI double by Persons, and RBI singles by Vivian Shepersky and Clark ended this game early via the 10-run rule in the fifth.

Allie Rowland dives into third base during Park Rapids' Mid-State Conference doubleheader against Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Rowland (2 for 4), Clark (3 for 4), Cederstrom (2 for 4), Yliniemi (2 for 4) and Tretbar (2 for 3) combined for 11 of the Panthers’ 15 hits in the second game.

A double by Clark, a single by Tretbar and a two-run single by Persons gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead in the first while singles by Shepersky, Rowland, Clark and Yliniemi sparked a four-run second. Doubles by Avery Cederstrom, Nora Cederstrom and Tretbar along with triples by Clark and Yliniemi highlighted a five-run third before singles by Maggie Huber and Rowland set up a two-run double by Nora Cederstrom to end the scoring the fourth.

Mickey Clark dives into third base during Park Rapids' Mid-State Conference doubleheader sweep against Crosby-Ironton on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The sweep gave the Panthers an 8-2 record in conference play and a 14-6 overall record. C-I ended Mid-State play with a 1-9 record while falling to 4-15 overall. Pequot Lakes claimed the conference title with a 10-0 record.

Game 1

Crosby-Ironton 000 00…0 0 3

Park Rapids 130 33…10 12 1

W–Roberts, 5-1. L–Young. 2B: Persons 1, Tretbar 2, N. Cederstrom 1. SB: Huber 2, Yliniemi 2.

Park Rapids hitting: Rowland (1-2, 1r), Clark (2-4, 1r, 1rbi), N. Cederstrom (1-3, 1r, 1rbi), Yliniemi (2-2, 1r, 2rbi), A. Cederstrom (0-3), Michaelson (0-3), Tretbar (2-3, 2r), Persons (2-3, 2r, 2rbi), Huber (1-2, 1r), Shepersky (1-1, 1r, 1rbi).

Park Rapids pitching: Roberts (5ip, 0r, 0h, 0bb, 7k).

Game 2

Crosby-Ironton 001 00…1 7 2

Park Rapids 245 2x…13 15 1

W–Tretbar, 9-5. L–Young. 2B: A. Cederstrom 1, Tretbar 1, Clark 1, N. Cederstrom 2. 3B: Clark 1, Yliniemi 1. SB: Persons 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Rowland (2-4, 2r), Clark (3-4, 3r, 1rbi), N. Cederstrom (2-4, 2r, 3rbi), Yliniemi (2-4, 2r, 2rbi), Tretbar (2-3, 1rbi), Huber (1-1, 1r), Persons (1-2, 2rbi), A. Cederstrom (1-3, 1r), Shepersky (1-2, 2r), Roberts (0-1), Felts (0-2).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (5ip, 1er, 7h, 0bb, 4k).

B-EV tops Panthers

BROWERVILLE – The Panthers were held to only five hits in a 5-1 loss to Browerville-Eagle Valley on Monday, May 15.

Park Rapids scored its only runs in the seventh when Avery Cederstrom and Yliniemi singled and scored when Rowland’s fly ball to left field was misplayed.

Avery Cederstrom went 2 for 3 to lead the offense as Tretbar took the loss despite allowing only five hits as four errors led to four unearned runs.

Park Rapids 000 000 2…2 5 4

Browerville-Eagle Valley 001 400 x…5 5 2

W–Marxer. L–Tretbar, 8-5. SB: Yliniemi 1.

Park Rapids hitting: Rowland (1-3), Clark (1-4), Michaelson (0-3), N. Cederstrom (0-2), Tretbar (0-3), A. Cederstrom (2-3), Persons (0-3, 1r), Shepersky (0-2), Roberts (0-1), Yliniemi (1-2, 1r).

Park Rapids pitching: Tretbar (5ip, 5r, 1er, 5h, 4bb, 2k); Roberts (1ip, 0r, 0h, 0bb, 1k).