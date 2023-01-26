Gymnastics: Bemidji defeats Park Rapids-Nevis in dual meet

BEMIDJI – Addi Hill captured the all-around title in leading Bemidji to a 135.425-126.525 victory over the Park Rapids-Nevis gymnastics team on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Halle Landstrom took first in vault with an 8.85 and was the runner-up in floor exercise with a 9.30 and on balance beam with an 8.50 to lead the Panthers.

Park Rapids-Nevis received a 34.35 in vault with Morgan Koppelman’s 8.70, Natalie Berghuis’ 8.55 and Emily Lindow’s 8.25 rounding out the team score. Grace Officer added an 8.20.

In floor, Koppelman’s 8.55, Officer’s 8.15 and Lindow’s 6.80 resulted in a 32.80 while MaKenna Maanum received a 6.20. Bemidji’s Chloe Workman led that event with a 9.40.

Koppelman’s 8.00, Berghuis’ 7.375 and Lindow’s 7.10 completed the Panthers’ 30.975 team score on beam with Officer adding a 6.50. Hill took first with an 8.975.

The Panthers received a 28.40 on uneven parallel bars with Koppelman’s 7.85, Landstrom’s 7.60, Officer’s 6.95 and Emma Berghuis’ 6.00 leading the way. Natalie Berghuis had a 5.15 as Bemidji’s Aubrey DeWitt placed first with an 8.40.

Hill topped the all-arounders with a 34.575. Landstrom was second with a 34.25 while Koppelman was fifth with a 33.10 and Officer took sixth with a 29.80.

The Panthers, who lost to Bemidji 131.40-125.40 earlier this season, fell to 1-4 in dual meets.

Bemidji 135.425, Park Rapids-Nevis 126.525

Uneven parallel bars: 1, DeWitt, B, 8.40. 2, Hill, B, 8.30. 3, Olson, B, 8.10. 4, Koppelman, PRN, 7.85. 5, Landstrom, PRN, 7.60. 7, Officer, PRN, 6.95. 9, E. Berghuis, PRN, 6.00. 10, N. Berghuis, PRN, 5.15. JV: Hansen, PRN, 4.80; Bolton, PRN, 4.50; Maanum, PRN, 3.60; Gravdahl, PRN, 3.60.

Balance beam: 1, Hill, B, 8.975. 2, Landstrom, PRN, 8.50. 3, Olson, B, 8.275. 4, Koppelman, PRN, 8.00. 8, N. Berghuis, PRN, 7.375. 9, Lindow, PRN, 7.10. 10, Officer, PRN, 6.50: JV: E. Berghuis, PRN, 7.60; Hansen, PRN, 7.15; Bolton, PRN, 6.00; Gravdahl, PRN, 5.25; Deshayes, PRN, 7.75; Maanum, PRN, 4.45.

Floor exercise: 1, Workman, B, 9.40. 2, Landstrom, PRN, 9.30. 3 (tie), DeWitt, B, and Hill, B, 9.00. 6, Koppelman, PRN, 8.55. 8, Officer, PRN, 8.15. 9, Lindow, PRN, 6.80. 10, Maanum, PRN, 6.20.

Vault: 1, Landstrom, PRN, 8.85. 2, Frank, B, 8.80. 3 (tie), Olson, B, and Workman, B, 8.75. 5, Koppelman, PRN, 8.70. 6, N. Berghuis, PRN, 8.55. 9, Lindow, PRN, 8.25. 10, Officer, PRN, 8.20. JV: Maanum, PRN, 7.80; Bolton, PRN, 7.70.