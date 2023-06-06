Golf: Park Rapids girls deliver to win section title, advance to state

BEMIDJI – The drought is over for the Park Rapids girls golf team.

After trailing Fergus Falls by four strokes entering Day 2 of the Section 8AA tournament at the Bemidji Town & Country Club, the Panthers carded a 329 to shatter the school record and rally to capture the section title with a two-day total of 678 on Tuesday, June 6. Fergus Falls finished 16 shots back after a 349 on Day 2 led to a total of 694 as Park Rapids qualified for the state tournament as a team for the first time since 1988 and only the third time in school history.

Anna Eckmann earned medalist honors by following a 2-under-par 70 on Day 1 with another 70 on Day 2 for a 140. Mady Maninga finished fourth overall with a 166 by following an 88 with a 78 on Day 2. Both were individual state qualifiers last season. Tori Weaver carded a career best 94 on Day 1 before dropping that to a 91 on Day 2 for a 185 and a share of 13th place. Lexi Usher opened with a 97 before carding a season best 90 on Day 2 for a 187 and a share of 15th place to round out the Panthers’ team score.

Emma Vrieze and Macie Maninga also played well on Day 2. Vrieze followed a 103 on Day 1 with a career best 94 on Day 2 for a 197 to share 25th place while Macie Maninga improved from a 106 on Day 1 to a career best 92 on Day 2 for a 198 to tie for 27th place.

Park Rapids’ Nolan Eckmann earned his first trip to the state Class AA boys tournament by claiming the No. 3 individual spot and placing sixth overall by following a 78 on Day 1 with an 80 on Day 2 for a 158. Max Wilson carded rounds of 75 and 72 and Teagan LaPlante had rounds of 73 and 74 as both shot 147s to lead the field and give Roseau the team title with a 611.

United North Central missed out on sending a golfer to state.

Alayna Day carded rounds of 96 and 104 for a 200 to share 31st place and Annika Pulju had rounds of 105 and 96 for a 201 and a share of 33rd place in the Section 8AA girls tournament.

In the Section 8AA boys tournament, Carter Hillukka missed qualifying for state by one shot after carding rounds of 79 and 82 for a 161 for ninth place. Joey Hillukka tied for 19th place with rounds of 83 and 87 for a 170.

Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan will host the state Class AA tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13-14.