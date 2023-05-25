Golf: Park Rapids tunes up for Section 8AA North tournament

EAST GRAND FORKS – The Park Rapids girls golf team tuned up for the postseason with a 30-stroke win over Crookston at the Subsection 8AA North Preview at Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, May 23.

Anna Eckmann earned medalist honors with a 79 on the par-73 course while Mady Maninga followed with a runner-up 87 as the Panthers carded a 364. Tori Weaver’s 98 and Lexi Usher’s 100 rounded out Park Rapids’ team score while Emma Vrieze had a 109 and Macie Maninga carded a 116.

Crookston was second with a 394 in the five-team field.

Team scores: Park Rapids 364, Crookston 394, Roseau 406, East Grand Forks 462, Thief River Falls 512.

Medalist: Anna Eckmann, PR, 40-39–79. 2, Mady Maninga, PR, 45-42–87. 3 (tie), Kayla Thompson, EGF, 51-40–91 and Grace Fischer, C, 46-45–91. 5, Hannah Brouse, C, 48-44–92. 7 (tie), Tori Weaver, PR, 49-49–98. 9, Lexi Usher, PR, 54-46–100. 18, Emma Vrieze, PR, 55-54–109. 22, Macie Maninga, PR, 59-57–116.

PR boys place 4th

EAST GRAND FORKS – Hunter Harrison carded a career best with an even-par 73 to share runner-up honors and Nolan Eckmann followed with a 75 to place fourth as the Park Rapids boys golf team placed fourth at the Subsection 8AA North Preview with a 333 at Valley Golf Course on Tuesday, May 23.

Quincy Squires’ 90 and Conner Hanson’s 95 rounded out the Panthers’ season-best team score. Isaac Zinniel added a 99 and Jeremiah Olson had a 103 for Park Rapids.

Teagan LaPlante claimed medalist honors with a 72, Max Wilson carded a 73 and Bradyn Thingvold had a 75 in leading Roseau to the team title with a 304 in the seven-team field. East Grand Forks was second with a 329.

Team scores: Roseau 304, East Grand Forks 329, Warroad 331, Park Rapids 333, Thief River Falls 336, Crookston 351, East Grand Forks JV 351.

Medalist: Teagan LaPlante, R, 36-36–72. 2 (tie), Hunter Harrison, PR, 37-36–73 and Max Wilson, R, 37-36–73. 4, Nolan Eckmann, PR, 37-38–75. 5, Bradyn Thingvold, R, 37-40–77. 26 (tie), Quincy Squires, PR, 44-46–90. 37 (tie), Conner Hanson, PR, 43-52–95. 43, Isaac Zinniel, PR, 49-50–99. 44, Jeremiah Olson, PR, 51-52–103.