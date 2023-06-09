Golf: Park Rapids qualifiers looking to enjoy state experience

It was a historic day for Park Rapids at the Section 8AA golf tournament at the Bemidji Town & Country Club on June 6.

The Park Rapids girls won the section title for the first time since 1988 while Nolan Eckmann became the Panthers’ first state qualifier for the boys since 1993.

Junior Anna Eckmann was the section medalist after carding back-to-back rounds of 2-under par 70 and senior Mady Maninga finished fourth with rounds of 88 and 78. Senior Tori Weaver tied for 13th after following a 94 with a 91 and junior Lexi Usher tied for 15th with rounds of 97 and 90 as the Panthers broke the school record with a 329 on Day 2 to capture the section title. Senior Emma Vrieze added rounds of 103 and 94 and freshman Macie Maninga carded rounds of 106 and 92.

In the boys tournament, Nolan Eckmann placed sixth overall and was the No. 3 individual state qualifier after following a 78 with an 80 to earn his first trip to state.

The state Class AA tournament will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday (June 13-14) at Jordan’s Ridges at Sand Creek course.

Girls make history

A record-setting round helped the Panthers qualify for state for only the third time in school history.

Park Rapids trailed Fergus Falls by four strokes after Day 1 of the section tournament. Having four golfers card personal bests on Day 2 rallied the Panthers to the win.

Fergus Falls opened with a 345 team score to top the Panthers’ 349 on Monday, June 5. Despite being in second place, the Panthers were confident of overcoming that four-shot deficit on Day 2.

Led by personal bests by Weaver and Usher as well as Vrieze and Macie Maninga, Park Rapids carded a 329 to shatter the school record and post a 16-stroke victory as the Otters shot a 349 on Day 2. That gave the Panthers their third trip to state, joining the 1981 team and the 1988 team.

“I was very confident in our chances for going to state as a team this year. The team has worked so hard to get to where we are this season and I am so proud to be a part of it,” said Mady Maninga, who qualified for state as an individual the last two seasons, tying for 28th in 2021 and tying for seventh last season. “Before the section meet I was confident in my ability to shoot two consistent rounds and all I needed to do was play my average round. After the first day, I was feeling good about where we were sitting and the team as a whole came out with some heat on Day 2. Both days I was feeling good about my game, but Day 2 my putting was spot on and it made birdies and pars far easier than the day before.”

“I am so excited that we made it to state as a team this year,” said Vrieze. “Before the meet, we felt confident that we could advance to state as a team by playing some good golf. I had a tough first round and really just tried to keep a positive attitude for the second day. I made sure to enjoy my time with my team and the day of golf I had. I was nervous that we were trailing by 4, but we all agreed we could play better the next day, and we sure did.”

“I was so excited coming into the season wanting to try something new and get better at a new sport. It was honestly so much fun this season and in sections I knew it would be really important for me to contribute so I had to step up and that’s what I did and I had two new PRs both days, which was exciting,” said Weaver, who went out for golf for the first time this season. “We knew our chances going into sections were pretty high, but we all kept a level head going in. In an earlier meet this season we were able to beat them (Fergus Falls) by 12 strokes, so we knew we had a pretty decent chance on making history. Our strategy was just to play our game and stay consistent and that’s exactly what we did. Day 2 we all knew that four strokes was something we could get back and after the first two holes we had already caught back up. From there we never looked back. Everyone was playing their best golf on Day 2.”

“State has been a great experience for me in the past years and sharing it with the team is just going to make it that much more special. Bringing the team to state this year has been our goal since the beginning of the season. Going into the section tournament, I was very confident that our team was going to be able to qualify. We knew we didn't have to do anything special. We just had to play our game,” said Eckmann, who tied for fifth in 2021 and finished third last season in her two previous state appearances. “Trailing Fergus after Day 1 was definitely not the position we had hoped to be in. However, going into Day 2, I was confident in our team's abilities because I knew that we had beat them before and we could do it again. I was feeling confident after playing well on Day 1, so on Day 2 I didn't change anything and just went out and tried to play my best. This year I kept the ball in play and hit greens. I think those two things were the most important.”

“It was very important (to get to state). It was important for me to have us all experience it and most of us for the first time,” said Usher. “I felt (our chances) were pretty good. We had good competition with Fergus Falls all year long and we’ve improved a lot over the years, each year watching everyone come back with more dedication towards the sport. It was well deserved.”

“I felt it was very important to help our team make it to state. It was one thing we were all very sure about this season,” said Macie Maninga. “Before the section meet, I felt like our team had a really solid chance to make it to state. After the first day, I still had great confidence in our team and we’d come back the next day and take back the lead. For Day 2, my strategy was to go in and play smart golf and just have an awesome experience.”

After earning a state berth, the Panthers are looking to put together two more solid rounds in the team’s first trip in 35 years.

“If we all play our best golf like we did at sections, I greatly believe that our team can do very well at state,” said Macie Maninga.

“(My goal at state is) to definitely have fun and being able to take in the moment and hopefully score well and just to take in being there with everyone,” said Usher.

“For state this year, I am hoping to shoot two rounds in the low 70s and wherever that puts me I will be happy,” said Eckmann. “For the team, I am hoping that we can all play our best and leave the tournament knowing that we gave it our all out there.”

“I want to enjoy my last high school sporting event while down at state. I feel so lucky to have the opportunity to play at the highest level of high school golf with my teammates,” said Vrieze. “It’s hard to imagine not returning to this team next season, so I’ll be soaking in every moment at the state tournament.”

“My expectations for myself are just to go down and have fun and have a good first state experience along with staying consistent with my scores from sections,” said Weaver. “We hope to place third or fourth as a team and have a few top finishers. It will be a great experience for our team and I’m excited for what we can accomplish.”

“For the state tournament, my goal is to place top 6 and I think our team can place top 3,” said Mady Maninga. “I think the Panthers will have a great showing at state.”

Eckmann confident of qualifying

Even though Nolan Eckmann felt some pressure to qualify for state in his final attempt, the Park Rapids senior entered his final section tournament with plenty of confidence.

“I would say that, because this is my senior year, I definitely put more pressure on myself to succeed in securing a state berth this season. In the past, there was never as much urgency associated with the golf season, but knowing that sections could have been the end of my high school golf career pushed me even more to succeed,” said Eckmann. “Entering the tournament, I was confident that I would be able to move on as long as I kept a level head and played the caliber of golf I have been up to this point in the season.”

Eckmann put himself in contention for a state berth by carding a 78 on Day 1. That score was good for a share of seventh place overall and a tie for the No. 4 individual berth.

On Day 2, Eckmann carded an 80 to move up to sixth place overall and become the No. 3 individual qualifier.

“After Day 1, I was content with where I ended up, but was frustrated about where I could have been,” said Eckmann. “So going into round two, I knew that all I needed to do was just play as well as the day before. I wouldn't say I was thrilled with how I played at sections, but it was enough to get me through to state. In the past month, my short game has really refined to a point where I am able to score reasonably well even when I am struggling in other areas of the game. That's what helped me most during sections.”

After qualifying for state for the first time, Eckmann is looking to close out his high school career with two more solid rounds.

“I don't have any idea what I am going to face at state, so it's hard to gauge my expectations,” said Eckmann. “If I play well, I will be happy, and I just want to embrace my last moments as a high school golfer. It's going to be pretty surreal.”

