Golf: Park Rapids, UNC, Nevis open season at Blueberry Pines

MENAHGA – Anna Eckmann and Mady Maninga earned medalist honors as the Park Rapids girls golf team won both rounds in the Northern Pines Conference opener at Blueberry Pines on Monday, May 1.

Eckmann carded a 44 on the par-36 front side while Maninga carded a 41 on the par-36 back side as the Panthers topped the eight-team field with a three-player score of 134 on the front side and a 132 on the back side. Maninga had a 45 on the front and Eckmann had a 42 on the back while Emma Vrieze carded a pair of 49s to complete Park Rapids’ team scores.

United North Central was second with a pair of 151s with Alayna Day carding rounds of 45 and 49, Sofia Pulju carding rounds of 51 and 50 and Annika Pulju carding rounds of 55 and 52.

Sofia Anderson had rounds of 50 and 46 in leading Nevis to fourth place with rounds of 182 and 178. Sarah Boettcher carded rounds of 63 and 61 while Caley Muller had rounds of 69 and 71 to round out the Tigers’ team scores.

Park Rapids' Massie Lee watches her drive off the No. 1 tee box during the Northern Pines Conference opener at Blueberry Pines on Monday, May 1, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley won both meets for the boys with four-golfer rounds of 159 and 164. Park Rapids took second on the front side with a 176 while UNC was the runner-up on the back side with a 172.

Hunter Harrison’s 39, Quincy Squires’ 43, and a pair of 47s by Nolan Eckmann and Jeremiah Olson led the Panthers on the front side while a pair of 40s by Harrison and Eckmann, a 47 by Olson and a 49 by Squires gave Park Rapids a 176 for third place on the back.

UNC took third on the front with a 180 behind Carter Hillukka’s 41, Jeron Pinoniemi’s 45, Josh Hillukka’s 46 and Joey Hillukka’s 48. On the back side, Ryan Tolkkinen’s 41, Paul Peterson’s 43, and 44s by Pinoniemi, Josh Hillukka and Joey Hillukka led the Warriors.

Nevis was fifth on both sides with a 185 on the front and a 195 on the back. Lealan Norby had rounds of 40 and 47, Eli Lewis carded rounds of 44 and 48, and Spencer Lindow followed a 49 with a 50 to lead the Tigers. Hunter Simon’s 52 rounded out Nevis’ score on the front side while Finn Henry’s 50 completed the team score on the back side.

W-H-A’s Parker Brock earned medalist honors on the front with a 34 while Cass Lake-Bena’s Dominic Fairbanks led the field on the back side with a 39.

Girls team scores (front 9): Park Rapids 134, United North Central 151, Pine River-Backus 156, Nevis 182. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena, Red Lake, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Medalist: Anna Eckmann, PR, 44. 2 (tie), Mady Maninga, PR, and Alayna Day, UNC, 45. Other scores: Emma Vrieze, PR, 49; Sofia Anderson, N, 50; Sofia Pulju, UNC, 51; Lexi Usher, PR, 54; Massie Lee, PR, 52; Annika Pulju, UNC, 55; Tori Weaver, PR, 62; Sarah Boettcher, N, 63; Caley Muller, N, 69; Kat Marotte, N, 73; Anna Crimmins, N, 79.

Girls team scores (back 9): Park Rapids 132, United North Central 151, Pine River-Backus 153, Nevis 178. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena, Red Lake, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Medalist: Mady Maninga, PR, 41. 2, Anna Eckmann, PR, 42. 3, Sofia Anderson, N, 46. Other scores: Emma Vrieze, PR, 49; Alyana Day, UNC, 49; Sofia Pulju, UNC, 50; Annika Pulju, UNC, 52; Lexi Usher, PR, 53; Tori Weaver, PR, 54; Sarah Boettcher, N, 61; Massie Lee, PR, 62; Caley Muller, N, 71; Kat Marotte, N, 73; Anna Crimmins, N, 74.

Boys team scores (front 9): Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 159, Park Rapids 176, United North Central 180, Cass Lake-Bena 182, Nevis 185, Deer River 188, Bigfork 231, Blackduck 232, Kelliher-Northome 258.

Medalist: Parker Brock, WHA, 34. 2, Dominick Fairbanks, CLB, 38. 3 (tie), Hunter Harrison, PR, and Lake Elling, WHA, 39. Other scores: Lealan Norby, N, 40; Carter Hillukka, UNC, 41; Quincy Squires, PR, 43; Eli Lewis, N, 44; Jeron Pinoniemi, UNC, 45; Josh Hillukka, UNC, 46; Nolan Eckmann, PR, 47; Jeremiah Olson, PR, 47; Conner Hanson, PR, 48; Noah Phillippi, PR, 48; Joey Hillukka, UNC, 48; Spencer Lindow, N, 49; Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC, 51; Hunter Simon, N, 52; Paul Peterson, UNC, 55; Finn Henry, N, 56; Tim Johnson, N, 63.

Boys team scores (back 9): Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 1654, United North Central 172, Park Rapids 176, Cass Lake-Bena 181, Nevis 195, Deer River 203, Bigfork 224, Blackduck 235, Kelliher-Northome 271.

Medalist: Dominick Fairbanks, CLB, 39. 2 (tie), Hunter Harrison, PR, Nolan Eckmann, PR, Parker Brock, WHA, and Lake Elling, WHA, 40. Other scores: Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC 41; Paul Peterson, UNC, 43; Jeron Pinoniemi, UNC, 44; Josh Hillukka, UNC, 44; Joey Hillukka, UNC, 44; Carter Hillukka, UNC, 45; Jeremiah Olson, PR, 47; Lealan Norby, N, 47; Eli Lewis, N, 48; Quincy Squires, PR, 49; Conner Hanson, PR, 50; Spencer Lindow, N, 50; Finn Henry, N, 50; Noah Phillippi, PR, 55; Tim Johnson, N, 56; Hunter Simon, N, 58.

Park Rapids girls win invitational title

MENAHGA – In addition to winning both NPC meets, the Park Rapids girls also captured the title during the invitational portion of the season opener at Blueberry Pines.

The Panthers carded a 377 to top the nine-team field. Wadena-Deer Creek was second with a 417, Pine River-Backus was third with a 429 and Nevis finished fourth with a 506.

Maninga and Eckmann shared medalist honors with 86s on the par-72 course. Vrieze’s 98 and Usher’s 107 rounded out Park Rapids’ team score.

Anderson’s 96 for sixth place, Boettcher’s 124, Mueller’s 140 and Kat Marotte’s 146 gave Nevis a 506 while UNC had an incomplete team with Day’s 94 for fifth place, Sofia Pulju’s 101 and Annika Pulju’s 107 leading the way.

In the boys tournament, Brock earned medalist honors with a 74 in leading W-H-A to the team title with a 323 in the 10-team field.

Harrison’s 79 to share third place led Park Rapids to runner-up honors at 342. Eckmann’s 87, Squires’ 92 and Olson’s 94 rounded out the Panthers’ team score.

UNC was third with a 357 behind Carter Hillukka’s 86, Pinoniemi’s 89, Josh Hillukka’s 90 and 92s by Tolkkinen and Joey Hillukka.

Norby’s 87 led Nevis to sixth place at 384. Lewis’ 92, Lindow’s 99 and Henry’s 106 completed the Tigers’ team score.

Girls team scores: Park Rapids 377, Wadena-Deer Creek 417, Pine River-Backus 429, Nevis 506. Incomplete teams: United North Central, Blackduck, Cass Lake-Bena, Red Lake, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Co-medalists: Mady Maninga, PR, 45-41–86 and Anna Eckmann, PR, 44-42–86. 3, Emma Weniger, WDC, 44-46–90. 4, Kianna Johnson, WHA, 44-47–91. 5, Alayna Day, UNC, 45-49–94. 6, Sofia Anderson, N, 50-46–96. 7 (tie), Emma Vrieze, PR, 49-49–98. 11, Sofia Pulju, UNC, 51-50–101. 13 (tie), Lexi Usher, PR, 54-53–107 and Annika Pulju, UNC, 55-52–107. 18 (tie), Massie Lee, PR, 52-62–114. 20, Tori Weaver, PR, 62-54–116. 23 (tie), Sarah Boettcher, N, 63-61–124. 27, Caley Mueller, N, 69-71–140. 28 (tie), Kat Marotte, N, 73-73–146. 30, Anna Crimmins, N, 79-74–153.

Boys team scores: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 323, Park Rapids 352, United North Central 357, Cass Lake-Bena 363, Pine River-Backus 376, Nevis 384, Deer River 391, Bigfork 455, Blackduck 467, Kelliher-Northome 529.

Medalist: Parker Brock, WHA, 34-40–74. 2, Dominic Fairbanks, CLB, 38-39–77. 3 (tie), Hunter Harrison, PR, 39-40–79 and Lake Elling, WHA, 39-40–79. 5, Maverick Reed, WHA, 40-41–81. 7, Carter Hillukka, UNC, 41-45–86. 8 (tie), Nolan Eckmann, PR, 47-40–87 and Lealan Norby, N, 40-47–87. 11 (tie), Jeron Pinoniemi, UNC, 45-44–89. 13, Josh Hillukka, UNC, 46-44–90. 14 (tie), Quincy Squires, PR, 43-49–92; Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC, 51-41–92; Joey Hillukka, UNC, 48-44–92; and Eli Lewis, N, 44-48–92. 21, Jeremiah Olson, PR, 47-47–94. 25 (tie), Conner Hanson, PR, 48-50–98 and Paul Peterson, UNC, 55-43–98. 27, Spencer Lindow, N, 49-50–99. 28, Aaron Lake, UNC, 50-50–100. 33, Finn Henry, N, 56-50–106. 38, Hunter Simon, N, 52-58–110. 42, Noah Phillippi, PR, 61-55–116. 45, Tim Johnson, N, 63-56–119. 50, Blaise Anderson, UNC, 65-60–125.

