Park Rapids senior athletes honored at 46th All Sports Banquet

PARK RAPIDS – Luke Hartung, Morgan Koppelman, Mickey Clark and Mason Yliniemi joined an elite group of athletes during the 46th annual Park Rapids All Sports Banquet at the Area High School gym on Friday, May 19.

Hartung was named the Male Student Athlete, Koppelman was named the Female Student Athlete, Clark was named the Outstanding Female Athlete and Yliniemi was named the Outstanding Male Athlete from the Class of 2023. All four competed in sports during all three seasons throughout their high school careers.

Hartung received three letters in football, one letter in basketball and four letters in track and field. In track and field, Hartung earned Mid-State Conference honors as a sophomore, junior and senior and competed at the state True Team meet in the shot put and discus as a sophomore while qualifying for the state Class A meet in the shot put and earning all-state honors by placing eighth as a junior. Hartung also ran on the state-qualifying 4 x 400-meter relay team that placed 12th as a junior. Hartung served as a captain in football and track during his senior season.

Koppelman competed in four sports during her senior season and earned six letters in tennis, two letters in cross country, six letters in gymnastics and six letters in track and field during her career. Koppelman was an all-conference player as a freshman, sophomore, junior and senior in tennis. She also served as captain as a junior and senior and was an MVP as a senior. In cross country, Koppelman qualified for the state Class A meet as a junior and a senior and was named the team’s MVP both years. Koppelman was named the team’s MVP as a sophomore and a senior in gymnastics and a captain four seasons. In track and field, Koppelman earned all-conference honors four years and competed in the state True Team meet as a sophomore and the state Class A meet as an eighth grader and a junior, earning all-state honors by placing sixth in the pole vault, sixth in the 4 x 400 relay and eighth in the 4 x 800 relay as a junior. Koppelman was a captain her senior year and shares the school record in the pole vault.

Clark also competed in four sports this season, earning six letters in tennis, four letters in basketball, two letters in wrestling and three letters in softball during her career. In tennis, Clark was an all-conference player as a junior and a senior while qualifying for the state Class A tournament in doubles as a senior. Clark was a captain and a team MVP her senior year. Clark served as captain as a senior in basketball and was named MVP as a junior and a senior in wrestling while qualifying for the state tournament as a senior. Clark served as captain in softball her final three seasons and was an all-conference player as a sophomore and a junior.

Yliniemi earned three letters in football, four letters in basketball and three letters in baseball. Yliniemi served as captain and received the Mike McClelland Award his senior year in football, was captain of the basketball team as a senior, and received all-conference honors as a junior and served as captain as a senior in baseball.

Receiving $1,000 Park Rapids Memorial Scholarships at the 46th annual All Sports Banquet on Friday, May 19, 2023 were (from left) Logan Maanum, Luke Hartung, Mason Yliniemi, Emma Vrieze, Morgan Koppelman and Mickey Clark. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The other candidates for Male Student Athlete were Blaine Hensel (cross country, track and field), Matt Lichter (swimming, golf), Logan Maanum (cross country, track and field), Cameron Runyan (cross country, swimming and diving, track and field), Robert Sherk (wrestling), Yliniemi, Aiden Yliniemi Hensel (basketball, baseball) and Isaac Zinniel (swimming and diving, golf).

Joining Koppelman as candidates for the Female Student Athlete honor were Olivia Davis (basketball, track and field), Macy Goochey (tennis), Julia Harmon (cross country, basketball, track and field), Halle Landstrom (gymnastics), Massie Lee (swimming and diving, golf), Lyvia Livermore (cross country, golf), Aleka London (cross country, wrestling, track and field), Natalia Lopez (cross country, track and field), Mady Maninga (golf), Riley Pike (volleyball, track and field), Chloe Tretbar (volleyball, softball), Emma Vrieze (swimming and diving, golf), Maria Wagner (swimming and diving, golf) and Tori Weaver (basketball, golf). That group was also eligible for the Outstanding Female Athlete award.

In addition to the Male Student Athlete finalists, Eli Bervig (cross country, track and field), Matt Dahring (cross country, track and field), Pierce DeBlieck (cross country, swimming and diving, track and field), Ethan Eischens (football, baseball), Nicholas Graham (football, swimming and diving), Hunter Harrison (football, basketball, baseball, golf), Lucas Kritzeck (football, wrestling, baseball), Malachi Martin (football, track and field) and Jordan Odor (swimming and diving, track and field) were candidates for the Outstanding Male Athlete.

The criteria for the Student Athlete award included having a minimum GPA of 3.5 or being in the top 5 for GPA, being in a minimum of two sports or being a state participant during grades 10-12, and having no confirmed rules violations during their senior year. The criteria for the Outstanding Athletes include the last two criteria for Student Athlete as well as making satisfactory progress toward graduation.

In addition to the announcement of the top athletic awards, John Dailey and Megan Reich were inducted into Panther Athletic Hall of Fame, Koppelman and Hartung were honored as Park Rapids’ AAA representatives, juniors Amelia Bagstad and Blake Morris were recognized as Park Rapids’ Excel Award representatives, all state participants from the spring of 2022 and this year’s fall and winter seasons were recognized, and all letterwinners were honored during the Parade of Champions. Clark, Hartung, Koppelman, Maanum, Vrieze and Yliniemi received $1,000 Memorial Scholarships and all seniors received plaques. The evening concluded with the “Year In Review” video show.

The Park Rapids Coaches Association put on the banquet.

