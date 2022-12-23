Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op

High School Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the Park Rapids School Board on Dec. 19 about some options for possibly joining a different athletic conference, starting in the fall of 2024.

Currently, the school belongs to the Mid-State Conference, which includes Detroit Lakes, Crosby-Ironton, Aikin, Pequot Lakes and Staples-Motley. However, with Pequot Lakes joining the Granite Ridge Conference next year, Mid-State will soon become a five-school conference.

Nordick added that Detroit Lakes is also thinking about leaving the conference, while three other schools have expressed interest in joining but only if DL is gone.

Meantime, he said, scheduling is limited, giving junior high and C teams few opportunities to play, and travel to C-I and Aitkin is a challenge.

A second option, Nordick said, would be to join the Park Region Conference – a proposal that has also been extended to Staples-Motley. With both schools added, it would be a 10-school conference, with five small and five large schools, including Verndale, Sebeka, New York Mills, Henning, Bertha-Hewitt, Pillager, Menahga and Wadena-Deer Creek.

Nordick said girls’ basketball and volleyball and boys’ basketball and baseball would each pay the big schools twice, plus a cross-bracket game with one of the small schools. “Scheduling would be full,” he said, adding that Park Rapids would align well competitively with the conference.

However, Nordick said he didn’t think is the best choice, noting that the smaller schools may only have one junior high team and no C teams, “things like that, that we have full teams that we need our kids to play.”

Asked whether he thinks this lack of competition hinders Park Rapids teams’ growth, Nordick said, “I think so. I’m running into a lot of that with not having the lower levels. We have pretty good numbers in a lot of our sports right now, especially winter sports, and we need our kids to compete.”

Heart O’Lakes option

A third option, he said, would be to join the Heart O’Lakes Conference. Current members are Barnesville, Breckenridge, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Hawley, Frazee, Pelican Rapids and Perham, with a proposed expansion to include Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls and Staples-Motley.

“We pretty much play them already,” Nordick said of the Heart O’Lakes schools. He said the conference reached out to Park Rapids, looking to expand.

“It would be another kind of small-school, big school (situation),” he said, adding that this would depend on DL and Fergus Falls not joining the Central Lakes Conference.

“As far as we’re concerned, for just District 309, it’s a pretty highly competitive conference,” said Nordick. “You look at those teams in there: tradition, a lot of pride. There’s just a lot of glamor coming out of those schools, and I think we would be a good fit with all of them.”

He cited similar enrollment figures between the schools, except for DL, but added that Park Rapids has done well competing with DL. “A lot of them play DL too,” he said. “It’s not like DL has blown everybody’s doors off. … Competitive-wise, there is a lot of balance between these schools.”

Specifically, he said Heart O’Lakes would offer more competition for the lower-level teams, and it would also make scheduling easier. “Everything’ll be just kind of lined up, from junior high all the way through varsity.”

Nordick recommended applying to join Heart O’Lakes. He said they would need to present a letter to the conference by Feb. 1, 2023, asking to join starting in 2024-25.

Asked about hockey competition, Nordick pointed out that the expanded HOL conference would include DL, Fergus Falls and Breckinridge, all hockey schools. “It would be similar to where we’re at right now, as far as competition is concerned,” he said.

School board chair Sherry Safratowich urged board members to think about the proposal and bring it to a vote at their next meeting.

Asked about the district’s chances to be voted into a new conference, Nordick pointed out that the Heart O’Lakes Conference is hoping to expand, so he thinks they would approve an application from Park Rapids. Meanwhile, he said, some of the small schools in the Park Region Conference are uneasy about Park Rapids joining them.

School board member Stephanie Carlson agreed that the higher-level competition offered by Heart O’Lakes is important. “There’s some good teams in different sports in some of the Park Region, too,” she said, “but when I think of Park Rapids, I think of competing as these types of teams. I think that, athletically, we’ll continue to thrive and get better.”

Nordick pointed out that to win a section championship in many sports, “you’ve got to go through the Heart O’Lakes.”

“The only way to build programs is to allow kids to play,” said Safratowich. “So, if you’ve got a bench of 20 kids, all that ends up being frustration for every single soul.”

Safratowich asked to have the matter added to the school board’s next agenda.

Girls hockey co-op

Nordick also sought the board’s feedback on a proposal to join Detroit Lakes, Frazee, New York Mills, Perham and Wadena-Deer Creek in a girls hockey cooperative agreement, with the team to be hosted by the DL Lakers.

“We’ve talked to our association and our families,” said Nordick, “and they just want a place to play. I think they understand that transportation will be an issue every day, going to Detroit Lakes. They would host everything. They’re in charge of scheduling.

“But our families are willing to do that, and transport their kids, and get them over to DL and be Lakers in girls hockey.”

Nordick said the association supports the co-op, and so does he if it gives the girls a chance to play hockey.

Safratowich asked for clarification that the costs will be borne by the parents and the association. Nordick confirmed this.

Carlson questioned who bears the liability for students driving themselves to Detroit Lakes. Nordick said it’s the same as with the boys hockey co-op with Menahga, Nevis and Walker.

“Those kids are all on their own, getting over to us,” he said. “It’s part of the family and parent responsibility.”

Nordick said he believed the Detroit Lakes School Board was looking at the co-operative agreement, which gives the Park Rapids School Board the opportunity to study the agreement and make a decision at their next meeting.

Asked who initiated the conversation, Nordick said parents got the ball rolling, looking for a place for their kids to play. He said Park Rapids has eight girls in the program. Board member Clayton Hoyt recalled that the school has two girls going to Moorhead to play hockey.