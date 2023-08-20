Golf: Area golfers work on their games in Tour events this summer

Five local golfers competed in the Minnesota Players Tour, Junior Tour and Prep Tour this summer.

Park Rapids’ Anna Eckmann, Quincy Squires, Natalie Martin and Isabella Martin and Menahga’s Carter Hillukka contended for titles in several tournaments.

Eckmann competes in 3 tournaments

Eckmann competed in three tournaments, starting by tying for 12th place at the Minnesota Girls Junior PGA Championship at Legacy Golf Course in Faribault on June 19-20. Eckmann carded rounds of 79 and 74 for a 154 on the par-72 course. Kathryn VanArragon of Blaine earned medalist honors with rounds of 68 and 70 for a 138 in the 62-golfer field.

Anna Eckmann competed in three Minnesota Girls Junior PGA events this summer. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Eckmann qualified for the Minnesota Series Match Play Championship by carding a runner-up 72 at the Match Play Qualifier at the Owatonna Country Club on June 29. Minnetonka’s Ruby Reding carded a 1-under 71 to top the seven-golfer field.

At the Match Play Championship at the Cragun’s Dutch Legacy course in Brainerd on Aug. 1-2, Eckmann was the No. 6 seed and lost to No. 11-seeded Emerson Garlie of Northfield 3 & 2 in the first round. Eckmann held a 2-up lead after seven holes before Garlie tied the match at the turn. Garlic won five of the first seven holes on the back side to advance.

Hillukka competes in 13 events

Hillukka competed in 13 tournaments on the Boys Players Tour and Junior Tour.

In a Junior Tour event at Detroit Lakes’ Lakeview Golf Course on June 13, Hillukka finished second out of 29 golfers with a 66. Nicholas Tobkin of Detroit Lakes was the medalist with an even-par 64.

Hillukka carded rounds of 87 and 80 for a 167 to place 40th out of 43 golfers at a Players Tour event at Annandale’s Albion Ridges Golf Club on June 14-15. Eden Prairie’s Ferguson Breuer led the field with rounds of 71 and 67 for 138 on the par-72 course.

Willmar’s Joseph Wisocki and Eagan’s Miles Bullinger carded 70s to top the 41-golfer field in a Players Tour event at the Northland Country Club on June 19. Hillukka carded an 83 on the par-72 course to tie for 29th place.

On June 20 at the Bemidji Town & Country Club, Hillukka carded a 78 to tie for fourth place in a Junior Tour event. Grand Forks’ Ross Koerner, Bemidji’s Carter Fish and Warroad’s Max Poole led the 21-golfer field with 77s on the par-72 course.

During a Minnesota Boys Junior PGA Qualifier at Fargo’s Rose Creek Golf Course on June 23, Hillukka fired a 76 to finish 11th out of 34 golfers. Osakis’ Chase Triebenbach carded an even-par 71 to earn medalist honors. The top 7 golfers advanced to the Minnesota Junior PGA Championship.

At a Junior Tour event at Moorhead’s Village Green Golf Course on July 5, Hillukka tied for fourth place with a 79. Grand Forks’ Carter Olson topped the 25-golfer field with an even-par 72.

Hillukka followed with a 76 to finish sixth at the Junior Tour event on the Pine to Palm course at Detroit Lakes’ Detroit Country Club on July 11. Tobkin took first with a 68 on the par-71 course to lead the 34-golfer field.

At a Players Tour event at Fargo’s Rose Creek Golf Course and Oxbow Country Club on July 17-18, Hillukka tied for seventh place with a 151 after rounds of 80 and 71 on the par-72 course. Morris’ Charles Hanson and Grand Forks’ Kolby Koerner tied for first in the 35-golfer field at 146 as both carded rounds of 74 and 72.

Hillukka tied for 17th place out of 51 golfers with a 77 at a Minnesota Series Match Play Qualifier at the Alexandria Golf Club on July 19. Oak Grove’s Peyton Savegeau carded a 68 on the par-72 course to top the field as the top 15 golfers advanced. Hillukka missed the cut by one stroke.

