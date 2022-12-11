Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom leads way in PR's home debut

The Panthers hit a season high in a dual meet against Bemidji.

HalleLandstromBemBeam.JPG
Halle Landstrom leaps during her balance beam routine in the Panthers' home opener against Bemidji at the Area High School gym on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 11, 2022 09:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PARK RAPIDS – Halle Landstrom used winning scores in floor exercise and vault in capturing the all-around title in the home debut for the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team at the Area High School gym on Friday, Dec. 9.

Landstrom led the field in floor with a 9.30 and took first in vault with a 9.10 in posting an all-around score of 33.95 in the Panthers’ 131.40 to 125.40 loss to Bemidji. The Panthers improved on their 122.80 team score in their season debut.

The Panthers’ top score was in vault with Emma Berghuis’ 8.75, Natalie Berghuis’ 8.65 and Morgan Koppelman’s 8.60 resulting in a 35.10. Grace Officer added a 7.80.

NatalieBerghuisBemBeam.JPG
Natalie Berghuis performs her balance beam routine during the Panthers' dual meet against Bemidji on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In floor, Koppelman’s 8.30, Emma Berghuis’ 8.15 and Officer’s 7.60 led to a 33.35. Emily Lindow had a 6.75.

Landstrom’s 8.00, Koppelman’s 7.95, Officer’s 6.75 and Natalie Berghuis’ 6.55 gave the Panthers a 29.35 on balance beam. Emma Berghuis received a 6.45. Bemidji’s Addison Hill led the way with an 8.60.

ADVERTISEMENT

Park Rapids had a 27.60 on uneven parallel bars behind Koppelman’s 7.70, Landstrom’s 7.55, Officer’s 6.70 and Emma Berghuis’ 5.65. Laney Vrieze led off with a 5.30. Hill took first with an 8.10.

EmmaBerghuisBemBeam.JPG
Emma Berghuis performs on the balance beam during the Panthers' dual meet against Bemidji on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Koppelman was the runner-up in all-around with a 32.55 while Emma Berghuis was fifth with a 29.00 and Officer took sixth with a 28.85. The Panthers fell to 0-2 in dual meets.

Bemidji posted a 116.90 to 51.75 win in the junior varsity meet.

Bemidji 131.40, Park Rapids 125.40

Vault: 1, Landstrom, PR, 9.10. 2, Schoonover, B, 8.95. 3, E. Berghuis, PR, 8.75. 4, N. Berghuis, PR, 8.65. 5 (tie), Koppelman, PR, and Olson, B, 8.60. 7, Frank, B, 8.55. 8, Hanks, B, 8.50. 8, DeWitt, B, 8.40. 10, Officer, PR, 7.80. JV: Lindow, PR, 8.25; Gravdahl, PR, 7.20.

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Hill, B, 8.10. 2, DeWitt, B, 8.00. 3, Koppelman, PR, 7.70. 4, Schoonover, B, 7.60. 5, Landstrom, PR, 7.55. 6, Olson, B, 7.45. 7 (tie), Officer, PR, and Frank, B, 6.70. 8, E. Berghuis, PR, 5.65. 10, Vrieze, PR, 5.30. JV: Bolton, PR, 5.00.

Balance beam: 1, Hill, B, 8.60. 2, DeWitt, B, 8.20. 3, Landstrom, PR, 8.00. 4, Koppelman, PR, 7.95. 5, Hanks, B, 7.60. 6, Frank, B, 7.05. 7, Olson, B, 6.90. 8, Officer, PR, 6.75. 9, N. Berghuis, PR, 6.65. 10, E. Berghuis, PR, 6.45. JV: Lindow, PR, 7.00; Hansen, PR, 6.50; Bolton, PR, 6.00; Maanum, PR, 4.50.

Floor exercise: 1, Landstrom, PR, 9.30. 2, Wickman, B, 8.75. 3, DeWitt, B, 8.70. 4, Hill, B, 8.55. 5, Koppelman, PR, 8.30. 6, Olson, B, 8.20. 7, E. Berghuis, PR, 8.15. 8, Frank, B, 8.00. 9, Officer, PR, 7.60. 10, Lindow, PR, 6.75. JV: Hansen, PR, 7.30.

All-around: 1, Landstrom, PR, 33.95. 2, Koppelman, PR, 32.55. 3, Olson, B, 31.15. 4, Frank, B, 30.30. 5, E. Berghuis, PR, 29.00. 6, Officer, PR, 28.85.

RELATED STORIES
Gymnastics2.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham
The Panthers use season bests in two events for a 127.70.
December 22, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Sporting events postponed on Dec. 16
December 16, 2022 09:18 AM
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids picks up first dual win of season
December 14, 2022 09:08 AM
Prep
Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes defeats Park Rapids in debut
December 02, 2022 02:00 PM

Related Topics: GYMNASTICSPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSPARK RAPIDS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson