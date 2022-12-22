Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham

PERHAM – All three all-around performers for the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team recorded season highs in a dual meet against Perham on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Perham’s Avery McAllister won the all-around title with a 35.35 while Halle Landstrom (34.925), Morgan Koppelman (32.975) and Grace Officer (29.375) followed. Despite the Panthers posting a season high team score, Perham prevailed with a 136.65-127.70 victory.

Park Rapids set a season high in floor exercise with Landstrom’s 9.20 and season bests by Koppelman (8.55), Officer (8.025) and Emily Lindow (7.70) resulting in a 33.475 team score. Erin Hansen added a season best of 7.35 as McAllister took first with a 9.40.

The Panthers also had a season high on uneven parallel bars with Koppelman’s 8.10, Landstrom’s 8.025 and Officer’s 6.725 posting season highs. Laney Vrieze rounded out the 28.625 team score with a 5.775 while Natalie Berghuis added a season best of 5.70. Brittney Lorentz led the way with a 9.30.

In vault, Landstrom’s 8.875, Koppelman’s 8.45, Berghuis’ 8.425 and Lindow’s 7.90 resulted in a 33.55 team score. Officer added a 7.75. McAllister won that event with a 9.60.

Landstrom finished first on balance beam with an 8.825 while Koppelman’s 7.875 and season bests by Berghuis (7.725) and Lindow (7.625) led to a 32.05 team score. Officer received a 6.875.

The Panthers, whose previous high team score this season was a 125.40 against Bemidji, fell to 1-3 in dual meets this season.

Perham/New York Mills 136.65, Park Rapids 127.70

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Lorentz, PNYM, 9.30. 2, Koppelman, PR, 8.10. 3, Landstrom, PR, 8.025. 4, McAllister, PNYM, 7.70. 5, Reuter, PNYM, 7.60. 6, Bernstetter, PNYM, 7.525. 7, Greisen, PNYM, 6.825. 8, Officer, PR, 6.725. 9, Vrieze, PR, 5.775. 10, N. Berghuis, PR, 5.70. JV: Hansen, PR, 5.00; Bolton, PR, 4.75.

Balance beam: 1, Landstrom, PR, 8.825. 2, Rodewald, PNYM, 8.775. 3, McAllister, PNYM, 8.65. 4, Foltz, PNYM, 8.375. 5, Lorentz, PNYM, 8.00. 6, Koppelman, PR, 7.875. 7, N. Berghuis, PR, 7.7.25. 8, Lindow, PR, 7.625. 9, Berstetter, PNYM, 7.55. 10, Officer, PR, 6.875. JV: Hansen, PR, 6.40; Bolton, PR, 6.30; Maanum, PR, 5.30.

Floor exercise: 1, McAllister, PNY, 9.40. 2, Landstrom, PR, 9.20. 3, Rodewald, PNYM, 8.95. 4, Greisen, PNYM, 8.875. 5, Koppelman, PR, 8.55. 6, Reuter, PNYM, 8.40. 7, Officer, PR, 8.025. 8, Rooney, PNYM, 7.875. 9, Lindow, PR, 7.70. 10, Hansen, PR, 7.35. JV: Maanum, PR, 6.50.

Vault: 1, McAllister, PNYM, 9.60. 2, Landstrom, PR, 8.875. 3, Greisen, PNYM, 8.85. 4, Koppelman, PR, 8.45. 5, N. Berghuis, PR, 8.425. 6, Rodewald, PNYM, 8.40. 7, Janke, PNYM, 8.25. 8, Rooney, PNYM, 8.05. 9, Lindow, PR, 7.90. 10, Officer, PR, 7.75. JV: Maanum, PR, 7.50; Hansen,PR, 7.45; Gravdahl, PR, 7.40; Bolton, PR, 7.15.