In the next three Junior Tour events, Hillukka had three top-6 finishes. Hillukka carded an 82 to finish sixth out of 14 golfers at Wadena’s Whitetail Run Golf Course on July 20. Avon’s Zachary Kreuzer took first with a 1-under 71. At Staples’ Vintage Golf Course on July 24, Hillukka carded a runner-up 74 as Kreuzer led the way out of 13 golfers with a 69 on the par-72 course. Hillukka tied Casselton’s Cole Holzer for first place out of eight golfers with a 75 at the par-72 Mahnomen Country Club course on July 25.

Hillukka tied for 26th out of 36 golfers with rounds of 78 and 82 for a 160 at a Players Tour event at the Minnewaska Golf Course and the Geneva Golf Course at Glenwood on July 26-27. Elk River’s William Roiland and River Falls’ Ryan Swanson tied for first with 146s on the par-72 courses.

Quincy Squires competed in seven events on the Minnesota Boys Players Tour and Junior Tour this summer. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Squires competes in 7 events

Squires competed in seven events on the Boys Players Tour and Junior Tour.

In the Junior Tour event at Detroit Lakes on June 13, Squires tied for 14th with a 72 and followed by placing 31st with an 87 at the PGA Qualifier at Rose Creek on June 23.

Squires carded a 98 to finish 16th out of 18 golfers during a Junior Tour event at Ottertail’s Thumper Pond on June 28. Detroit Lakes’ Tyler Stensgard and Fargo’s Cole Kinsella tied for first with 75s on the par-72 course.

At a Junior Tour event at Walker’s Tianna Country Club on July 13, Squires carded an 88 to tie for 14th place. Maple Grove’s Aiden Steel topped the 16-golfer field with a 79 on the par-72 course.

Squires tied for 10th place at Whitetail Run on July 20 with a 90 and finished 13th at the Vintage on July 24 with a 90. Squires carded an 88 to finish seventh at Walker’s LongBow Golf Course on Aug. 1 as Walker’s Luke Elling topped the eight-golfer field with an even-par 72.

Martins compete on Junior, Prep Tour

Natalie Martin competed in eight events on the Girls Junior Tour while Isabella Martin competed in six events on the Girls Prep Tour this summer.

At Grand Rapids’ Pokegama Golf Course on June 13, Natalie took first out of three golfers with an 84 on the par-71 course in the girls 13-15 age group while Isabella was first out of three golfers with a 38 in the girls 10-12 age division.

Natalie Martin (left) won the title at the Minnesota 12U Junior PGA Championship in July. Contributed / Rachael Martin

Natalie topped a 10-golfer field at Crosswoods Golf Course on June 19 with a 76 on the par-71 course while Isabella was the runner-up in her division with a 41.

At the Bemidji Town & Country Club on June 20, Natalie carded an 85 on the par-72 course to take first out of four golfers while Isabella was second with a 48.

At the Minnesota 12U Junior PGA Championship at Stillwater’s Applewood Hills Golf Course on July 5, Natalie won the title with a 78 while Isabella placed fifth with an 86 out of 15 golfers.

Natalie took first out of 12 golfers with a 78 in a Junior Tour event on the Pine to Palm course at the Detroit Country Club on July 11.

Isabella Martin (middle) competed in six events on the Girls Prep Tour this summer. Contributed / Rachael Martin

At Walker’s Tianna Country Club on July 13, Natalie was first with a 90 while Isabella finished first with a 41. Both also took first at Wadena’s Whitetail Run on July 20 with Natalie carding an 82 to top an eight-golfer field while Isabella carded a 47. Natalie was the runner-up out of nine golfers with an 84 on the par-72 course at The Vintage on July 24 while Isabella led the way with a 46 at Fargo’s Osgood Golf Course on July 24.

Natalie carded a 79 on the par-72 course to top a three-golfer field at Coleraine’s Eagle Ridge Golf Course on Aug. 8.

