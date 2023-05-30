99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf: Nevis' Sofia Anderson returns to state tournament

The Tigers place 4th in the girls meet and 5th in the boys meet at the Virginia Golf Course.

SofiaAnderson2023.JPG
Nevis senior Sofia Anderson, shown chipping at Blueberry Pines earlier this season as head coach Olaf Netteberg looks on, qualified for the state Class A girls golf meet as the No. 5 individual qualifier at the Section 7A meet at Virginia on May 25, 2023.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise<br/>
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 10:26 AM

VIRGINIA – Nevis senior Sofia Anderson played two consistent rounds to earn a trip back to the state Class A girls golf tournament.

Anderson followed a 96 on May 24 with a 97 on May 25 for a two-day total of 193 on the par-71 course to claim the fifth and final individual spot during the Section 7A meet at the Virginia Golf Course. The top 5 finishers not on the winning team earned trips to the state tournament, which will be played June 13-14 at Becker’s Pebble Creek Golf Course. Anderson finished 58th last season with rounds of 115 and 97 for a 212.

Nevis finished fourth with rounds of 438 and 442 for an 880. Pine River-Backus earned its first trip to state in school history with rounds of 404 and 380 for a 784. Ely was the runner-up with an 802 while Cass Lake-Bena was third at 810.

Sarah Boettcher tied for 14th with rounds of 104 and 109 for a 213, Kat Marotte tied for 21st with rounds of 121 and 109 for a 230, Caley Muller had rounds of 119 and 127 for a 246 to take 23rd, and Anna Crimmins placed 24th with rounds of 119 and 139 for a 258.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Kianna Johnson claimed medalist honors with a 168.

In the boys tournament, Parker Brock earned medalist honors with a 142 in leading W-H-A to the team title with a 637. Duluth Marshall (655), Cass Lake-Bena (675) and Pine River-Backus (689) followed with Nevis finishing fifth with rounds of 363 and 351 for a 714.

Leading the Tigers were Lealan Norby (88-80–168 to tie for 11th place), Eli Lewis (84-92–176 to tie for 19th place), Finn Henry (96-88–184 for 27th place), Spencer Lindow (95-91–186 for 28th place) and Hunter Simon (99-98–197 for 37th place). Timothy Johnson carded a 120 on Day 1 and didn’t compete on Day 2.

Girls team scores: Pine River-Backus 404-380–784, Ely 410-392–802, Cass Lake-Bena 409-401–810, Nevis 438-442–880. Incomplete teams: North Woods, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Medalist: Kianna Johnson, WHA, 90-78–168. 2, Tori Olson, NW, 85-85–170. 3, Abby Koivisto, Ely, 93-90–183. 4, Lyric Aulie, PRB, 97-87–184. 5, Nakomis Mitchell, CLB, 92-93–185. 6, Hannah Barchus, PRB, 96-96–192. 7, Sofia Anderson, N, 96-97–193. 14 (tie), Sarah Boettcher, N, 104-109–213. 21 (tie), Kat Marotte, N, 121-109–230. 23, Caley Muller, N, 119-127–246. 25, Anna Crimmins, N, 119-139–258.

Boys team scores: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 320-317–637, Duluth Marshall 328-327–655, Cass Lake-Bena 342-333–675, Pine River-Backus 349-340–689, Nevis 363-351–714, Barnum 387-368–755, Moose Lake 397-398–785. Incomplete teams: Bigfork, Deer River, Ely, North Woods.

Medalist: Parker Brock, WHA, 69-73–142. 2, Isaiah Aulie, PRB, 76-78–154. 3, Lance Koski, DM, 81-78–159. 4 (tie), Eli Smith, NW, 83-79–162; Maverick Reed, WHA, 80-82–162; and Gaven Brown, CLB, 80-82–162. 7, Dominic Fairbanks, CLB, 84-80–164. 11 (tie), Lealan Norby, N, 88-80–168. 19 (tie), Eli Lewis, N, 84-92–176. 27, Finn Henry, N, 96-88–184. 28, Spencer Lindow, N, 95-91–186. 37, Hunter Simon, N, 99-98–197.

Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
