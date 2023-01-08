Gymnastics: Fergus Falls wins title at Park Rapids meet
Halle Landstrom and Morgan Koppelman post the top all-around scores for the Panthers.
PARK RAPIDS – Halle Landstrom and Morgan Koppelman had the top all-around scores in leading the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team to a runner-up finish at the Park Rapids Invitational at the Area High School gym on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Fergus Falls posted high scores in all four events with a 34.55 in vault, a 32.80 on balance beam, a 31.95 in floor exercise and a 31.80 on uneven parallel bars to compile 131.10 points to top the three-team field. The Panthers used scores of 33.45 in vault, 31.85 on beam, 31.70 in floor and 27.80 on bars for a 124.80. Morris Area was third with a 115.75.
Landstrom’s 9.00 and Koppelman’s 8.75 resulted in a 1-2 showing on beam while Grace Officer’s 7.20 and Natalie Berghuis’ 6.90 completed the Panthers’ team score in that event. Emily Lindow added a 5.50.
In floor, Landstrom took first with an 8.70 and Koppelman placed third with an 8.30. Rounding out the Panthers’ team score were Officer’s 7.80 and LIndow’s 6.90. MaKenna Maanum had a 5.50.
Berghuis’ 8.50, Koppelman’s 8.45, Landstrom’s 8.30 and Lindow’s 8.20 led the Panthers in vault with Officer adding an 8.15.
Leading Park Rapids on bars were Koppelman with a 7.50, Landstrom with a 7.40, Officer with a 7.00 and Laney Vrieze with a 5.90. Berghuis received a 5.00.
Landstrom won the all-around title with a 33.40 with Koppelman following with a 33.00. Officer was seventh with a 30.15.
The Panthers had a dual meet against Little Falls scheduled for Jan. 3 canceled.