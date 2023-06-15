Golf: Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids girls place 4th at state tournament

JORDAN – Anna Eckmann’s fourth-place finish led the Park Rapids girls golf team to a fourth-place finish at the state Class AA tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek on Wednesday, June 14.

Eckmann was tied for sixth place after Day 1 on Tuesday, June 13 with a 76 and followed with a 78 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 154. Mady Maninga, who held the lead after Day 1 with a career-best 74, carded an 85 on Day 2 for a 159 and a share of 11th place. Tori Weaver followed a 97 with a career-best 89 for a 186 and a share of 54th place. Lexi Usher had rounds of 109 and 100 for a 209 to finish 76th. Emma Vrieze followed a 110 with a 113 for a 223 and a share of 82nd place. Macie Maninga had a 119 on Day 1 and a 106 on Day 2 for a 225 to place 85th.

Those efforts gave the Panthers a 356 on Day 1 to tie Redwood Valley for fourth place and a 352 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 708. Pequot Lakes won the state title by following a 329 with a 322 for a 651 and a three-shot win over Lake City, which had rounds of 322 and 332 for a 654. Providence Academy was third at 685 with rounds of 340 and 345. Following the Panthers were Redwood Valley (356-358–714), Academy of Holy Angels (365-361–726), Jordan (366-373–739) and Rock Ridge (391-395–786).

Grace Petzold of Providence Academy won the state title with rounds of 75 and 70 for a 145 among the 88 golfers. Hawley’s Sophie Cook was second at 148 with rounds of 75 and 73 while Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Krieger took third at 151 with rounds of 76 and 75.

Lake City was ranked No. 1, Pequot Lakes was rated No. 2 and Park Rapids was rated No. 7 entering the state tournament. This marked the Panthers’ third state appearance and the first trip to state since 1988. Eckmann tied for fifth place in 2021 with a pair of 81s for a 162 and finished third last season with rounds of 79 and 40 for a 119 as Day 2 was shortened to 9 holes because of weather. Maninga was also making her third state trip after tying for 28th in 2021 with rounds of 91 and 89 for a 180 and sharing seventh place last season with rounds of 84 and 37 for a 121.

Park Rapids’ Nolan Eckmann used a 77 on Day 2 to move up to a share of 40th place in his debut at the boys Class AA tournament.

The senior carded an 82 for a share of 51st place on Day 1 before climbing on Day 2 for a two-day total of 159. Eckmann became the first Park Rapids boys golfer to qualify for state since 1993.

Staples-Motley’s Carter White earned medalist honors with a pair of 72s for a 144. There were 88 golfers in the boys field.

BECKER – At the state Class A girls tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club, Nevis’ Sofia Anderson finished 66th with rounds of 104 and 107 for a 211 in her second state trip. Anderson shared 58th place after Day 1. Legacy Christian Academy’s Raquelle Nelson followed a 79 on Day 1 with an 82 on Day for a 161 to top the 86-golfer field.

Anderson finished 58th last season with rounds of 115 and 97 for a 212.