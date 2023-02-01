99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Gymnastics: Park Rapids-Nevis hosts final home meet

The Panthers finish behind Detroit Lakes and Alexandria in this triangular.

MorganKoppelmanBeam.JPG
Morgan Koppelman leaps during her winning performance on the balance beam as the Panthers hosted a triangular meet in their home finale on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 01, 2023 09:30 AM
PARK RAPIDS – Seniors Morgan Koppelman and Halle Landstrom turned in solid performances in their final home appearance as the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team hosted a triangular meet at the Area High School gym on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Koppelman finished first on balance beam with an 8.95 while Landstrom was the runner-up in floor exercise with a 9.05 as the Panthers compiled a 126.05 team score. Detroit Lakes, which is rated No. 2 in the latest state Class A poll, won the team title with a 140.975 while Alexandria was second with a 129.75.

Park Rapids-Nevis received a 34.35 in vault with Landstrom’s 9.15, a pair of 8.45s by Emma Berghuis and Natalie Berghuis, and an 8.30 by Koppelman leading the way. Emily Lindow led off with a 7.90 while Detroit Lakes’ Jerzie Horner took first with a 9.35.

EmmaBerghuisVault.JPG
Emma Berghuis soars to an 8.45 score in vault during the Panthers' home finale on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Horner’s 9.35 led the way in floor with Koppelman’s 8.10, Grace Officer’s 7.95 and Lindow’s 6.50 rounding out the Panthers’ 31.60 team score. MaKenna Maanum received a 5.90.

The Panthers received a 30.95 team score on beam with Landstrom’s 8.25, Lindow’s 7.00, Emma Berghuis’ 6.75 and Officer’s 6.50 following Koppelman’s winning score.

On uneven parallel bars, Landstrom’s 8.30, Koppelman’s 7.80, Officer’s 6.85 and Laney Vrieze’s 6.20 resulted in a 29.15. Emma Berghuis had a 5.70 as Horner led the way with a 9.10.

Horner captured the all-around title with a 36.40 with Landstrom placing third with a 34.75 and Koppelman placing fifth with a 33.15.

Detroit Lakes took first in all four events with a 36.50 in vault, a 35.525 in floor, a 34.50 on beam and a 34.45 on bars.

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 140.975, Alexandria 129.75, Park Rapids-Nevis 126.05.

Vault: 1 (tie), Horner, DL, Ratz, DL, and Taves, DL, 9.35. 4, Landstrom, PRN, 9.15. 5, Eddy, A, 8.90. 11 (tie), E. Berghuis, PRN, and N. Berghuis, PRN, 8.45. 14, Koppelman, PRN, 8.30. 15, Lindow, PRN, 7.90. JV: Officer, PRN, 7.70; Maanum, PRN, 7.60.

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Horner, DL, 9.10. 2, Hausten, DL, 8.70. 3, Twa, A, 8.65. 4, Taves, DL, 8.50. 5, Landstrom, PRN, 8.30. 11, Koppelman, PRN, 7.80. 13, Officer, PRN, 6.85. 14, Vrieze, PRN, 6.20. 15, E. Berghuis, PRN, 5.70. JV: Maanum, PRN, 3.10.

Balance beam: 1, Koppelman, PRN, 8.95. 2, Hausten, DL, 8.75. 3, Aschnewitz, DL, 8.70. 4, Horner, DL, 8.60. 5, Taves, DL, 8.45. 6, Landstrom, PRN, 8.25. 13, Lindow, PRN, 7.00. 14, E. Berghuis, PRN, 6.75. 15, Officer, PRN, 6.50. JV: Hansen, PRN, 7.10; Maanum, PRN, 5.40; Deshayes, PRN, 4.60.

Floor exercise: 1, Horner, DL, 9.35. 2, Landstrom, PRN, 9.05. 3, Ratz, DL, 8.90. 4, Taves, DL, 8.875. 5, Witt, A, 8.45. 9, Koppelman, PRN, 8.10. 11, Officer, PRN, 7.95. 14, Lindow, PRN, 6.50. 15, Maanum, PRN, 5.90.

All-around: 1, Horner, DL, 36.40. 2, Taves, DL, 35.175. 3, Landstrom, PRN, 34.75. 4, Ratz, DL, 33.95. 5, Koppelman, PRN, 33.15.

