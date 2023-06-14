Golf: Mady Maninga leads field at state Class AA girls tournament

JORDAN – Mady Maninga is in the lead after Day 1 of the state Class AA girls golf tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek.

The Park Rapids senior carded a career best 2-over-par 74 with a pair of 37s on Tuesday, June 13. Maninga had birdies on No. 2 and No. 17 along with 12 pars and four bogeys on her opening round. That was good for a one-shot lead over four golfers, including Pequot Lakes’ Annie Neva and Hawley’s Sophie Cook, entering Wednesday’s final 18 holes.

Anna Eckmann opened with a 76 for a share of sixth place. The Park Rapids junior had a birdie on No. 7 and seven pars on the front side for a 36 while four bogeys and five pars led to a 40 on the back side.

Tori Weaver’s 97 and Lexi Usher’s 109 rounded out Park Rapids’ 356 team score for fourth place. Emma Vrieze added a 110 and Macie Maninga had a 119 for the Panthers, who were ranked No. 7 in the latest state rankings. No. 1-ranked Lake City led the field with a 322.

In the boys tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek, Nolan Eckmann was tied for 51st place after opening with an 82. The Park Rapids senior followed a 39 on the front side with a 43 on the back side. Kimball’s Luke Ashbrook led the field with a 70.

At the state Class A girls tournament at Becker’s Pebble Creek Golf Club on Tuesday, Nevis’ Sofia Anderson shared 58th place after opening with a 104. The senior had rounds of 51 and 53 as Legacy Christian Academy’s Raquelle Nelson led the way with a 79.