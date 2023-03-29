Heston Bishop qualifies for NYWA state tourney

Park Rapids' Heston Bishop (middle) qualified for the Northland Youth Wrestling Association state tournament with a runner-up finish in the grade 1-2, 61-pound division at the Region 5 tournament at Bemidji on March 24-25, 2023. Bishop pinned Pelican Rapids' Sawyer Sonnenberg in 22 seconds, Deer River's Damon Nason in 29 seconds, Staples' Corlynn Tappe in 2:20 and Fosston/Bagley's Clayton Anderson in 55 seconds before dropping an 8-3 decision to New York Mills' Teeg Mursu in the championship match. The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester will host the state tournament on March 30 through April 3. <br/>
Contributed / Rachel Bishop