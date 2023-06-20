Softball: 6 Park Rapids players receive Section 8AA, Mid-State honors

Six members of the Park Rapids fastpitch softball team received postseason honors after helping the Panthers finish with an 8-2 record in Mid-State Conference play and a 17-8 overall record.

Senior Mickey Clark and sophomore Allie Rowland received Section 8AA honors as the Panthers defeated East Grand Forks 3-2, lost to Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16-1, defeated Roseau 9-8 and Barnesville 3-2, and lost to Breckenridge 8-6 in the Section 8AA tournament.

Clark hit .400 (6 for 15) with three runs, two RBI and seven stolen bases as the starting shortstop in those five section games.

Rowland, the Panthers’ starting catcher, hit .412 (7 for 17 with a double) with three runs, three RBI and three stolen bases in the section tournament.

Those two joined seniors Avery Cederstrom and Chloe Tretbar, junior Kilea Persons, and sophomore Anna Ylineimi as all-conference players. The three seniors received all-conference honors while the other three were all-conference honorable mention selections. Clark and Tretbar were all-conference players last season.

Kilea Persons (16) received Mid-State Conference honorable mention honors after hitting .500 in the 10 conference games while starting at third base. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Cederstrom hit .294 (10 for 34, including two doubles) with five runs, three RBI and two stolen bases as the starter in center field in the 10 conference games.

Clark hit .500 (17 for 34, including a double and two triples) with 13 runs, three RBI and 11 stolen bases in the 10 Mid-State games.

Tretbar also played in all 10 conference games, hitting .333 (10 for 30, including four doubles) with five runs, two RBI and a stolen base. In seven pitching appearances, Tretbar went 4-1 with two saves and a 2.61 ERA in 37 ⅔ innings. Tretbar gave up 23 runs (14 earned) on 46 hits and 15 walks while striking out 36. When not pitching, Tretbar played first base.

Rowland batted .324 (11 for 34) while scoring 13 runs, driving in five and stealing four bases in the 10 games.

Persons, the starter at third base in all 10 conference games, hit .500 (15 for 30, including two doubles and a home run) with five runs, nine RBI and three steals.

Anna Yliniemi hit .357 in nine Mid-State Conference games as a starting outfielder for the Panthers to earn all-conference honorable mention honors. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Yliniemi played the outfield in nine Mid-State games and hit .357 (10 for 28, including three doubles and one triple) while scoring eight runs, having six RBI and stealing two bases.

The Panthers swept doubleheaders against Aitkin, Detroit Lakes, Staples-Motley and Crosby-Ironton while dropping both games to Pequot Lakes.

