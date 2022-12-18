Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls Wrestling: Park Rapids places 5th at Bemidji Blue Ox

Mickey Clark and Brooke Kritzeck claim runner-up honors to lead the Panthers.

BrookeKritzeckBem.JPG
Brooke Kritzeck (right) claimed runner-up honors at 138 pounds at the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
December 18, 2022 11:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – Led by runner-up finishes by Mickey Clark and Brooke Kritzeck, the Park Rapids girls wrestling team finished fifth at the Bemidji Blue Ox Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Clark finished second at 107 pounds and Kritzeck was the runner-up at 138 pounds as the Panthers compiled 66 points in this 17-team tournament. Bemidji won the team title with 199 points while United North Central scored 7 points to tie for 15th place. This was the first varsity team tournament ever for the Park Rapids girls.

Clark pinned Bemidji’s Ava Nelson in 17 seconds, Mora’s Natalie Olson in 1:37 and Moorhead’s Mallory McMullen in 1:12 while adding a 9-7 overtime decision over Bemidji’s Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm. Clark was denied the title by being pinned by Bemidji’s Makaya Gotchie in 3:52 in the round-robin bracket.

Kritzeck used pins over Bemidji’s Lucy Klisch in 3:23 and United North Central’s Robin Mayer in 1:12 to reach the finals at 138. Mora’s Violet Peterson pinned Kritzeck in 39 seconds for the title. Mayer ended up placing sixth at 138.

Three other Park Rapids wrestlers also placed.

ADVERTISEMENT

ArcaleyGutierrezBem.JPG
Arcaley Gutierrez (top) finished fourth at 145 pounds at the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Arcaley Gutierrez used a pair of minor decisions over Hibbing’s Katie Pierce (6-2) and Mora’s Annabel McGriff (7-6) to finish fourth at 145. Sherva Marley used a pin over Park Rapids’ Destiny Haddy in 3:40 and a 7-5 minor decision over Bemidji’s Jadyn Eichberg to place fourth at 152. Haddy finished sixth at 152.

Also competing for the Panthers were Aleka London at 132 and Leryangies Trinidad at 114.

There were six wrestlers at 107, eight at 114, nine at 132, seven at 138, 10 at 145 and six at 152.

Team scores: Bemidji 199, Mora 108, Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Sauk Centre/Melrose 67, Park Rapids 66, Moorhead 52, Pierz 31, Mille Lacs 29, Nashwauk-Keewatin 28, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 25, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 24, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 22, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 18, Hibbing 15, United North Central 7, Roseau 7, Brainerd 5.

Park Rapids results

Mickey Clark (107): pinned Ava Nelson, Bemidji, :17; pinned Natalie Olson, Mora, 1:37; pinned by Makaya Gotchie, Bemidji, 3:52; pinned Mallory McMullen, Moorhead, 1:12; won minor decision over Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm, Bemidji, 9-7 (ot) (2nd).

Leryangies Trinidad (114): pinned by Kaylee Endres, Wadena-Deer Creek, 4:54; lost by injury default to Adyson Winsche, Pierz, 2:10.

Aleka London (132): pinned Mikayla LaBarge, Hibbing, :34; pinned by Tori Bahr, Bemidji, 2:57; pinned by Ava Phillips, Pierz, 1:08.

Brooke Kritzeck (138): pinned Lucy Klisch, Bemidji, 3:23; pinned Robin Mayer, United North Central, 1:12; pinned by Violet Peterson, Mora, :39 (2nd).

Arcaley Gutierrez (145): won minor decision over Katie Pierce, Hibbing, 6-2; pinned by Ashley Strang, Mille Lacs, :25; won minor decision over Annabel McGriff, Mora, 7-6; pinned by Kalli Schirmers, Sauk Centre/Melrose, 3:23 (4th).

Sherva Marley (152): pinned by Abby Ervasti, Bertha-Hewitt, :24; pinned by Lindsey Nosbush, Mora, 2:15; won minor decision over Jadyn Eichberg, Bemidji, 7-5; pinned by Kylie Donat, Bemidji, :26; pinned Destiny Haddy, Park Rapids, 3:40 (4th).

Destiny Haddy (152); pinned by Lindsey Nosbush, Mora, 1:02; pinned by Jadyn Eichberg, Bemidji, 3:22; pinned by Kylie Donat, Bemidji, :23; pinned by Abby Ervasti, Bertha-Hewitt, 1:14; pinned by Sherva Marley, Park Rapids, 3:40 (6th).

RELATED STORIES
HenryThorsonAlex.JPG
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids drops duals to Alexandria, TRF
The Panthers' record in duals meets falls to 2-4.
December 21, 2022 01:19 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Prep
Sporting events postponed on Dec. 16
December 16, 2022 09:18 AM
Prep
Local sporting events postponed Tuesday
December 13, 2022 10:31 AM
Prep
Wrestling: Park Rapids advances 5 to finals at Crookston
December 12, 2022 01:56 PM

Related Topics: WRESTLINGPARK RAPIDS PANTHERSPARK RAPIDS
Vance Carlson
By Vance Carlson
1982 Dawson-Boyd High School graduate
1987 Moorhead State University graduate
Sports reporter for Park Rapids Enterprise since 1987
What to read next
OliviaDavisWDC.JPG
Prep
Girls Basketball: W-DC takes advantage of Park Rapids fouls for a 63-48 victory
The loss drops the Panthers to 1-2 against Section 8AA opponents and 3-3 overall.
December 23, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
092620.N.PRE.PRAHSStormy5789.jpg
Prep
Nordick proposes conference switch, girls hockey co-op
The Park Rapids Area Schools have an opportunity to join a different athletics conference, Activities Director Jeremy Nordick told the school board on Dec. 19.
December 23, 2022 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Robin Fish
EmmaVriezeWrap.JPG
Prep
Girls Swimming and Diving: Park Rapids enjoyed memorable season
The Panthers repeated as Section 8A True Team, Mid-State Conference and Section 8A champions while qualifying for state in 10 events.
December 22, 2022 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson
Basketball.logo.jpg
Prep
Boys Basketball: Nevis, Menahga fall
Pequot Lakes defeats Tigers while a late run lifts Red Lake past the Braves.
December 22, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Vance Carlson