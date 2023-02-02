Skiing: Park Rapids native Aaron Pike wins two world titles

OSTERSUND, SWEDEN – Aaron Pike is now a world champion.

The native of Park Rapids captured two gold medals and two silver medals during the 2023 International Ski Federation’s Para Nordic Skiing World Championships on Jan. 21-29.

Pike earned his first gold medal with a winning time of 41:26 in the 12.5 km sitting long distance biathlon on Jan. 27. Great Britain’s Scott Meanagh won the silver medal in 41:32.

In the final race of this week-long competition on Jan. 29, Pike led off the United States’ 4 x 2.5 km mixed relay team that claimed a gold medal. Ukraine finished second. That win gave Team USA eight gold medals to go along with five silver medals and two bronze medals.

Pike also captured two silver medals in two other biathlon races. In the 7.5 km sprint biathlon, Pike clocked a 24:54 to finish behind Canada’s Collin Cameron’s winning time of 24:14 on Jan. 21. Pike followed with a runner-up time of 34:00 in the 10 km middle distance biathlon on Jan. 25. Ukraine’s Taras Reed won the gold in 33:08.

Pike also competed in the sprint freestyle on Jan. 24. Pike finished seventh with a 2:36.73 in the semifinals after clocking a 2:26.52 in the qualifying round. The top 6 advanced to the finals.

This marked Pike’s 10th year competing for Team USA. Pike won a silver medal in the biathlon in 2021 and won a bronze medal in the sprint biathlon in 2019. Pike is also a six-time Paralympian for Team USA.