Golf: Park Rapids tunes up for Section 8AA North tournament
Anna Eckmann leads the field as the Panthers take 1st in the girls meet while Hunter Harrison ties for 2nd as the boys place 4th.
EAST GRAND FORKS – The Park Rapids girls golf team tuned up for the postseason with a 30-stroke win over Crookston at the Subsection 8AA North Preview at Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, May 23.
Anna Eckmann earned medalist honors with a 79 on the par-73 course while Mady Maninga followed with a runner-up 87 as the Panthers carded a 364. Tori Weaver’s 98 and Lexi Usher’s 100 rounded out Park Rapids’ team score while Emma Vrieze had a 109 and Macie Maninga carded a 116.
Crookston was second with a 394 in the five-team field.
Team scores: Park Rapids 364, Crookston 394, Roseau 406, East Grand Forks 462, Thief River Falls 512.
Medalist: Anna Eckmann, PR, 40-39–79. 2, Mady Maninga, PR, 45-42–87. 3 (tie), Kayla Thompson, EGF, 51-40–91 and Grace Fischer, C, 46-45–91. 5, Hannah Brouse, C, 48-44–92. 7 (tie), Tori Weaver, PR, 49-49–98. 9, Lexi Usher, PR, 54-46–100. 18, Emma Vrieze, PR, 55-54–109. 22, Macie Maninga, PR, 59-57–116.
PR boys place 4th
EAST GRAND FORKS – Hunter Harrison carded a career best with an even-par 73 to share runner-up honors and Nolan Eckmann followed with a 75 to place fourth as the Park Rapids boys golf team placed fourth at the Subsection 8AA North Preview with a 333 at Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, May 23.
Quincy Squires’ 90 and Conner Hanson’s 95 rounded out the Panthers’ season-best team score. Isaac Zinniel added a 99 and Jeremiah Olson had a 103 for Park Rapids.
Teagan LaPlante claimed medalist honors with a 72, Max Wilson carded a 73 and Bradyn Thingvold had a 75 in leading Roseau to the team title with a 304 in the seven-team field. East Grand Forks was second with a 329.
Team scores: Roseau 304, East Grand Forks 329, Warroad 331, Park Rapids 333, Thief River Falls 336, Crookston 351, East Grand Forks JV 351.
Medalist: Teagan LaPlante, R, 36-36–72. 2 (tie), Hunter Harrison, PR, 37-36–73 and Max Wilson, R, 37-36–73. 4, Nolan Eckmann, PR, 37-38–75. 5, Bradyn Thingvold, R, 37-40–77. 26 (tie), Quincy Squires, PR, 44-46–90. 37 (tie), Conner Hanson, PR, 43-52–95. 43, Isaac Zinniel, PR, 49-50–99. 44, Jeremiah Olson, PR, 51-52–103.
