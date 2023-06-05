Golf: Park Rapids girls in contention after Day 1 of Section 8AA tourney

BEMIDJI – Led by Anna Eckmann’s 2-under-par 70, the Park Rapids girls golf team is in contention to capture the Section 8AA title after Day 1 at the Bemidji Town & Country Club on Monday, June 5.

Birdies on No. 3 and No. 4 on the front side led to a 36 and an eagle on No. 10 and birdies on No. 12 and No. 15 resulted in a 34 on the back side as Eckmann is tied with Hawley’s Sophie Cook for top honors on the par-72 course. Annika Jyrkas and Annie Mayer followed with rounds of 71 and 85 as Fergus Falls carded a 345. Park Rapids is four shots back at 349.

Mady Maninga’s 88 and Tori Weaver’s 94 rounded out the Panthers’ team score while Emma Vrieze carded a 103 and Macie Maninga had a 106.

United North Central’s Alayna Day shared 20th place with a 96 and Annika Pulju was tied for 34th with a 105.

In the boys tournament, Park Rapids’ Nolan Eckmann is in contention to earn an individual berth to the state tournament after opening with rounds of 38 and 40 for a 78 to share seventh place overall. Hawley’s Jack Justesen tops the field with a 72 while Teagan LaPlante’s 73 and a pair of 75s by Bradyn Thingvold and Max Wilson has Roseau atop the team standings at 301. Fergus Falls is next at 318.

United North Central’s Carter Hillukka is also in contention after opening with rounds of 40 and 39 for a 79 to share 11th place. UNC’s Joey Hillukka carded an 83.

The final 18 holes will be played on Tuesday, June 6.