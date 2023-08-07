Golf: Sofia Anderson's state trip highlighted Nevis' season on links

After sending two golfers to the state Class A tournament last season, head coach Olaf Netteberg was looking for the Nevis boys and girls golf teams to duplicate that feat this spring.

Sofia Anderson was able to fulfill half of that goal by capping off her senior season by returning to state.

Anderson carded rounds of 96 and 97 for a 193 to place seventh at the Section 7A tournament to earn her second trip to state. The Nevis senior capped off her career with rounds of 104 and 107 for a 211 to finish 66th against the top Class A golfers in the state. Anderson fired rounds of 115 and 97 for a 212 to place 58th last season.

Anderson’s 193 at the section tournament led the Nevis girls to fourth place with rounds of 438 and 442 for an 880. Senior Sarah Boettcher and sophomores Ella Marotte, Caley Muller and Anna Crimmins joined Anderson on the five-golfer squad. Boetcher tied for 14th with rounds of 104 and 109 for a 213, Marotte tied for 21st with rounds of 121 and 109 for a 230, Muller took 23rd with rounds of 119 and 127 for a 246 and Crimmins finished 25th with rounds of 119 and 139 for a 258. Pine River-Backus won the section title with a 784 by following a 404 with a 380.

The Nevis girls finished fifth in the Northern Pines Conference standings. At the first NPC meet at Blueberry Pines, the Tigers followed a 182 on the front side with a 178 on the back side to finish fifth in both rounds. Anderson had rounds of 50 and 46, Boettcher carded rounds of 63 and 61, Mueller had rounds of 69 and 71, Marotte carded a pair of 73s and Crimmins followed a 79 with a 74.

Nevis took fifth on the front side with a 172 and fourth on the back side with a 164 at the second NPC meet at Walker’s Tianna Country Club. Anderson posted a pair of 47s, Boettcher had rounds of 53 and 46, Marotte followed a 72 with a 61, Crimmins had rounds of 79 and 78, and Muller carded rounds of 86 and 84.

At the NPC finale at Walker’s LongBow Golf Club, the Tigers took fifth during both rounds with a 162 on the front side and a 173 on the back side. Anderson had rounds of 48 and 49, Boettcher carded rounds of 53 and 54, Marotte followed a 61 with a 70, Mueller carded rounds of 80 and 75, and Crimmins had a 74 and an 86.

Sarah Boettcher capped off her senior season by posting a 56.7 average in Northern Pines Conference meets and a 107.8 average in 18-hole tournaments. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

In the six NPC rounds, Anderson had a 47.6 average to earn all-conference honors. Boettcher had a 56.7 average, Marotte had a 68.3 average, Muller finished with a 77.5 average and Crimmins had a 78.3 average as all five played in all six meets.

The meet at Blueberry Pines was also an invitational with Nevis placing fourth out of nine teams with a 506 behind Anderson’s 96, Boettcher, 124, Muller’s 140, Marotte’s 146 and Crimmins’ 153.

Nevis fielded an incomplete team at the Park Rapids Invitational with Anderson (96), Boettcher (103) and Muller (137) competing.

In a preview of the Section 7A meet, the Tigers took 12th out of 12 teams at the Rock Ridge Invitational with a 479. Anderson shared runner-up honors with an 87 while Boettcher’s 115, Marotte’s 123 and Muller’s 154 rounded out the team score.

Anderson posted a 97.8 average in six 18-hole rounds, Boettcher had a 107.8 average in four rounds, Marotte posted a 117.7 average in three rounds, Crimmins had a 129.0 average in two rounds and Muller carded a 134.3 average in four rounds.

Senior Spencer Lindow carded averages of 47.8 in Northern Pines Conference play and 95.3 in 18-hole tournaments for the Tigers this spring. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Junior Lealan Norby was also looking to earn a return trip for the Nevis boys, but fell a few strokes short. Norby, who carded rounds of 84 and 83 for a 167 to place 31st in his state debut last spring, tied for 11th at this year’s section tournament by following an 88 with an 80 for a 168.

The other members of the Nevis boys team that finished fifth at the 11-team section tournament were seniors Spencer Lindow and TJ Johnson, junior Eli Lewis, and eighth graders Finn Henry and Hunter Simon. Sophomore Kael Netteberg also played in two varsity matches this spring.

Following Norby’s 167 at the section tournament were Lewis (tied for 19th with rounds of 84 and 92 for a 176), Henry (27th with rounds of 96 and 88 for a 184), Lindow (28th with rounds of 95 and 91 for a 186) and Simon (37th with rounds of 99 and 98 for a 197). Johnson had a 120 on the opening day. That gave the Tigers a 714 team score after rounds of 363 and 351. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won the section title with rounds of 320 and 317 for a 637.

In the first NPC meet at Blueberry Pines, the Tigers finished fifth in both rounds as Norby’s 40, Lewis’ 44, Lindow’s 49 and Simon’s 52 led to a 185 on the front while Norby’s 47, Lewis’ 48 and a pair of 50s by Lindow and Henry resulted in a 195 on the back. Henry had a 56 and Johnson had a 63 on the front while Johnson carded a 56 and Simon had a 58 on the back.

At Tianna, Norby carded rounds of 41 and 44, Lewis had rounds of 45 and 47, Lindow had rounds of 51 and 47 and Henry followed a 47 with a 51 as Nevis took fifth on the front with a 184 and fourth on the back with a 189. Simon had rounds of 43 and 54 while Netteberg had rounds of 61 and 64.

Lealan Norby led the Tigers with a 43.0 average in Northern Pines Conference meets and an 83.5 average in 18-hole tournaments this spring. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Norby’s 45 and 41, Lewis’ 46 and 45, Henry’s 47 and 48 and Lindow’s 48 and 42 at LongBow led the Tigers to a 186 on the front to tie for fifth and a 176 on the back to take sixth. Simon had rounds of 54 and 56 while Johnson had rounds of 51 and 61.

Norby was named to the NPC Second Team after averaging a 43.0 in the six meets. Lewis had a 45.3 average, Lindow had a 47.8 average, Henry posted a 49.8 average and Simon had a 54.5 average in the six meets. Johnson had a 57.8 average in four meets while Netteberg carded a 62.5 average in two meets.

Norby’s 87, Lewis’ 92, Lindow’s 99 and Henry’s 106 led Nevis to a 384 for fifth place at Blueberry Pines. At the Park Rapids Invitational, the Tigers took 14th out of 19 teams with a 363 behind Norby’s 84, Simon’s 91, Lewis’ 92 and Lindow’s 96. Norby’s 82, Lewis’ 87, Lindow’s 99 and Simon’s 108 gave Nevis a 376 for 12th place at the 18-team Rock Ridge Invitational.

In the four 18-hole tournaments, Norby had an 83.5 average, Lewis posted an 88.8 average, Lindow had a 95.3 average and Simon carded a 99.0 average. Henry had a 94.0 average in three rounds, Johnson had a 113.7 average in three rounds and Netteberg carded a 137 in his lone 18-hole round.