Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom qualifies for state meet in 2 events

FERGUS FALLS – Halle Landstrom ended a long drought for the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team.

The Park Rapids senior qualified for the state Class A meet in two events during the Section 8A meet on Saturday, Feb. 18. Landstrom tied for fourth place in floor exercise with a 9.175 and tied for fifth place in vault with a 9.20 in leading the Panthers to sixth place in the team standings with 127.125 points. Detroit Lakes won the section title with 147.125 points.

The Panthers’ best event was vault where Morgan Koppelman’s 8.50, Emma Berghuis’ 8.30 and a pair of 8.05s by Natalie Berghuis and Grace Officer rounded out a 34.05 team score. Detroit Lakes’ Jerzie Horner had the top score of 9.75.

Following Landstrom for a 32.725 team score in floor were Koppelman’s 8.35, Officer’s 7.80 and Emma Berghuis’ 7.40. Erin Hansen added a 6.15 as Detroit Lakes’ Gabby Whitworth led the way with a 9.50.

On balance beam, the Panthers received a 30.525 behind Landstrom’s 8.775, Koppelman’s 8.55, Natalie Berghuis’ 7.05 and Emma Berghuis’ 6.15. Emily Lindow had a 5.85. Perham/New York Mills’ Avery McAllister took first with a 9.55.

Koppelman led the Panthers on uneven parallel bars with an 8.05. Landstrom’s 7.90, Officer’s 7.15 and Laney Vrieze’s 6.725 completed Park Rapids-Nevis’ 29.825 team score in that event as Emma Berghuis added a 6.475. Horner was the section champion with a 9.50.

Landstrom tied for sixth in all-around with a 35.05. Koppelman was 11th with a 33.45 and Emma Berghuis placed 20th with a 28.325. Whitworth captured the all-around title with a 37.65.

Following Detroit Lakes in the team standings were Melrose (143.00), Perham/New York Mills (136.90), Fergus Falls (135.925) and Little Falls (127.525). Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville rounded out the seven-team field with a 98.325. Detroit Lakes was rated No. 2 in the state Class A poll with a 144.425 average. Also listed in the state poll were Melrose at No. 3 (143.067), Perham at No. 14 (134.95) and Fergus Falls at No. 18 (134.35).

Landstrom will make her state debut when the Class A meet begins at 6 p.m. at St. Paul’s Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Team scores: Detroit Lakes 147.125, Melrose 143.00, Perham/New York Mills 136.90, Fergus Falls 135.925, Little Falls 127.525, Park Rapids-Nevis 127.125, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville 98.325.

Vault: 1, Horner, DL, 9.75. 2, McAllister, PNYM, 9.65. 3, Whitworth, DL, 8.60. 4, Ratz, DL, 9.50. 5 (tie), Landstrom, PRN, and Althaus, M, 9.20. 22, Koppelman, PRN, 8.50. 28, E. Berghuis, PRN, 8.30. 29 (tie), N. Berghuis, PRN, and Officer, PRN, 8.05.

Floor exercise: 1, Whitworth, DL, 8.50. 2, Althaus, M, 9.40. 3, Taves, DL, 9.20. 4 (tie), Landstrom, PRN, and McAllister, PNYM, 9.175. 6, Horner, DL, 9.15. 18, Koppelman, PRN, 8.35. 27, Officer, PRN, 7.80. 31, E. Berghuis, PRN, 7.40. 34, Hansen, PRN, 6.15.

Balance beam: 1, McAllister, PNYM, 9.55. 2, Whitworth, DL, 9.40. 3, Althaus, M, 9.325. 4, Evesiage, M, 9.225. 5, Taves, DL, 9.05. 6 (tie), Hinnenkamp, M, and Ratz, DL, 9.00. 12, Landstrom, PRN, 9.775. 14 (tie), Koppelman, PRN, 8.55. 26, N. Berghuis, PRN, 7.05. 30, E. Berghuis, PRN, 6.15. 31, Lindow, PRN, 5.85.

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Horner, DL, 9.50. 2, Althaus, M, 9.20. 3, Whitworth, DL, 9.15. 4 (tie), Hinnenkamp, M, Morrison, DL, and Hausten, DL, 8.60. 16, Koppelman, PRN, 8.05. 17, Landstrom, PRN, 7.90. 26, Officer, PRN, 7.15. 28, Vrieze, PRN, 6.725. 29, E. Berghuis, PRN, 6.475.