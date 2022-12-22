Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham
The Panthers use season bests in two events for a 127.70.
PERHAM – All three all-around performers for the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team recorded season highs in a dual meet against Perham on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Perham’s Avery McAllister won the all-around title with a 35.35 while Halle Landstrom (34.925), Morgan Koppelman (32.975) and Grace Officer (29.375) followed. Despite the Panthers posting a season high team score, Perham prevailed with a 136.65-127.70 victory.
Park Rapids set a season high in floor exercise with Landstrom’s 9.20 and season bests by Koppelman (8.55), Officer (8.025) and Emily Lindow (7.70) resulting in a 33.475 team score. Erin Hansen added a season best of 7.35 as McAllister took first with a 9.40.
The Panthers also had a season high on uneven parallel bars with Koppelman’s 8.10, Landstrom’s 8.025 and Officer’s 6.725 posting season highs. Laney Vrieze rounded out the 28.625 team score with a 5.775 while Natalie Berghuis added a season best of 5.70. Brittney Lorentz led the way with a 9.30.
In vault, Landstrom’s 8.875, Koppelman’s 8.45, Berghuis’ 8.425 and Lindow’s 7.90 resulted in a 33.55 team score. Officer added a 7.75. McAllister won that event with a 9.60.
Landstrom finished first on balance beam with an 8.825 while Koppelman’s 7.875 and season bests by Berghuis (7.725) and Lindow (7.625) led to a 32.05 team score. Officer received a 6.875.
The Panthers, whose previous high team score this season was a 125.40 against Bemidji, fell to 1-3 in dual meets this season.