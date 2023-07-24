Golf: Park Rapids boys end streak of not being represented at state

Having Nolan Eckmann qualify for the state Class AA tournament was the main highlight for the Park Rapids boys golf team this spring.

Eckmann became the first member of the boys golf team to advance to state since Matt Berghuis in 1993. The Park Rapids senior earned the No. 3 individual spot while placing sixth overall with rounds of 78 and 80 for a 158 at the Section 8AA tournament and concluded his high school career by tying for 40th place at state with rounds of 82 and 77 for a 159.

RELATED STORIES







During the season, the Panthers averaged a 354.2 team score in six 18-hole tournaments. In addition to Eckmann, seniors Hunter Harrison, Quincy Squires and Jeremiah Olson and juniors Conner Hanson and Noah Phillippi led the way in those meets.

At the season-opening Blueberry Pines Invitational, Park Rapids carded a 352 to earn runner-up honors in the 10-team field. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley took first with a 323. Leading the Panthers were Harrison with a 79, Eckmann with an 87, Squires with a 92 and Olson with a 94.

Eckmann’s 80, Squires’ 82, Harrison’s 89 and Hanson’s 95 gave the Panthers a 346 team score to place seventh at the 19-team Park Rapids Invitational at Headwaters Golf Club. Bemidji led the field with a 306.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Hunter Harrison received Northern Pines Conference honors after leading the Panthers with a 41.2 average. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Moorhead carded a 304 to top the 18-team field at the Bemidji Invitational as Park Rapids took 18th with a 396. Harrison’s 92, Squires’ 94, Hanson’s 98 and Olson’s 112 paced the Panthers.

Eckmann earned all-conference honorable mention honors with a 76 as the Panthers finished fifth at the six-team Mid-State Conference meet at Headwaters Golf Club with a 350. Harrison’s 85, Hanson’s 94 and a 95 by junior Blake Morris led Park Rapids. Phillippi carded a 99 and Squires posted a 100. Pequot Lakes won the conference title with a 296.

Park Rapids tuned up for the Section 8AA tournament by placing fourth at the seven-team 8AA North Preview meet at East Grand Forks with a season-best 333. Harrison’s 73, Eckmann’s 75, Squires’ 90 and Hanson’s 95 led the way as Roseau carded a 304 to take first with East Grand Forks (329) and Warroad (331) following.

Senior Quincy Squires posted averages of 90.6 in 18-hole tournaments and 47.0 in Northern Pines Conference play this spring. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

At the Section 8AA North tournament, the Panthers fell short of their goal to qualify for the Section 8AA tournament by placing fifth with a 348. Eckmann earned an individual berth to the section meet with a 78 while Squires’ 87, Hanson’s 90 and Harrison’s 93 completed the Panthers’ team score. Olson carded a 94 and Phillippi had a 113. Roseau led the eight-team field with a 298 while Warroad (327) and Thief River Falls (334) claimed the other section spots. East Grand Forks was fourth with a 336.

“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to qualify for the section tournament. After the pre-sub tournament, I thought we had a good opportunity to move on to sections,” said Park Rapids head coach Jeff Anderson. “We didn’t play well enough.”

Eckmann led the team with a 78.3 average in eight 18-hole meets while Harrison (86.4 average in five meets), Squires (90.6 average in five meets), Hanson (94.4 average in five meets), Olson (101.8 average in four meets) and Phillippi (106.0 average in two meets) followed. Also competing in two 18-hole meets were senior Isaac Zinniel (104.0 average), senior Matt Lichter (107.0 average) and sophomore Aiden Maanum (115.0 average). In addition to Morris, junior Jack Moses (99) and senior Caleb Arola (119) played in one 18-hole tournament.

Members of the Park Rapids boys golf team this spring were (front from left) Wrigley Clark, Brock Leiran, Noah Phillippi, Aiden Maanum; (middle) Jack Moses, Conner Hanson, Matt Lichter, Blake Morris, head coach Jeff Anderson; (back) Jeremiah Olson, Caleb Arola, Isaac Zinniel, Nolan Eckmann. Not pictured: Hunter Harrison, Quincy Squires. Contributed / Caulfield Studios

During Northern Pines Conference play, the Panthers took third behind W-H-A and United North Central in the six nine-hole rounds.

At Blueberry Pines, Harrison had rounds of 39 and 40, Eckmann had rounds of 47 and 40, Squires carded rounds of 43 and 49 and Olson had a pair of 47s as Park Rapids took second on the front side with a 176 and third on the back with a 176.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Panthers took third on the front with a 170 and fifth on the back with a 194 at the second NPC meet at Walker’s Tianna Country Club. Eckmann’s 39, Harrison’s 42, Hanson’s 43 and Squires’ 46 led the Panthers on the front while Eckmann’s 44, Harrison’s 45, Hanson’s 47 and Squires’ 48 paced Park Rapids on the back.

Jeremiah Olson concluded his senior season with a 101.8 average in 18-hole rounds and a 47.0 average in Northern Pines Conference meets. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Park Rapids concluded the NPC schedule with a runner-up finish on the front and by placing fourth on the back at Walker’s LongBow Golf Club. Eckmann’s 40, Harrison’s 41 and a pair of 44s by Squires and Phillippi led to a 169 on the front while Harrison’s 40, 41s by Eckmann and Hanson, and 49s by Phillippi and Moses resulted in a 171 on the back.

Leading the Panthers by placing in all six NPC rounds were Harrison (41.2 average), Eckmann (41.8), Hanson (46.3) and Squires (47.0). Phillippi had a 52.3 average in four rounds while Olson (47.0), Lichter (48.0), Morris (49.0) and Moses (57.0) played two rounds each. Harrison and Eckmann earned Northern Pines Conference honors.

Conner Hanson carded averages of 94.4 in 18-hole rounds and 46.3 in Northern Pines Conference meets. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

“Considering the late start to the season, I thought we did pretty well,” said Anderson. “Walker dominated the Northern Pines, but I thought we did pretty good to finish third and have two all-conference golfers.”

With seven members (including three of the top golfers) graduating, Anderson is looking for the returning five golfers to hit the course this summer to prepare for another competitive season next spring.

“I expect us to at least finish high again in the Northern Pines and have a couple of all-conference golfers,” said Anderson. “The potential is there. How successful we are next year depends on how hard they work on their games.”