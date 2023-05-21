John Dailey, Megan Reich inducted into PR Athletic Hall of Fame

PARK RAPIDS – John Dailey and Megan Reich made history during their high school athletic careers at Park Rapids Area High School.

Both were recognized for their efforts by being inducted into the Panther Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the annual All Sports Banquet at the Area High School gym on Friday, May 19.

Dailey became the first member in the history of the Park Rapids boys basketball program to surpass 1,000 career points while Reich was the first player in Park Rapids girls basketball history to reach that milestone. Dailey also had the Panthers’ best individual finish at the state golf tournament with a runner-up finish while Reich had Park Rapids’ best finish at the state girls tennis tournament by placing fourth in singles and still holds the school record for career wins.

Dailey was a standout three-sport athlete, earning three letters in both football and basketball and six letters in golf.

Dailey earned Mid-State Conference honors in football as a senior.

In basketball, Dailey finished with 1,306 career points in three seasons. Dailey, who didn’t join the varsity until after Christmas his sophomore season, played in fewer games than any other Park Rapids player to score 1,000 points and currently ranks second in school history. Dailey won the Mid-State Conference scoring title as a junior and a senior and was an all-conference player all three seasons.

John Dailey Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Dailey excelled on the golf course, contending for the state title twice in three appearances. Dailey earned Mid-Minnesota Conference and Mid-State Conference honors five times and was the medalist in both conferences his last three seasons. Dailey was the Region 8A medalist in qualifying for three state Class A tournaments, tying for 17th as a sophomore, placing second as a junior and taking third as a senior. The Panthers qualified for the state tournament as a team three times during Dailey’s career, placing fifth in 1986, third in 1987 and eighth in 1988. Dailey also won the Minnesota State Junior Championship in 1989.

For those achievements, Dailey was named the Panthers' 1989 Male Student Athlete and Outstanding Male Athlete.

Dailey went on to play golf collegiately, earning All-American honors in 1990 in helping Gustavus claim runner-up honors at the NCAA Division III Championships before earning three letters at the University of Oklahoma, helping the Sooners win the Big 8 Championship. He also played in the U.S. Amateur in 1993.

Dailey played 11 seasons on different professional mini golf tours and just missed earning his PGA card on a couple of occasions.

Reich had standout careers in tennis and basketball.

Reich was a six-time letterwinner in tennis and a five-time Mid-State Conference player. Reich won the conference singles title four times while qualifying for the state Class A tournament in singles four times. Reich capped off her career by placing fourth at singles, which was the highest finish ever for a Section 8A singles player. Reich concluded her high school career with a 136-23 overall record.

In basketball, Reich earned four letters and was a Mid-State Conference player three times. Reich led the conference in scoring as a junior and a senior and was the Mid-State Player of the Year as a senior. Reich finished her career with 1,317 points, which is currently third in school history. Reich graduated as the all-time leader in 3-pointers, assists and steals.

Those achievements earned Reich the Panthers’ Female Student Athlete award in 1996.

Reich played one season of tennis at the collegiate level at Gustavus before suffering a career-ending injury.