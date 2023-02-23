Local high school boys, girls basketball games postponed on Feb. 23

Basketball games involving Park Rapids and Menahga scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, have been postponed because of the weather.

Park Rapids was scheduled to have a girls-boys doubleheader at the Area High School gym, but those games have been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25. The Park Rapids girls will host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 12 noon in a Section 8AA matchup with the Park Rapids boys following with a Mid-State Conference game against Crosby-Ironton at 2 p.m. There will be no C squad or JV games.

Menahga's boys basketball game at Frazee has been postponed with no make-up date set while Menahga's girls basketball game at Hawley has been rescheduled for Saturday, Feb. 25, with a 2 p.m. tipoff.

