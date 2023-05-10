Golf: Park Rapids girls dominate in second round of NPC meets

WALKER – For the second time this season, the Park Rapids girls golf team dominated the field during the second round of Northern Pines Conference meets at Tianna Country Club on Tuesday, May 9.

Anna Eckmann earned medalist honors with a 37 on the par-36 front side and a 39 on the par-36 back side as Park Rapids posted three-golfer team scores of 130 and 129. Mady Maninga carded rounds of 41 and 44 while Lexi Usher had rounds of 52 and 46. Emma Vrieze added a 53 and a 58, Macie Maninga had a 59 and a 55, and Tori Weaver posted rounds of 62 and 55.

United North Central took fourth on the front side with a 165 behind Alayna Day’s 47, Sofia Pulju’s 58 and Annika Pulju’s 60. Day’s 49, Sofia Pulju’s 52 and Annika Pulju’s 56 led to a 157 on the back side for third place. Addie Pinoniemi had a pair of 64s while Taija Pinoniemi had rounds of 86 and 71.

Nevis finished fifth on the front side with a 172 with Sofia Anderson’s 47, Sarah Boettcher’s 63 and Kat Marotte’s 72 leading the way. The Tigers used Anderson’s 47, Boettcher’s 56 and Marotte’s 61 to take fourth on the back side with a 164. Anna Crimmins carded rounds of 79 and 78 while Caley Muller had rounds of 86 and 84.

Team scores (front 9): Park Rapids 130, Pine River-Backus 152, Cass Lake-Bena 162, United North Central 165, Nevis 172. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Red Lake, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Medalist: Anna Eckmann, PR, 37. 2, Mady Maninga, PR, 41. 3, Kianna Johnson, WHA, 42. Other scores: Alayna Day, UNC, 47; Sofia Anderson, N, 47; Lexi Usher, PR, 52; Emma Vrieze, PR, 53; Sarah Boettcher, N, 53; Sofia Pulju, UNC, 58; Macie Maninga, PR, 59; Annika Pulju, UNC, 60; Tori Weaver, PR, 62; Addie Pinoniemi, UNC, 64; Kat Marotte, N, 72; Anna Crimmins, N, 79; Taija Pinoniemi, UNC, 86; Caley Muller, N, 86.

Team scores (back 9): Park Rapids 129, Pine River-Backus 142, United North Central 157, Nevis 164, Cass Lake-Bena 173. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Red Lake, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Medalist: Anna Eckmann, PR, 39. 2, Kianna Johnson, WHA, 40. 3, Cate Travis, PRB, 42. Other scores: Mady Maninga, PR, 44; Lexi Usher, PR, 46; Sofia Anderson, N, 47; Alayna Day, UNC, 49; Sofia Pulju, UNC, 52; Macie Maninga, PR, 55; Tori Weaver, PR, 55; Annika Pulju, UNC, 56; Sarah Boettcher, N, 56; Emma Vrieze, PR, 58; Kat Marotte, N, 61; Addie Pinoniemi, UNC, 64; Taija Pinoniemi, UNC, 71; Anna Crimmins, N, 78; Caley Muller, N, 84.

W-H-A tops boys field

WALKER – Walker-Hackensack-Akeley led the field during the second round of Northern Pines Conference play at Tianna Country Club on Tuesday, May 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolves took first on the front side with a 156 and followed with a 166 on the back side to tie United North Central for first place.

Carter Hillukka was the medalist on the front side with an even-par 36 as UNC finished second with a 165. Joey Hillukka’s 41 and a pair of 44s by Brock Hendrickson and Ryan Tolkkinen rounded out the Warriors’ team score. On the back side, 39s by Carter Hillukka and Joey Hillukka and 44s by Hendrickson and Paul Peterson gave UNC a 166. Peterson had a 46 on the front and Tolkkinen carded a 46 on the back. Josh Hillukka had rounds of 51 and 49.

Park Rapids took third on the front with a 170 with Nolan Eckmann’s 39, Hunter Harrison’s 42, Conner Hanson’s 43 and Quincy Squires’ 46 leading the way. Eckmann’s 44, Harrison’s 45, Hanson’s 47 and Squires’ 48 led the Panthers to a 194 on the back for fifth place. Blake Morris carded rounds of 47 and 49 while Jack Moses had a 48 and a 50.

