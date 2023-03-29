99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Heston Bishop qualifies for NYWA state tourney

The Park Rapids wrestler earns runner-up honors at the Region 5 tournament.

HestonBishop.jpg
Park Rapids' Heston Bishop (middle) qualified for the Northland Youth Wrestling Association state tournament with a runner-up finish in the grade 1-2, 61-pound division at the Region 5 tournament at Bemidji on March 24-25, 2023. Bishop pinned Pelican Rapids' Sawyer Sonnenberg in 22 seconds, Deer River's Damon Nason in 29 seconds, Staples' Corlynn Tappe in 2:20 and Fosston/Bagley's Clayton Anderson in 55 seconds before dropping an 8-3 decision to New York Mills' Teeg Mursu in the championship match. The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester will host the state tournament on March 30 through April 3. <br/>
Contributed / Rachel Bishop
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:22 AM

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
