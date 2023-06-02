Golf: United North Central qualifies 4 for section tournament

PARK RAPIDS – The United North Central golf teams advanced four individuals to the Section 8AA tournament during the Section 8AA South meet at Headwaters Golf Club on May 31.

Joey Hillukka and Carter Hillukka qualified for the boys while Alayna Day and Annika Pulju advanced for the girls.

Joey Hillukka tied for fourth place with a 79 while Carter Hillukka tied for 11th with an 83 on the par-72 course. Paul Peterson’s 90 and a pair of 93s by Jeron Pinoniemi and Josh Hillukka gave the Warriors a 345 team score for fifth place in the eight-team field. Ryan Tolkkinen added a 94.

Fergus Falls won the subsection title with a 318 while Hawley (327) and Barnesville (334) earned the other team berths to the section tournament. Hawley’s Jack Justesen claimed medalist honors with a 75.

United North Central's Paul Peterson chips onto the No. 7 green during the Section 8AA South tournament at Headwaters Golf Club on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the girls meet, Alayna Day finished fifth with an 89 while Pulju earned the final individual berth in a playoff after carding a 104 in leading UNC to fifth place with a 415. Completing the Warriors’ team score were Sofia Pulju with a 107, Addie Pinoniemi with a 115 and Taija Pinoniemi with a 118.

Annika Jyrkas carded a 73 to claim medalist honors and lead Fergus Falls to the title with a 367. Hawley (370) and Perham (390) were the other teams that qualified for the section tournament, which will be held at the Bemidji Town & Country Club on Monday and Tuesday (June 5-6).

“These four players are putting in the time and peaking at the right time of the year. It's just great to see their hard work pay off,” said UNC head coach Tim Wurdock. “They absolutely have a chance to make it to state. They need the ball to bounce the right way.”

Boys team scores: Fergus Falls 318, Hawley 327, Barnesville 334, Perham 342, United North Central 345, Pelican Rapids 358, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 390, Frazee 408.

Medalist: Jack Justesen, H, 39-36–75. 2, Brayden Glorvigen, P, 40-36–76. 3, Adam Kennedy, FF, 40-37–77. 4 (tie), Joey Hillukka, UNC, 39-40–79; Gavin Goepferd, FF, 40-39–79; and Ryan Nelson, FF, 37-42–79. 7 (tie), Brayden Aldinger, H, 40-41–81; Lucas Fuller, B, 42-39–81; and Tate Inniger, B, 36-45–81. 10, Brady Petznick, PR, 43-39–82. 11 (tie), Carter Hillukka, UNC, 41-42–83; Aidan Swenson, FF, 42-41–83; and Ayden Hauck, B, 42-41–83. 14, Riley McGovern, FF, 38-46–84. 15, Dane Hinkle, H, 44-41–85. 16, Liam Pederson, H, 40-46–86. 17, Cole Reuter, P, 45-42–87. 18 (tie), Adam Vigen, F, 45-44-89 and Dylan Ralston, P, 47-42–89. 22 (tie), Paul Peterson, UNC, 46-44-90. 31 (tie), Jeron Pinoniemi, UNC, 44-49–93 and Josh Hillukka, UNC, 46-47–93. 36, Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC, 50-44–94.

Girls team scores: Fergus Falls 367, Hawley 370, Perham 390, Barnesville 407, United North Central 415, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 433, Frazee 447, Pelican Rapids 504.

Medalist: Annika Jyrkas, FF, 37-36–73. 2, Sophie Cook, H, 39-39–78. 3, Ivy Tickel, H, 40-39–79. 4, Annie Mayer, FF, 41-43–84. 5, Alayna Day, UNC, 45-44–89. 6 (tie), Addicyn Zimmerman, P, 46-47–93 and Kaia Anderson, P, 44-49–93. 8, Bella Snobl, B, 44-51–95. 9, Lexi Badal, DGF, 50-48–98. 10 (tie), Aubry Zimmerman, P, 53-46–99; Emma Wiseman, F, 48-51–99; and Ella Brasel, B, 49-50–99. 13, Olivia Jurgens, FF, 55-48–103. 14 (tie), Annika Pulju, UNC, 50-54–104 and Alexis Zander, B, 52-52–104. 19 (tie), Sofia Pulju, UNC, 52-55–107. 30, Addie Pinoniemi, UNC, 59-56–115. 33, Taija Pinoniemi, UNC, 54-64–118.