Nevis took fifth on the front with a 184 and fourth on the back with a 189. Lealan Norby’s 41, Eli Lewis’ 45, Finn Henry’s 47 and Spencer Lindow’s 51 led the Tigers on the front while Norby’s 44, 47s by Lewis and Lindow, and a 51 by Henry paced Nevis on the back. Hunter Simon had rounds of 53 and 54 while Kael Netteberg carded a 61 and a 64.

Team scores (front 9): Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 156, United North Central 165, Park Rapids 170, Cass Lake-Bena 179, Nevis 184, Deer River 187, Bigfork 208. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Kelliher-Northome.

Medalist: Carter Hillukka, UNC, 36. 2, Michael Pascalos, WHA, 38. 3 (tie), Nolan Eckmann, PR, Parker Brock, WHA, and Maverick Reed, WHA, 39. Other scores: Joey Hillukka, UNC, 41; Lealan Norby, N, 41; Hunter Harrison, PR, 42; Conner Hanson, PR, 43; Brock Hendrickson, UNC, 44; Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC, 44; Eli Lewis, N, 45; Paul Peterson, UNC, 46; Quincy Squires, PR, 46; Blake Morris, PR, 47; Finn Henry, N, 47; Jack Moses, PR, 48; Josh Hillukka, UNC, 51; Spencer Lindow, N, 51; Hunter Simon, N, 53; Kael Netteberg, N, 61.

Team scores (back 9): United North Central 166, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 166, Cass Lake-Bena 186, Nevis 189, Park Rapids 194, Deer River 203, Bigfork 231. Incomplete teams: Blackduck, Kelliher-Northome.

Medalist: Parker Brock, WHA, 38. 2 (tie), Carter Hillukka, UNC, and Joey Hillukka, UNC, 39. Other scores: Brock Hendrickson, UNC, 44; Paul Peterson, UNC, 44; Lealan Norby, N, 44; Nolan Eckmann, PR, 44; Hunter Harrison, PR, 45; Ryan Tolkkinen, UNC, 46; Eli Lewis, N, 47; Spencer Lindow, N, 47; Conner Hanson, PR, 47; Quincy Squires, PR, 48; Josh Hillukka, UNC, 49; Blake Morris, PR, 49; Jack Moses, PR, 50; Finn Henry, N, 51; Hunter Simon, N, 54; Kael Netteberg, N, 64.

PR boys compete at Bemidji

BEMIDJI – Harrison’s 92 led the Park Rapids boys golf team at the Bemidji Invitational at the Bemidji Town & Country Club on Monday, May 8.

Squires’ 94, Hanson’s 98 and Jeremiah Olson’s 112 rounded out the Panthers’ 396 team score. Aiden Maanum (118) and Matt Lichter (121) also competed for Park Rapids, which finished 18th.

Matt Gramer shared medalist honors with a par-72 in leading Moorhead to the team title with a 304. Wadena-Deer Creek’s Cole Woods also carded a 72 in this 18-team meet.

Team scores: Moorhead 304, Detroit Lakes 313, Bemidji 319, Pequot Lakes 321, Roseau 321, Barnesville 325, Staples-Motley 327, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 328, Grand Rapids 331, East Grand Forks 336, Hawley 341, Thief River Falls 344, Bemidji JV 252, Perham 360, Pine River-Backus 363, Crookston 367, Wadena-Deer Creek 368, Park Rapids 396.

Co-medalists: Matt Gramer, Moorhead, 37-35–72 and Cole Woods, W-DC, 33-39–72. 3 (tie), William Shermoen, GR, 37-37–74; Max Wilson, Roseau, 37-37–74; and Jack Justesen, Hawley, 38-36–74. 77 (tie), Hunter Harrison, PR, 49-43–92. 84, Quincy Squires, PR, 44-50–94. 89 (tie), Conner Hanson, PR, 52-46–98. 101, Jeremiah Olson, PR, 53-59–112. 105, Aiden Maanum, PR, 58-60–118. 106, Matt Lichter, PR, 59-62–121.