Gymnastics: Fergus Falls wins title at Park Rapids meet

PARK RAPIDS – Halle Landstrom and Morgan Koppelman had the top all-around scores in leading the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team to a runner-up finish at the Park Rapids Invitational at the Area High School gym on Saturday, Jan. 7.

Fergus Falls posted high scores in all four events with a 34.55 in vault, a 32.80 on balance beam, a 31.95 in floor exercise and a 31.80 on uneven parallel bars to compile 131.10 points to top the three-team field. The Panthers used scores of 33.45 in vault, 31.85 on beam, 31.70 in floor and 27.80 on bars for a 124.80. Morris Area was third with a 115.75.

Landstrom’s 9.00 and Koppelman’s 8.75 resulted in a 1-2 showing on beam while Grace Officer’s 7.20 and Natalie Berghuis’ 6.90 completed the Panthers’ team score in that event. Emily Lindow added a 5.50.

Grace Officer performs on the balance beam during the Park Rapids Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In floor, Landstrom took first with an 8.70 and Koppelman placed third with an 8.30. Rounding out the Panthers’ team score were Officer’s 7.80 and LIndow’s 6.90. MaKenna Maanum had a 5.50.

Berghuis’ 8.50, Koppelman’s 8.45, Landstrom’s 8.30 and Lindow’s 8.20 led the Panthers in vault with Officer adding an 8.15.

Leading Park Rapids on bars were Koppelman with a 7.50, Landstrom with a 7.40, Officer with a 7.00 and Laney Vrieze with a 5.90. Berghuis received a 5.00.

Landstrom won the all-around title with a 33.40 with Koppelman following with a 33.00. Officer was seventh with a 30.15.

The Panthers had a dual meet against Little Falls scheduled for Jan. 3 canceled.

Team scores: Fergus Falls 131.10, Park Rapids-Nevis 124.80, Morris Area 115.75.

Vault: 1, Seedorf, FF, 8.90. 2, Mau, FF, 8.60. 3 (tie), Fear, FF, and Steen, MA, 8.5. 5 (tie), N. Berghuis, PRN, 8.50. 7, Koppelman, PRN, 8.45. 9 (tie), Landstrom, PRN, 8.30. 11, Lindow, PRN, 8.20. 12, Officer, PRN, 8.15. JV: Hansen, PRN, 8.00; Maanum, PRN, 7.15; Bolton, PRN, 7.10.

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Seedorf, FF, 8.30. 2, Trout, FF, 8.10. 3, Strege, FF, 7.80. 5 (tie), Koppelman, PRN, 7.50. 7, Landstrom, PRN, 7.40. 8, Officer, PRN, 7.00. 10, Vrieze, PRN, 5.90. 13, N. Berghuis, PRN, 5.00. JV: Bolton, PRN, 4.30; Gravdahl, PRN, 3.50; Hansen, PRN, 2.90.

Balance beam: 1, Landstrom, PRN, 9.00. 2, Koppelman, PRN, 8.75. 3, Mau, FF, 8.60. 11, Officer, PRN, 7.20. 12, N. Berghuis, PRN, 6.90. 14, Lindow, PRN, 5.50. JV: Hansen, PRN, 6.60; Bolton, PRN, 5.30; Deshayes, PRN, 4.70; Maanum, PRN, 4.50.

Floor exercise: 1, Landstrom, PRN, 8.70. 2, Seedorf, FF, 8.40. 3, Koppelman, PRN, 8.30. 8, Officer, PRN, 7.80. 12 (tie), Lindow, PRN, 6.90. 15, Maanum, PRN, 5.50. JV: Hansen, PRN, 7.10.