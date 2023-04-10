Park Rapids wins appeal with MSHSL, will join Section 8AA for football this fall

Jeremy Nordick received the news he was hoping to hear.

Park Rapids’ activities director and head football coach appealed to the Minnesota State High School League to have the Panthers drop from Class AAA to Class AA for football. That appeal was approved as Park Rapids will move from 8AAA to 8AA beginning this fall.

Last year, Section 8AAA featured Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Fergus Falls, Perham, East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls and Roseau. Park Rapids also played Class AAAA Detroit Lakes and Class AAA Pequot Lakes last season along with Class AA Pelican Rapids.

In addition to Park Rapids, Roseau also drops from 8AAA to 8AA. The new Section 8AA field will also consist of returning teams Barnesville, Crookston, Frazee, Hawley, Pelican Rapids and Warroad. Morris Area moves into Section 8AAA.

The Panthers have struggled to win games playing mostly 8AAA teams by going 5-47 over the last six seasons. Park Rapids’ last Section 8AAA playoff win was in 2015 and the last time the Panthers posted a winning record was in 2013, finishing 6-3. Barnesville defeated Crookston 56-3 in last year’s Section 8AA title game.

“I appealed to get us into Class AA and the Minnesota State High School League granted the appeal,” said Nordick. “The last few years have been tough in AAA. Where our football program is right now, moving to AA gives us more opportunities for wins on Friday nights. The kids and the coaching staff are excited. Playing the bigger schools has been tough on the kids and the program. It gives us a little bit of a lifeline.”

Nevis is also moving to a new section.

The Tigers will go from Section 6 9-man to Section 5 9-man. Section 5 will expand from five teams to eight teams. Carlton-Wrenshall, Cromwell-Wright, McGregor and Ogilvie are the four returning teams while Bertha-Hewitt, Sebeka and Verndale will move from Section 4. South Ridge moves from Section 5 9-man to Section 7A while Fosston takes Nevis’ spot in Section 6.

Ogilvie defeated South Ridge for the Section 5 title and Wheaton-Herman-Norcross defeated Verndale for the Section 4 title.

Menahga also has a new section, moving from Section 6A to Section 6AA.

The Braves replace Sauk Centre in Section 6AA, which returns Osakis, Pillager, Staples-Motley, Wadena-Deer Creek and West Central Area to form a six-team section.

Sauk Centre defeated Osakis 27-6 in last year’s Section 6AA title game.

Changes in other fall sports

The cross country teams in Section 8A received a break when perennial power Perham was moved to Section 8AA.

Perham had dominated the Section 8A meet in recent years with the boys winning 17 straight titles and the girls being the section champs for 11 consecutive seasons.

That was the only change as Park Rapids, Nevis and United North Central will return with Ada-Borup-West, Bagley/Fosston, Cass Lake-Bena, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, DNA Homeschool, Frazee, Hawley, Lake of the Woods, Lake Park-Audubon, New York Mills, Pelican Rapids, Red Lake County, Riverside Christian School, Roseau, Warroad and West Marshall.

The Hawley girls and the Park Rapids boys were the other state qualifiers last year with runner-up finishes.

Section 8AA volleyball has only one change with Red Lake moving down to Section 8A.

Park Rapids and Menahga return along with Barnesville, Crookston, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, East Grand Forks, Frazee, Hawley, Pelican Rapids, Perham, Roseau, Thief River Falls, Wadena-Deer Creek and Warroad.

Barnseville defeated East Grand Forks in last year’s Section 8AA championship match.

Nevis returns with the rest of the volleyball teams in Section 5A.

Last season, Nevis, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, Sebeka, Laporte and Cass Lake-Bena were in Pod A. Browerville-Eagle Valley, Verndale, Swanville, Bertha-Hewitt, Upsala and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle were in Pod B. In Pod C were Pine River-Backus, Hill City, Northland and McGregor. Competing in Pod D were Mille Lacs, Braham, Ogilvie and East Central.

Pine River-Backus defeated Mille Lacs to win the Section 5A title.

Section 8A in girls tennis returns to its former self with East Grand Forks, Perham/New York Mills and Thief River Falls returning after competing in Section 8AA the last two seasons. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle moves to Section 6A.

The other Section 8A girls tennis teams in the nine-team section are Crookston, Parkers Prairie, Roseau, Staples-Motley and Wadena-Deer Creek. Staples-Motley defeated Crookston for the Section 8A title while Thief River Falls defeated St. Cloud Team in the Section 8AA title match.

For Section 8A girls swimming and diving, Alexandria and Morris Area will move from Section 6A to form a nine-team section.

In addition to Park Rapids, the other teams returning to Section 8A are Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Fosston/Bagley, Perham/New York Mills, Thief River Falls and Warroad/Roseau/Badger-Greenbush-Middle River.

Park Rapids is the defending Section 8A champion while Alexandria was the Section 6A runner-up while Morris Area placed sixth.

Last year of Mid-State Conference

The end of an era will occur after next season.

The 2023-24 season will mark the final season of the Mid-State Conference, which consists of Aitkin, Crosby-Ironton, Detroit Lakes, Pequot Lakes, Park Rapids and Staples-Motley. Park Rapids and Staples-Motley have been accepted to join the Heart O’Lakes Conference beginning in 2024-25.

Barnesville, Breckenridge, D-G-F, Frazee, Hawley, Pelican Rapids and Perham currently comprise the HOL and compete in boys and girls cross country and volleyball in the fall; boys and girls basketball and wrestling in the winter; and baseball, softball, boys and girls golf and boys and girls track and field in the spring.

“Two years ago, Pequot Lakes was looking to join a conference with like schools and the Granite Ridge Conference was the best for them. After that, the rest of the Mid-State ADs looked at what was best for them and where they wanted to go,” said Nordick. “The Heart O’Lakes Conference and the Park Region Conference invited us to join and we decided the Heart O’Lakes was the best fit for Park Rapids. A lot of our teams already play teams in the Heart O’Lakes and those schools have similar enrollments and are in the same section in most sports. The Heart O’Lakes is a storied conference with a lot of tradition. I’m excited for Park Rapids to be a part of that.”

Detroit Lakes and Fergus Falls will join the Central Lakes Conference. Aitkin and Crosby-Ironton are still looking for a conference to join.

The dissolvement of the Mid-State Conference leaves questions for girls tennis, girls and boys swimming, and boys hockey. Nordick will be looking to form new conferences for those sports.

“It should be pretty easy to organize conferences in those sports,” said Nordick.