Sports Prep

Golf: Isabella Martin advances in Drive, Chip and Putt Competition

Natalie Martin finishes fourth in age division during a Sub-Regional Qualifier.

IsabellaMartin.JPG
Park Rapids' Isabella Martin lines up a putt during a Sub-Regional Qualifier of the Drive, Chip and Putt Competition at Fargo's Oxbow Country Club on Aug. 1.
Contributed / Rachael Martin
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
Today at 8:01 AM

FARGO, N.D. – Park Rapids’ Isabella Martin is one step away from getting a chance to compete at Augusta National Golf Club.

Martin took first place in the girls 10-11 age division during a Sub-Regional Qualifier of the Drive, Chip & Putt Competition at the Oxbow Country Club on Aug. 1. Martin was second in the driving portion to score 15 points, third in the chipping portion to score 18 points and first in the putting portion to score 45 points for a total of 78 points to top the 12-golfer field. Tenley Johnson of Fargo was the runner-up with 68 points as both advanced to the next round. Martin has competed in Drive, Chip & Putt the last three seasons and has advanced to the Region Qualifier all three times.

Martin advanced to the Sub-Regional by winning a Local Qualifier at Fargo’s Osgood Golf Club on July 21. Martin finished eighth in driving to score 5 points and finished first in chipping to score 31 points and first in putting to score 60 points for a total of 96 points to top the 11-golfer field. The top three advanced to the Sub-Regional.

Castle Pines Golf Course in Castle Rock, Colorado, will host the Region Qualifier on Sept. 24. The winners at the Region Qualifier advance to the National Drive, Chip & Putt Competition, which will be held during the 2024 Masters Golf Tournament at Augusta, Georgia, in April.

Park Rapids’ Natalie Martin is an alternate to the Region Qualifier after placing fourth in the girls 12-13 age division at the Sub-Regional Qualifier on Aug. 1.

Martin finished eighth in the driving portion to score 10 points, tied for second in the chipping portion to earn 32 points and was second in the putting portion to score 50 points for 92 points to place fourth out of 12 golfers. Detroit Lakes’ Sophia Christianson took first with 140 points and Ari Jacobs of Hartford, S.D., was second with 112 points. Josie Bormann of Sioux Falls, S.D., in the first alternate after scoring 100 points. Martin qualified for Nationals the last two seasons.

At the Local Qualifier, Martin finished first out of 16 golfers with 88 points by placing first in driving for 25 points, third in chipping for 23 points and tying for second in putting for 40 points.

In the Drive, Chip & Putt Competition, golfers attempt three shots in all three skills and score points based on distance and accuracy. Golfers attempt three drives down a 40-yard wide fairway, attempt three chips from 10 to 15 yards away from the cup, and attempt putts from 6 feet, 15 feet and 30 feet.

The Martin sisters are the daughters of John and Rachael Martin and are regular golfers at Headwaters Golf Club.

1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
