Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom leads way in PR's home debut

PARK RAPIDS – Halle Landstrom used winning scores in floor exercise and vault in capturing the all-around title in the home debut for the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team at the Area High School gym on Friday, Dec. 9.

Landstrom led the field in floor with a 9.30 and took first in vault with a 9.10 in posting an all-around score of 33.95 in the Panthers’ 131.40 to 125.40 loss to Bemidji. The Panthers improved on their 122.80 team score in their season debut.

The Panthers’ top score was in vault with Emma Berghuis’ 8.75, Natalie Berghuis’ 8.65 and Morgan Koppelman’s 8.60 resulting in a 35.10. Grace Officer added a 7.80.

Natalie Berghuis performs her balance beam routine during the Panthers' dual meet against Bemidji on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In floor, Koppelman’s 8.30, Emma Berghuis’ 8.15 and Officer’s 7.60 led to a 33.35. Emily Lindow had a 6.75.

Landstrom’s 8.00, Koppelman’s 7.95, Officer’s 6.75 and Natalie Berghuis’ 6.55 gave the Panthers a 29.35 on balance beam. Emma Berghuis received a 6.45. Bemidji’s Addison Hill led the way with an 8.60.

Park Rapids had a 27.60 on uneven parallel bars behind Koppelman’s 7.70, Landstrom’s 7.55, Officer’s 6.70 and Emma Berghuis’ 5.65. Laney Vrieze led off with a 5.30. Hill took first with an 8.10.

Emma Berghuis performs on the balance beam during the Panthers' dual meet against Bemidji on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Koppelman was the runner-up in all-around with a 32.55 while Emma Berghuis was fifth with a 29.00 and Officer took sixth with a 28.85. The Panthers fell to 0-2 in dual meets.

Bemidji posted a 116.90 to 51.75 win in the junior varsity meet.

Bemidji 131.40, Park Rapids 125.40

Vault: 1, Landstrom, PR, 9.10. 2, Schoonover, B, 8.95. 3, E. Berghuis, PR, 8.75. 4, N. Berghuis, PR, 8.65. 5 (tie), Koppelman, PR, and Olson, B, 8.60. 7, Frank, B, 8.55. 8, Hanks, B, 8.50. 8, DeWitt, B, 8.40. 10, Officer, PR, 7.80. JV: Lindow, PR, 8.25; Gravdahl, PR, 7.20.

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Hill, B, 8.10. 2, DeWitt, B, 8.00. 3, Koppelman, PR, 7.70. 4, Schoonover, B, 7.60. 5, Landstrom, PR, 7.55. 6, Olson, B, 7.45. 7 (tie), Officer, PR, and Frank, B, 6.70. 8, E. Berghuis, PR, 5.65. 10, Vrieze, PR, 5.30. JV: Bolton, PR, 5.00.

Balance beam: 1, Hill, B, 8.60. 2, DeWitt, B, 8.20. 3, Landstrom, PR, 8.00. 4, Koppelman, PR, 7.95. 5, Hanks, B, 7.60. 6, Frank, B, 7.05. 7, Olson, B, 6.90. 8, Officer, PR, 6.75. 9, N. Berghuis, PR, 6.65. 10, E. Berghuis, PR, 6.45. JV: Lindow, PR, 7.00; Hansen, PR, 6.50; Bolton, PR, 6.00; Maanum, PR, 4.50.

Floor exercise: 1, Landstrom, PR, 9.30. 2, Wickman, B, 8.75. 3, DeWitt, B, 8.70. 4, Hill, B, 8.55. 5, Koppelman, PR, 8.30. 6, Olson, B, 8.20. 7, E. Berghuis, PR, 8.15. 8, Frank, B, 8.00. 9, Officer, PR, 7.60. 10, Lindow, PR, 6.75. JV: Hansen, PR, 7.30.