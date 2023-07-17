Golf: United North Central had plenty of success on the course

Sending four individuals to the Section 8AA tournament concluded a successful season for the United North Central boys and girls golf teams.

The UNC boys finished second in Northern Pines Conference play while the UNC girls took third in the conference before the Warriors ended the season at the Section 8AA South tournament at Headwaters Golf Club. Both teams finished fifth with the boys carding a 345 and the girls carding a 433 in the eight-team field. Fergus Falls swept the team title with the boys carding a 318 and the girls carding a 367.

“The boys took second in the conference. Our top 2 players were solid and consistent, but our players 2-7 all contributed,” said UNC head coach Tim Wurdock. “The girls took third in the conference. The girls improved every week of the short season.”

Competing for the UNC boys this spring were seniors Joey Hillukka, Ryan Tolkkinen and Paul Peterson; juniors Carter Hillukka, Jeron Pinoniemi and Joshua Hillukka; and sophomore Brock Hendrickson.

During the NPC season, that group led the Warriors to a share of first place once, a runner-up finish twice, and three third-place showings in the six nine-hole rounds.

In the season opener at Blueberry Pines, UNC took third on the front side with a 180 behind Carter Hillukka’s 41, Pinoniemi’s 45, Joshua Hillukka’s 46 and Joey Hillukka’s 48. On the back side, a 41 by Tolkkinen, a 43 by Peterson and 44s by Pinoniemi, Joshua Hillukka and Joey Hillukka led to a runner-up 172.

Joey Hillukka had a 43.0 average in Northern Pines Conference play to earn all-conference honors while capping off his senior season by qualifying for the Section 8AA tournament. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

At Walker’s Tianna Country Club, the Warriors finished second on the front with a 165 and tied for first on the back with a 166. Carter Hillukka was the medalist on the front side with a 36 while Joey Hillukka’s 41 and a pair of 44s by Tolkkinen and Hendrickson completed the team score. On the back, a pair of 39s by Carter Hillukka and Joey Hillukka and 44s by Peterson and Hendrickson led the Warriors.

In the final NPC meet at Walker’s LongBow Golf Club, Carter Hillukka’s 40, a pair of 43s by Joshua Hillukka and Peterson, and a 44 by Pinoniemi gave the Warriors a 170 team score for a share of third place. On the back side, Carter Hillukka tied for medalist honors with a 38 while Peterson’s 41 and 44s by Pinoniemi and Josh Hillukka resulted in a 167 for third place.

In NPC play, Carter Hillukka had a 39.8 average in six rounds and Joey Hillukka had a 43.0 average in four rounds to earn all-conference honors. Pinoniemi received all-conference honorable mention honors with a 44.3 average in four rounds. Peterson had a 45.3 average in six rounds, Joshua Hillukka had a 46.2 average in six rounds, Tolkkinen had a 46.7 average in six rounds and Hendrickson had a 44.0 average in two rounds.

Carter Hillukka earned Northern Pines Conference honors after posting a 39.8 average in conference meets while leading UNC with an 80.8 18-hole average in qualifying for the Section 8AA tournament. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The first NPC meet also served as an invitational tournament as the Warriors took third out of 10 teams with a 357 with Carter Hillukka’s 86, Pinoniemi’s 89, Joshua Hillukka 90 and 92s by Tolkkinen and Joey Hillukka leading the way.

At the Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club, UNC tied for eighth out of 19 teams with a 348 with Carter Hillukka’s 79, Joey Hillukka’s 83, Pinoniemi’s 91 and Tolkkinen’s 95 completing the team score.

Joey Hillukka carded a 79 and Carter Hillukka carded an 83 at the Section 8AA South tournament to qualify for the Section 8AA tournament. Peterson had a 90, Pinoniemi and Joshua Hillukka had 93s, and Tolkkinen carded a 94 for the Warriors.

Carter Hillukka just missed advancing to the state Class AA tournament by placing ninth overall with rounds of 79 and 82 for a 161 at the section tournament. Joey Hillukka tied for 19th with rounds of 83 and 87 for a 170.

In the four 18-hole tournaments, Carter Hillukka had an 80.8 average while Joey Hillukka posted an 83.0 average. Pinoniemi (92.0 average), Peterson (94.5), Tolkkinen (94.5) and Joshua Hillukka (95.0) played in two 18-hole meets.

United North Central senior Paul Peterson had a 45.3 average in Northern Pines Conference meets and a 94.5 average in 18-hole rounds. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

For the UNC girls, senior Alayna Day earned NPC honors with a 48.5 average in six rounds while eighth grader Sofia Pulju had a 52.3 average in six rounds to receive all-conference honorable mention honors. Rounding out the Warriors’ roster were junior Addie Pinoniemi and sophomores Annika Pulju and Taija Pinoniemi.

The Warriors finished third on the front side and second on the back side in the first NPC meet at Blueberry Pines. Day had rounds of 45 and 49, Sofia Pulju followed a 51 with a 50, and Annika Pulju had a 55 and a 52 as UNC carded 151s on the front and back sides.

At Tianna, Day’s 47, Sofia Pulju’s 58 and Annika Pulju’s 60 resulted in a 165 for fourth on the front while Day’s 49, Sofia Pulju’s 52 and Annika Pulju’s 56 gave the Warriors third place with a 157 on the back.

Day’s 48, Sofia Pulju’s 52 and Annika Pulju’s 59 resulted in a 159 for fourth place on the front while Sofia Pulju’s 51, Day’s 53 and Annika Pulju’s 57 led to a 161 for fourth place on the back at LongBow.

Annika Pulju had a 56.5 average in six rounds, Addie Pinoniemi had a 64.0 average in two rounds and Taija Pinoniemi posted a 70.5 average in four rounds in NPC matches.

In the 18-hole tournaments, the Warriors had an incomplete team at Blueberry Pines as Day’s 94, Sofia Pulju’s 101 and Annika Pulju’s 107 led the way while Sofia Pulju had a 100 and Annika Pulju carded a 108 at the Park Rapids Invitational.

Ryan Tolkkinen capped off his senior season by averaging a 46.7 in Northern Pines Conference play and a 94.5 in 18-hole tournaments. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

The Warriors concluded the season at the subsection tournament with Day advancing with an 89 and Annika Pulju qualifying with a 104. Sofia Pulju had a 107, Addie Pinoniemi carded a 115 and Taija Pinoniemi had a 118.

Day capped off her career by carding rounds of 96 and 104 for a 200 to tie for 31st place while Annika Pulju had rounds of 105 and 96 for a 201 to place 33rd at the Section 8AA tournament. Day ended the season with a 96.3 average in three 18-hole rounds while Annika Pulju finished with a 103.3 average in four rounds. Sofia Pulju had a 103.5 average in two rounds.

Even though the Warriors will graduate four key golfers, Wurdock is looking for both the boys and girls teams to be competitive again next spring.

“Alayna was a terrific kid to coach for seven years. She helped with my youth golf program and was a great example to the younger players. Joey worked hard every practice to help the team, Ryan made practice fun and Paul was talented and pleasant to coach. All were coachable,” said Wurdock. “Our numbers are growing. We had a great experience with the elementary youth program. We have returning varsity players that are golfing a lot this summer to improve for next season. Our conference is very competitive, but we hope to finish near the top for both the boys and girls.”

