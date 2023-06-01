Golf: Park Rapids girls repeat as Section 8AA North champions

EAST GRAND FORKS – Anna Eckmann’s medalist round of 2-over-par 75 and Mady Maninga’s 92 for third place helped the Park Rapids girls golf team repeat as the Section 8AA North champions at the Valley Golf Course on Wednesday, May 31.

Tori Weaver’s 99 and Lexi Usher’s 103 rounded out the Panthers’ 369 team score. Macie Maninga had a 109 and Emma Vrieze added a 111. Roseau (395) and Warroad (400) were the other teams in the eight-team field that qualified for the Section 8AA tournament.

In the boys tournament, Park Rapids finished fifth with a 348 as Roseau (298), Warroad (327) and Thief River Falls (334) earned the three berths to the section tournament.

Conner Hanson's 90 helped the Park Rapids boys golf team card a 348 at the Section 8A North tournament at East Grand Forks on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Nolan Eckmann tied for fourth with a 78 and Quincy Squires carded an 87 to lead the Panthers. Conner Hanson’s 90 and Hunter Harrison’s 93 completed Park Rapids’ team score while Jeremiah Olson had a 94 and Noah Phillippi carded a 113.

Teagan LaPlante’s 4-under 69, Max Wilson’s 2-under 71 and Sawyer Ginther’s 77 led Roseau to the team title.

The Bemidji Town & Country Club will host the section tournament on Monday and Tuesday (June 5-6).

Girls team scores: Park Rapids 369, Roseau 395, Warroad 400, Crookston 411, East Grand Forks 424, Thief River Falls 549. Incomplete teams: Bagley, Red Lake.

Medalist: Anna Eckmann, PR, 36-39–75. 2, Kate Stephens, W, 45-45–90. 3, Mady Maninga, PR, 47-45–92. 4, Ali Netland, B, 44-49–93. 5, Kayla Thompson, EGF, 48-46–94. 6, Grace Fischer, C, 46-49–95. 7 (tie), Erin Brandt, R, 46-50–96 and Samantha Peterson, R, 51-45–96. 9, Talya Hendrickson, W, 49-48–97. 10, Tori Weaver, PR, 49-50–99. 11 (tie), Addyson Johnson, R, 46-55–101 and Georgia Sanders, C, 52-49–101. 13 (tie), Jillian Frost, EGF, 51-51–102 and Maryn Byfuglien, R, 52-50–102. 15 (tie), Lexi Usher, PR, 52-51–103 and Emmie Hardwick, W, 57-46–103. 17, Kaylie Clauson, C, 49-57–106. 19 (tie), Macie Maninga, PR, 53-56–109. 23, Emma Vrieze, PR, 51-60–111.

Boys team scores: Roseau 298, Warroad 327, Thief River Falls 334, East Grand Forks 336, Park Rapids 348, Crookston 362. Incomplete teams: Bagley, Red Lake.

Medalist: Teagan LaPlante, R, 34-35–69. 2, Max Wilson, R, 32-39–71. 3, Sawyer Ginther, R, 35-42–77. 4 (tie), Nolan Eckmann, PR, 37-41–78 and Hampton Slykynsky, W, 36-42–78. 6, Jayson Shaugabay, W, 39-41–80. 7 (tie), Bradyn Thingvold, R, 40-41–81; Garrett Fischer, C, 43-38–81; Gavin Rude, EGF, 41-40–81; and Jake Kvien, R, 40-41–81. 11 (tie), Micah Ellis, EGF, 41-41–82 and Ryan Shaugabay, W, 43-39–82. 13 (tie), Andrew Rogalla, TRF, 40-43–83; Keegan Lund, TRF, 40-43–83; and Paul Anderson, TRF, 38-45–83. 16 (tie), Owen Bushy, TRF, 38-47–85 and Rylan Leake, TRF, 43-42–85. 18, Keegan Stromme, EGF, 42-44–86. 19 (tie), Quincy Squires, PR, 45-42–87 and Nick Corbett, EGF, 44-43–87. 27 (tie), Conner Hanson, PR, 41-49–90. 31 (tie), Hunter Harrison, PR, 43-50–93. 33, Jeremiah Olson, PR, 45-49–94. 39, Noah Phillippi, PR, 58-55–113.