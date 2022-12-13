Local sporting events postponed Tuesday

Several area high school sporting events have been postponed because of a predicted snow storm on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Park Rapids' boys hockey game against Wahpeton/Breckenridge has been rescheduled for Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena.

Park Rapids' girls basketball game at Perham and boys swimming and diving meet at Detroit Lakes have both been postponed. No make-up dates for either event have been set.

The Park Region Conference boys basketball game between Menahga and Bertha-Hewitt has been rescheduled for Jan. 12 starting at 7:30 p.m. at Menahga.

United North Central's triangular wrestling meet at Osakis has been moved to Jan. 12. The Warriors will wrestle New York Mills and Osakis starting at 5 p.m.