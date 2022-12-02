Gymnastics: Detroit Lakes defeats Park Rapids in debut

DETROIT LAKES – A 1-2 showing by Halle Landstrom and Morgan Koppelman on balance beam highlighted the season opener for the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis gymnastics team.

Landstrom’s 9.075 and Koppelman’s 8.575 led the field in that event, but Detroit Lakes prevailed by a 136.00 to 122.80 margin on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Natalie Berghuis’ 7.70 and Emma Berghuis’ 7.45 rounded out the Panthers’ 32.80 team score on beam. Erin Hansen added a 6.55.

The Panthers received a 34.05 in vault behind Landstrom’s 8.70, Natalie Berghuis’ 8.55, and a pair of 8.40s by Emma Berghuis and Koppelman. Emily Lindow had a 7.90. Detroit Lakes’ Jerzie Horner took first with a 9.60.

In floor exercise, Landstrom’s 8.90, Koppelman’s 8.00, Emma Berghuis’ 7.45 and Grace Officer’s 6.65 led to a 31.00 team score. Hansen followed with a 5.40. The Lakers’ Gabby Whitworth posted a 9.30 to lead the way.

Leading the Panthers to a 24.95 on uneven parallel bars were Koppelman with a 7.25, Laney Vrieze with a 6.15, Officer with a 5.90 and Emma Berghuis with a 5.65. Natalie Berghuis added a 5.20. Whitworth finished first with a 9.15.

Horner won the all-around title with a 35.55 while Koppelman was fourth with a 32.225 and Emma Berghuis finished fifth with a 28.95.

“It went pretty well for the first meet of the season. We have quite a few old/ongoing injuries that were flaring up, so I was a little nervous. But all of the girls pulled through and performed well,” said Park Rapids head coach Katie Eischens. “Detroit Lakes has 36 athletes on their team and we currently have just 12, so we did well considering how much more depth they have to pull from. My only hope for the meet was that we were going to be able to field a full varsity lineup of five girls in each event and we surpassed that with at least one JV competitor per event as well. We had one of the most solid beam rotations that I have ever seen from any Park Rapids team with four out of the five varsity athletes sticking their routines with zero falls. Halle and Morgan both placed in front of several of the gymnasts who competed for Detroit Lakes at the state meet last February.”

Detroit Lakes 136.00, Park Rapids 122.80

Uneven parallel bars: 1, Whitworth, DL, 9.15. 2, Horner, DL, 8.75. 3, Hausten, DL, 8.40. 4, Taves, DL, 8.30. 5, Koppelman, PR, 7.25. 6, Ratz, DL, 6.85. 7, Vrieze, 6.15. 8, Officer, PR, 5.90. 9, E. Berghuis, PR, 5.65. 10, N. Berghuis, PR, 5.20. JV: Bolton, PR, 4.00.

Balance beam: 1, Landstrom, PR, 9.075. 2, Koppelman, PR, 8.575. 3, Horner DL, 8.20. 4, Ratz, DL, 8.15. 4, Taves, DL, 8.15. 6, Morrison, DL, 7.85 7, N. Berghuis, PR, 7.70. 8, Whitworth, DL, 7.575. 9, E. Berghuis, PR, 7.45. 10, Hansen, PR, 6.55. JV: Officer, PR, 6.5; Lindow, PR, 6.30; Bolton, PR, 5.20; Maanum, PR, 4.20.

Floor exercise: 1, Whitworth, DL, 9.30. 2, Horner, DL, 9.00. 3, Landstrom, PR, 8.90. 4, Ratz, DL, 8.70. 5, Taves, DL, 8.60. 6, Gag, DL, 8.50. 7, Koppelman, PR, 8.00. 8, E. Berghuis, PR, 7.45 9, Officer, PR, 6.65. 10, Hansen, PR, 5.40. JV: Lindow, PR, 6.20.

Vault: 1, Horner, DL, 9.60. 2, Whitworth, DL, 8.80. 3 (tie), Landstrom, PR, and Taves, DL, 8.70. 5, N. Berghuis, PR, 8.55. 6 (tie), E. Berghuis, PR, and Koppelman, PR, 8.40. 8, Hausten, DL, 8.35. 9, Lindow, PR, 7.90. 10, Morrison, DL, 7.75. JV: Officer, PR, 7.85.