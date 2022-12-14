Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids picks up first dual win of season

The Panthers defeat Long Prairie-Grey Eagle.

Gymnastics2.JPG
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 14, 2022 09:08 AM
LONG PRAIRIE – Halle Landstrom and Morgan Koppelman finished 1-2 in all-around as the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team defeated Long Prairie-Grey Eagle to earn its first dual win of the season.

Landstrom posted a 32.75 all-around score while Koppelman followed with a 31.90 to lead the Panthers to a 119.20 to 98.175 victory.

The Panthers’ top score was in vault as Landstrom’s 8.75, Koppelman’s 8.40, Natalie Berghuis’ 8.20 and Emily Lindow’s 7.70 resulted in a 33.05. Grace Officer added a 7.60.

In floor exercise, Landstrom’s 9.15, Koppelman’s 8.25, Officer’s 7.65 and Lindow’s 6.40 gave Park Rapids a 31.45 team score.

Koppelman took first on balance beam with an 8.00 while Landstrom’s 7.60, Lindow’s 6.85 and Berghuis’ 6.70 led to a 29.15. Officer chipped in a 6.275.

Park Rapids had a 25.55 on uneven parallel bars with a pair of 7.25s by Koppelman and Landstrom, a 5.55 by Officer, and a 5.50 by Laney Vrieze. Berghuis received a 4.60.

Officer finished fifth in all-around with a 26.925 as the Panthers improved to 1-2 in dual meets.

“It wasn't the girls’ best meet, but I think they did OK considering the circumstances. Due to Emma Berghuis injuring her ankle last week and Nevis having a choir/band concert, we ended up only having four girls up on floor instead of the typical five,” said Park Rapids head coach Katie Eischens. “Their equipment took awhile to adjust to, but the girls were able to pull it together for the meet. Although it wasn't our best meet, we still walked away with our first win of the season.”

Park Rapids 119.20, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 98.175

Uneven parallel bars: 1 (tie), Koppelman, PR, and Landstrom, PR, 7.25. 3, Sandbakken, LPGE, 6.00. 4, Officer, PR, 5.55. 5, Vrieze, PR, 5.50. 6, N. Berghuis, PR, 4.60. JV: Bolton, PR, 4.00.

Balance beam: 1, Koppelman, PR, 8.00. 2, Sandbakken, LPGE, 7.725. 3, Landstrom, PR, 7.60. 4, LIndow, PR, 6.85. 5, N. Berghuis, PR, 6.70. 6, Officer, PR, 6.275. JV: Bolton, PR, 5.70; Maanum, PR, 4.50.

Floor exercise: 1, Landstrom, PR, 9.15. 2, Koppelman, PR, 8.25. 3, Officer, PR, 7.65. 4, Sandbakken, LPGE, 7.55. 5, Nelson, LPGE, 7.45. 6, Lindow, PR, 6.40.

Vault: 1, Landstrom, PR, 8.75. 2, Koppelman, PR, 8.40. 3, N. Berghuis, PR, 8.20. 4, Sandbakken, LPGE, 8.15. 5, Lindow, PR, 7.70. 6, Nelson, LPGE, 7.60. 7, Officer, PR, 7.60. JV: Gravdahl, PR, 6.70.

All-around: 1, Landstrom, PR, 32.75. 2, Koppelman, PR, 31.90. 3, Sandbakken, LPGE, 29.425. 4, Officer, PR, 26.925.

