Local sporting events postponed Tuesday
5 area events have been called off because of a predicted snow storm.
Several area high school sporting events have been postponed because of a predicted snow storm on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Park Rapids' boys hockey game against Wahpeton/Breckenridge has been rescheduled for Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena.
Park Rapids' girls basketball game at Perham and boys swimming and diving meet at Detroit Lakes have both been postponed. No make-up dates for either event have been set.
The Park Region Conference boys basketball game between Menahga and Bertha-Hewitt has been rescheduled for Jan. 12 starting at 7:30 p.m. at Menahga.
United North Central's triangular wrestling meet at Osakis has been moved to Jan. 12. The Warriors will wrestle New York Mills and Osakis starting at 5 p.m.
