Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes defeats Park Rapids in debut

Halle Landstrom and Morgan Koppelman finish 1-2 on the balance beam to lead the Panthers.

gymnastics.jpg
MADISON Images, Inc.
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 02, 2022 02:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

DETROIT LAKES – A 1-2 showing by Halle Landstrom and Morgan Koppelman on balance beam highlighted the season opener for the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis gymnastics team.

Landstrom’s 9.075 and Koppelman’s 8.575 led the field in that event, but Detroit Lakes prevailed by a 136.00 to 122.80 margin on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Natalie Berghuis’ 7.70 and Emma Berghuis’ 7.45 rounded out the Panthers’ 32.80 team score on beam. Erin Hansen added a 6.55.

The Panthers received a 34.05 in vault behind Landstrom’s 8.70, Natalie Berghuis’ 8.55, and a pair of 8.40s by Emma Berghuis and Koppelman. Emily Lindow had a 7.90. Detroit Lakes’ Jerzie Horner took first with a 9.60.

In floor exercise, Landstrom’s 8.90, Koppelman’s 8.00, Emma Berghuis’ 7.45 and Grace Officer’s 6.65 led to a 31.00 team score. Hansen followed with a 5.40. The Lakers’ Gabby Whitworth posted a 9.30 to lead the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading the Panthers to a 24.95 on uneven parallel bars were Koppelman with a 7.25, Laney Vrieze with a 6.15, Officer with a 5.90 and Emma Berghuis with a 5.65. Natalie Berghuis added a 5.20. Whitworth finished first with a 9.15.

Horner won the all-around title with a 35.55 while Koppelman was fourth with a 32.225 and Emma Berghuis finished fifth with a 28.95.

“It went pretty well for the first meet of the season. We have quite a few old/ongoing injuries that were flaring up, so I was a little nervous. But all of the girls pulled through and performed well,” said Park Rapids head coach Katie Eischens. “Detroit Lakes has 36 athletes on their team and we currently have just 12, so we did well considering how much more depth they have to pull from. My only hope for the meet was that we were going to be able to field a full varsity lineup of five girls in each event and we surpassed that with at least one JV competitor per event as well. We had one of the most solid beam rotations that I have ever seen from any Park Rapids team with four out of the five varsity athletes sticking their routines with zero falls. Halle and Morgan both placed in front of several of the gymnasts who competed for Detroit Lakes at the state meet last February.”

Detroit Lakes 136.00, Park Rapids 122.80

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Whitworth, DL, 9.15. 2, Horner, DL, 8.75. 3, Hausten, DL, 8.40. 4, Taves, DL, 8.30. 5, Koppelman, PR, 7.25. 6, Ratz, DL, 6.85. 7, Vrieze, 6.15. 8, Officer, PR, 5.90. 9, E. Berghuis, PR, 5.65. 10, N. Berghuis, PR, 5.20. JV: Bolton, PR, 4.00.

Balance beam: 1, Landstrom, PR, 9.075. 2, Koppelman, PR, 8.575. 3, Horner DL, 8.20. 4, Ratz, DL, 8.15. 4, Taves, DL, 8.15. 6, Morrison, DL, 7.85 7, N. Berghuis, PR, 7.70. 8, Whitworth, DL, 7.575. 9, E. Berghuis, PR, 7.45. 10, Hansen, PR, 6.55. JV: Officer, PR, 6.5; Lindow, PR, 6.30; Bolton, PR, 5.20; Maanum, PR, 4.20.

Floor exercise: 1, Whitworth, DL, 9.30. 2, Horner, DL, 9.00. 3, Landstrom, PR, 8.90. 4, Ratz, DL, 8.70. 5, Taves, DL, 8.60. 6, Gag, DL, 8.50. 7, Koppelman, PR, 8.00. 8, E. Berghuis, PR, 7.45 9, Officer, PR, 6.65. 10, Hansen, PR, 5.40. JV: Lindow, PR, 6.20.

Vault: 1, Horner, DL, 9.60. 2, Whitworth, DL, 8.80. 3 (tie), Landstrom, PR, and Taves, DL, 8.70. 5, N. Berghuis, PR, 8.55. 6 (tie), E. Berghuis, PR, and Koppelman, PR, 8.40. 8, Hausten, DL, 8.35. 9, Lindow, PR, 7.90. 10, Morrison, DL, 7.75. JV: Officer, PR, 7.85.

All-around: 1, Horner, DL, 35.55. 2, Whitworth, DL, 34.825. 3, Taves, DL, 33.75. 4, Koppelman, PR, 32.225. 5, E. Berghuis, PR, 28.95.

RELATED STORIES
Gymnastics2.JPG
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids reaches season high in dual against Perham
The Panthers use season bests in two events for a 127.70.
December 22, 2022 08:49 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Sporting events postponed on Dec. 16
December 16, 2022 09:18 AM
Prep
Gymnastics: Park Rapids picks up first dual win of season
December 14, 2022 09:08 AM
Prep
Gymnastics: Halle Landstrom leads way in PR's home debut
December 11, 2022 09:00 AM

Related Topics: GYMNASTICSPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSPARK RAPIDS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson