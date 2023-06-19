Golf: Anna Eckmann, Park Rapids girls finish 4th at state tourney

JORDAN – Anna Eckmann’s fourth-place finish led the Park Rapids girls golf team to a fourth-place finish at the state Class AA tournament at Ridges at Sand Creek on Wednesday, June 14.

Eckmann was tied for sixth place after Day 1 on Tuesday with a 76 and followed with a 78 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 154. Mady Maninga, who held the lead after Day 1 with a career-best 74, carded an 85 on Day 2 for a 159 and a share of 11th place. Tori Weaver followed a 97 with a career-best 89 for a 186 and a share of 54th place. Lexi Usher had rounds of 109 and 100 for a 209 to finish 76th. Emma Vrieze followed a 110 with a 113 for a 223 and a share of 82nd place. Macie Maninga had a 119 on Day 1 and a 106 on Day 2 for a 225 to place 85th.

Eckmann had a birdie on No. 7 and seven pars on the front side for a 36 while four bogeys and five pars led to a 40 on the back side on Day 1. During the final round, Eckmann had three bogeys and six pars for 39s on both the back and front sides as the golfers started the round on No. 10.

“Overall I am satisfied with my performance, but there were a few areas where I could have improved. The first day my ball striking wasn't where I wanted it to be and I fell into a stretch of bogeys on the back nine. However, I was able to recover in the last few holes. The second day was very frustrating. I had lots of birdie opportunities, however my putting was just not where it needed to be and I ended up without a single birdie on the card,” said Eckmann. “ I am very happy with a top 5 finish. The competition was tough this year and I improved on my scoring from last year. Next year I am hoping to qualify again for state and try to put two rounds in the low 70s.”

Mady Maninga had birdies on No. 2 and No. 17 along with 12 pars and four bogeys for a pair of 37s on her opening round and followed with a birdie on No. 16 and a par for a 44 on the back side and four pars on the front side for a 41.

“On Day 1, everything came together so smoothly and I was playing my best golf. Day 2 was normal, just my short game wasn’t as strong as the day before, but I was still hitting it well,” said Maninga. ‘I was very happy with how I finished my high school career.”

Mady Maninga tied for 11th place at the state Class AA girls golf tournament to cap off her senior season. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Weaver had seven pars for rounds of 48 and 49 on Day 1 and had five pars for rounds of 44 and 45 on Day 2. Usher had three pars on Day 1 in carding a 59 and a 50 and had one par for rounds of 48 and 52 on Day 2. Vrieze had a birdie on No. 3 and a par during rounds of 53 and 57 on Day 1 and followed with rounds of 53 and 60 on Day 2. Macie Maninga had rounds of 56 and 63 on Day 1 and had a par while carding rounds of 51 and 55 on Day 2.

Those efforts gave the Panthers a 356 on Day 1 to tie Redwood Valley for fourth place and a 352 on Day 2 for a two-day total of 708. Pequot Lakes won the state title by following a 329 with a 322 for a 651 and a three-shot win over Lake City, which had rounds of 322 and 332 for a 654. Providence Academy was third at 685 with rounds of 340 and 345. Following the Panthers were Redwood Valley (356-358–714), Academy of Holy Angels (365-361–726), Jordan (366-373–739) and Rock Ridge (391-395–786).

Grace Petzold of Providence Academy won the state title with rounds of 75 and 70 for a 145 among the 88 golfers. Hawley’s Sophie Cook was second at 148 with rounds of 75 and 73 while Pequot Lakes’ Morgan Krieger took third at 151 with rounds of 76 and 75.

Lake City was ranked No. 1, Pequot Lakes was rated No. 2 and Park Rapids was rated No. 7 entering the state tournament. This marked the Panthers’ third state appearance and the first trip to state since 1988. Eckmann tied for fifth place in 2021 with a pair of 81s for a 162 and finished third last season with rounds of 79 and 40 for a 119 as Day 2 was shortened to 9 holes because of weather. Mady Maninga was also making her third state trip after tying for 28th in 2021 with rounds of 91 and 89 for a 180 and sharing seventh place last season with rounds of 84 and 37 for a 121.

Nolan Eckmann finishes 40th

Park Rapids’ Nolan Eckmann used a 77 on Day 2 to move up to a share of 40th place in his debut at the boys Class AA tournament.

The senior carded an 82 for a share of 51st place on Day 1 before climbing on Day 2 for a two-day total of 159. Eckmann became the first Park Rapids boys golfer to qualify for state since 1993.

On Day 1, Eckmann had seven pars on the front for a 39 and four pars on the back for a 43. Eckmann had birdies on No. 10, No. 12 and No. 16 along with a pair of pars for a 39 on the back side while carding a birdie on No. 7 and five pars for a 38 on the front side on Day 2.

Staples-Motley’s Carter White earned medalist honors with a pair of 72s for a 144. There were 88 golfers in the boys field.

Sofia Anderson caps off career

BECKER – At the state Class A girls tournament at Pebble Creek Golf Club, Nevis’ Sofia Anderson finished 66th with rounds of 104 and 107 for a 211 in her second state trip.

Anderson shared 58th place after Day 1 with rounds of 51 and 53 while two pars led to rounds of 51 and 56 on Day 2.

Legacy Christian Academy’s Raquelle Nelson followed a 79 on Day 1 with an 82 on Day 2 for a 161 to top the 86-golfer field.

Anderson finished 58th last season with rounds of 115 and 97 for a 212.