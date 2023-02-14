99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Several high school sporting events postponed, changed

Park Rapids boys hockey and boys basketball games will start earlier.

Primary Logo_No In Pursuit_crop.jpg
Rysavy
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 14, 2023 10:58 AM
Because of the weather, several area high school athletic events scheduled for Tuesday (Feb. 14) have either been changed or postponed.
The Park Rapids boys basketball game against Staples-Motley at Staples has been moved from a 7:30 p.m. tip-off to a 6:30 p.m. start.
Park Rapids' boys hockey game at Greenway has been moved from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. with the junior varsity game canceled.
Park Rapids' girls basketball game at Perham has been canceled.
Nevis has postponed two conference basketball games. The boys Northland Conference game against Kelliher-Northome at Northome as well as the girls Northwoods Conference game at Lake of the Woods will not be played.
Start times have also been moved up for three events featuring Menahga teams.
United North Central will wrestle Mahnomen/Waubun in a Section 8A quarterfinal match at 3:30 p.m. at the Menahga High School gym. Menahga's boys basketball team will follow by hosting Lake Park-Audubon at 5 p.m. while Menahga's girls basketball team will play Wadena-Deer Creek at approximately 6:45 p.m. at the Menahga High School gym.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
