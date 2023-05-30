Golf: Nevis' Sofia Anderson returns to state tournament

VIRGINIA – Nevis senior Sofia Anderson played two consistent rounds to earn a trip back to the state Class A girls golf tournament.

Anderson followed a 96 on May 24 with a 97 on May 25 for a two-day total of 193 on the par-71 course to claim the fifth and final individual spot during the Section 7A meet at the Virginia Golf Course. The top 5 finishers not on the winning team earned trips to the state tournament, which will be played June 13-14 at Becker’s Pebble Creek Golf Course. Anderson finished 58th last season with rounds of 115 and 97 for a 212.

Nevis finished fourth with rounds of 438 and 442 for an 880. Pine River-Backus earned its first trip to state in school history with rounds of 404 and 380 for a 784. Ely was the runner-up with an 802 while Cass Lake-Bena was third at 810.

Sarah Boettcher tied for 14th with rounds of 104 and 109 for a 213, Kat Marotte tied for 21st with rounds of 121 and 109 for a 230, Caley Muller had rounds of 119 and 127 for a 246 to take 23rd, and Anna Crimmins placed 24th with rounds of 119 and 139 for a 258.

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley’s Kianna Johnson claimed medalist honors with a 168.

In the boys tournament, Parker Brock earned medalist honors with a 142 in leading W-H-A to the team title with a 637. Duluth Marshall (655), Cass Lake-Bena (675) and Pine River-Backus (689) followed with Nevis finishing fifth with rounds of 363 and 351 for a 714.

Leading the Tigers were Lealan Norby (88-80–168 to tie for 11th place), Eli Lewis (84-92–176 to tie for 19th place), Finn Henry (96-88–184 for 27th place), Spencer Lindow (95-91–186 for 28th place) and Hunter Simon (99-98–197 for 37th place). Timothy Johnson carded a 120 on Day 1 and didn’t compete on Day 2.

Girls team scores: Pine River-Backus 404-380–784, Ely 410-392–802, Cass Lake-Bena 409-401–810, Nevis 438-442–880. Incomplete teams: North Woods, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Medalist: Kianna Johnson, WHA, 90-78–168. 2, Tori Olson, NW, 85-85–170. 3, Abby Koivisto, Ely, 93-90–183. 4, Lyric Aulie, PRB, 97-87–184. 5, Nakomis Mitchell, CLB, 92-93–185. 6, Hannah Barchus, PRB, 96-96–192. 7, Sofia Anderson, N, 96-97–193. 14 (tie), Sarah Boettcher, N, 104-109–213. 21 (tie), Kat Marotte, N, 121-109–230. 23, Caley Muller, N, 119-127–246. 25, Anna Crimmins, N, 119-139–258.

Boys team scores: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 320-317–637, Duluth Marshall 328-327–655, Cass Lake-Bena 342-333–675, Pine River-Backus 349-340–689, Nevis 363-351–714, Barnum 387-368–755, Moose Lake 397-398–785. Incomplete teams: Bigfork, Deer River, Ely, North Woods.

Medalist: Parker Brock, WHA, 69-73–142. 2, Isaiah Aulie, PRB, 76-78–154. 3, Lance Koski, DM, 81-78–159. 4 (tie), Eli Smith, NW, 83-79–162; Maverick Reed, WHA, 80-82–162; and Gaven Brown, CLB, 80-82–162. 7, Dominic Fairbanks, CLB, 84-80–164. 11 (tie), Lealan Norby, N, 88-80–168. 19 (tie), Eli Lewis, N, 84-92–176. 27, Finn Henry, N, 96-88–184. 28, Spencer Lindow, N, 95-91–186. 37, Hunter Simon, N, 99-98–197.