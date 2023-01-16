Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom breaks school record in floor

MOORHEAD – Halle Landstrom broke the school record in floor exercise in leading the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team to runner-up honors in the Orange Division at the Moorhead Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14.

Landstrom received a 9.50 in that event to break Angie Haukebo’s previous school record of 9.40 set during the 1994-95 season. That effort also helped the Panthers set a season high score in floor with a 34.55 in compiling a season high team score of 127.80. Bemidji won the Orange Division title with 139.15 points while Fargo Davies was third with 126.35 points.

Rounding out the Panthers’ team score in floor were Morgan Koppelman with an 8.80, Grace Officer with an 8.45 and Erin Hansen with a 7.80.

Park Rapids-Nevis also recorded a season high on uneven parallel bars with a 29.55 behind 8.05s by Landstrom and Koppelman, a 7.00 by Officer and a 6.45 by Emma Berghuis. Bemidji’s Aubrey DeWitt took first with a 9.05.

Bemidji’s Chloe Workman led the field in vault with an 8.85 while Landstrom’s 8.75, Koppelman’s 8.55, Natalie Berghuis’ 8.35 and Emily Lindow’s 8.15 resulted in a 33.80 team score for the Panthers.

Landstrom and Officer led the Panthers on balance beam with 7.70s while Natalie Berghuis’ 7.30 and Koppelman’s 7.20 led to a 29.90 team score. Fargo Davies’ Kendall Kackmann led the way with an 8.90.

DeWitt captured the all-around title with a 35.60 while Landstrom was fourth with a 34.00, Koppelman finished seventh with a 32.60 and Officer was eighth with a 30.75.

Moorhead won the Black Division with 123.55 points and Morris Area followed with a 120.80 in this five-team invitational.

“We were moved into the upper division for the first time in many years, so we were up against some bigger schools, but we still managed to place second as a team and get a few medals,” said Park Rapids-Nevis head coach Katie Eischens. “We had some lower than usual scores on beam and vault, but we were able to put up our highest scores of the season on bars and floor for a season high team score of 127.80.”

Team scores: Bemidji 139.15, Park Rapids-Nevis 127.80, Fargo Davies 126.35, Moorhead 123.55, Morris Area 120.80.

Uneven parallel bars: 1, DeWitt, B, 9.05. 2, Hill, B, 8.70. 3, Kackman, FD, 8.60. 6 (tie), Landstrom, PRN, and Koppelman, PRN, 8.05. 11, Officer, PRN, 7.00. 14, E. Berghuis, PRN, 6.45. 15, Vrieze, PRN, 6.40. 19, N. Berghuis, PRN, 5.25. 21, Gravdahl, PRN, 4.35. 23, Bolton, PRN, 2.70.

Balance beam: 1, Kackman, FD, 8.90. 2, DeWitt, B, 8.80. 3, Hanks, B, 8.40. 8 (tie), Landstrom, PRN, and Officer, PRN, 7.70. 13, N. Berghuis, PRN, 7.30. 14, Koppelman, PRN, 7.20. 15, Lindow, PRN, 7.10. 17, Bolton, PRN, 6.40. 19, Maanum, PRN, 5.40. 22, Deshayes, PRN, 4.40.

Floor exercise: 1, Landstrom, PRN, 9.50. 2, Workman, B, 9.45. 3, Kackman, FD, 9.15. 8, Koppelman, PRN, 8.80. 9, Officer, PRN, 8.45. 15, Hansen, PRN, 7.80. 17, Lindow, PRN, 7.70. 21, Maanum, PRN, 7.25.

Vault: 1, Workman, B, 8.85. 2, Olson, B, 8.80. 3, Kackman, FD, 8.80. 4, Landstrom, PRN, 8.75. 10, Koppelman, PRN, 8.55. 12, N. Berghuis, PRN, 8.35. 14, Lindow, PRN, 8.15. 19, Hansen, PRN, 7.65. 21, Officer, PRN, 7.60. 22, Maanum, PRN, 7.40. 23, Bolton, PRN, 7.05.