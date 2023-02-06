99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom breaks school record in vault with a 9.425

The Panthers tie the school record in vault with a 35.375 during a triangular meet at Perham.

HalleLandstromVault.JPG
Halle Landstrom broke the school record in vault with a 9.425 during a triangular meet at Perham on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
February 06, 2023 01:35 PM
PERHAM – Halle Landstrom broke the school record in vault while the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team tied the school record in that event during a triangular meet at Perham on Friday, Feb. 3.

Landstrom’s 9.425 broke Angie Haukebo’s previous school record of 9.15 set during the 1997-98 season under the new standards. Vault values were changed to their current standards during the 1992-93 season. A pair of 8.70s by Morgan Koppelman and Grace Officer (which were season highs) and Emma Berghuis’ 8.55 helped the Panthers tie the school vault record of 35.375 that was set in 2020. Emily Lindow tied her season best with an 8.25 to round out Park Rapids’ vault team. Perham’s Avery McAllister took first in that event with a 9.70.

Vault propelled the Panthers to runner-up honors in the team standings with 127.275 points. Perham won the meet with a 135.40 while Little Falls was third with a 127.10. Perham was rated No. 15 in the latest state Class A poll with a 133.58 average.

In floor exercise, the Panthers received a 33.55 behind Landstrom’s runner-up 9.25, Koppelman’s 8.30, Officer’s 8.20 and Berghuis’ 7.90. Lindow added a 7.00 as McAllister also took first in that event with a 9.50.

McAllister also finished first on balance beam with a 9.30 while Landstrom’s 8.05, Berghuis’ 7.60, Koppelman’s 7.425 and Lindow’s 7.10 gave Park Rapids a 30.175 team score in that event. Officer chipped in with a 6.80.

Landstrom’s 7.65, Koppelman’s 7.45, Officer’s 6.70 and Berghuis’ 6.375 led to a 28.175 score on uneven parallel bars. Laney Vrieze’s 5.95 rounded out Park Rapids’ bars team as Little Falls’ Tahlia Craft had the top score of 8.20.

McAllister captured the all-around title with a 36.40 as Landstrom was second at 34.375. Koppelman was fifth with a 31.875, Officer took 10th with a 30.40 and Berghuis was 11th with a 30.325 in her second all-around effort this season.

The Panthers will now prepare for the Section 8A meet at Fergus Falls on Feb. 18.

“The girls performed pretty well and we were happy to take second place. They had a great night on vault, (but) the other events didn't go as well as we had hoped,” said Park Rapids-Nevis head coach Katie Eischens. “The girls all have the base of their routines ready for sections. Our main focus for the next two weeks will be on polishing up their routines and working on being more consistent.”

Team scores: Perham 135.40, Park Rapids-Nevis 127.275, Little Falls 127.10.

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Craft, LF, 8.20. 2, McAllister, P, 7.90. 3, Landstrom, PRN, 7.65. 4, Greisen, P, 7.60. 5, Koppelman, PRN, 7.45. 11, Officer, PRN, 6.70. 13, E. Berghuis, PRN, 6.375. 14, Vrieze, PRN, 5.95. JV: Hansen, PRN, 3.90; Bolton, PRN, 3.80; Maanum, PRN, 3.50; Deshayes, PRN, 2.00.

Balance beam: 1, McAllister, P, 9.30. 2, Rodewold, P, 8.90. 3, Landstrom, PRN, 8.05. 4, Wamre, LF, 8.00. 5, Reuter, P, 7.90. 6, E. Berghuis, PRN, 7.60. 9, Koppelman, PRN, 7.425. 11, Lindow, PRN, 7.10. 14, Officer, PRN, 6.80. JV: Hansen, PRN, 8.20; Maanum, PRN, 5.60; Bolton, PRN, 5.15; Deshayes, PRN, 3.85.

Floor exercise: 1, McAllister, P, 9.50. 2, Landstrom, PRN, 9.25. 3, Rodewald, P, 9.10. 4 (tie), Reuter, P, and Craft, LF, 8.80. 9, Koppelman, PRN, 8.30. 11, Officer, PRN, 8.20. 13, E. Berghuis, PRN, 7.90. 14, Lindow, PRN, 7.00. JV: Hansen, PRN, 7.60; Maanum, PRN, 6.40; Bolton, PRN, 4.50.

Vault: 1, McAllister, P, 9.70. 2, Landstrom, PRN, 9.425. 3, Hagen, LF, 8.90. 4, Rosewald, P, 8.80. 5 (tie), Koppelman, PRN, Officer, PRN, Janke, P, and Craft, LF, 8.70. 11, E. Berghuis, PRN, 8.55. 14, Lindow, PRN, 8.25. JV: Maanum, PRN, 7.80; Bolton, PRN, 7.45.

All-around: 1, McAllister, P, 36.40. 2, Landstrom, PRN, 34.375. 3, Craft, LF, 33.20. 4, Reuter, P, 32.75. 5, Koppelman, PRN, 31.875. 10, Officer, PRN, 30.40. 11, E. Berghuis, PRN, 30.325. JV: Maanum, PRN, 23.30; Bolton, PRN, 20.90.

