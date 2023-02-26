Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom has solid debut at state meet

ST. PAUL – Halle Landstrom turned in solid performances in her debut at the state Class A gymnastics meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The Park Rapids senior received a 9.35 to place 14th on floor exercise and had a 9.025 to place 37th in vault among the 48 gymnasts who qualified in each event.

Landstrom received scores of 9.50, 9.40, 9.30 and 9.10 from the four judges on floor with the high and low scores being thrown out. Brittney Krumrel of Big Lake topped the field with a 9.60. Joining Landstrom as the other Section 8A gymnasts who placed were Detroit Lakes’ Jerzie Horner (fourth with a 9.45), DL’s Gabby Whitworth (fifth with a 9.45), Perham/New York Mills’ Avery McAllister (eighth with a 9.425), Melrose’s Courtney Althaus (37th with a 9.025) and DL’s Kate Taves (44th with an 8.65).

Watertown-Mayer’s Reagan Kelley won the state title in vault with a 9.85. Horner ws fourth with a 9.60, McAllister took fifth with a 9.60, Whitworth was 11th with a 9.475 and Althaus finished 32nd with a 9.10. Landstrom received scores of 9.10, 9.05, 9.00 and 9.00 on her first attempt and scores of 9.00, 9.00, 8.90 and 8.90 on her second vault. DL’s Elsie Ratz was 45th with an 8.75.

Landstrom advanced to her first state meet by tying for fourth place in floor with a 9.175 and tying for fifth place in vault with a 9.20 during the Section 8A meet. During the regular season, Landstrom broke school records in both events with a 9.50 in floor and a 9.425 in vault.

