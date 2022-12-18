Girls Wrestling: Park Rapids places 5th at Bemidji Blue Ox

BEMIDJI – Led by runner-up finishes by Mickey Clark and Brooke Kritzeck, the Park Rapids girls wrestling team finished fifth at the Bemidji Blue Ox Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Clark finished second at 107 pounds and Kritzeck was the runner-up at 138 pounds as the Panthers compiled 66 points in this 17-team tournament. Bemidji won the team title with 199 points while United North Central scored 7 points to tie for 15th place. This was the first varsity team tournament ever for the Park Rapids girls.

Clark pinned Bemidji’s Ava Nelson in 17 seconds, Mora’s Natalie Olson in 1:37 and Moorhead’s Mallory McMullen in 1:12 while adding a 9-7 overtime decision over Bemidji’s Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm. Clark was denied the title by being pinned by Bemidji’s Makaya Gotchie in 3:52 in the round-robin bracket.

Kritzeck used pins over Bemidji’s Lucy Klisch in 3:23 and United North Central’s Robin Mayer in 1:12 to reach the finals at 138. Mora’s Violet Peterson pinned Kritzeck in 39 seconds for the title. Mayer ended up placing sixth at 138.

Three other Park Rapids wrestlers also placed.

Arcaley Gutierrez (top) finished fourth at 145 pounds at the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Arcaley Gutierrez used a pair of minor decisions over Hibbing’s Katie Pierce (6-2) and Mora’s Annabel McGriff (7-6) to finish fourth at 145. Sherva Marley used a pin over Park Rapids’ Destiny Haddy in 3:40 and a 7-5 minor decision over Bemidji’s Jadyn Eichberg to place fourth at 152. Haddy finished sixth at 152.

Also competing for the Panthers were Aleka London at 132 and Leryangies Trinidad at 114.

There were six wrestlers at 107, eight at 114, nine at 132, seven at 138, 10 at 145 and six at 152.

Team scores: Bemidji 199, Mora 108, Wadena-Deer Creek 73, Sauk Centre/Melrose 67, Park Rapids 66, Moorhead 52, Pierz 31, Mille Lacs 29, Nashwauk-Keewatin 28, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 25, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 24, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 22, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 18, Hibbing 15, United North Central 7, Roseau 7, Brainerd 5.

Park Rapids results

Mickey Clark (107): pinned Ava Nelson, Bemidji, :17; pinned Natalie Olson, Mora, 1:37; pinned by Makaya Gotchie, Bemidji, 3:52; pinned Mallory McMullen, Moorhead, 1:12; won minor decision over Brenalen Fredriksen-Holm, Bemidji, 9-7 (ot) (2nd).

Leryangies Trinidad (114): pinned by Kaylee Endres, Wadena-Deer Creek, 4:54; lost by injury default to Adyson Winsche, Pierz, 2:10.

Aleka London (132): pinned Mikayla LaBarge, Hibbing, :34; pinned by Tori Bahr, Bemidji, 2:57; pinned by Ava Phillips, Pierz, 1:08.

Brooke Kritzeck (138): pinned Lucy Klisch, Bemidji, 3:23; pinned Robin Mayer, United North Central, 1:12; pinned by Violet Peterson, Mora, :39 (2nd).

Arcaley Gutierrez (145): won minor decision over Katie Pierce, Hibbing, 6-2; pinned by Ashley Strang, Mille Lacs, :25; won minor decision over Annabel McGriff, Mora, 7-6; pinned by Kalli Schirmers, Sauk Centre/Melrose, 3:23 (4th).

Sherva Marley (152): pinned by Abby Ervasti, Bertha-Hewitt, :24; pinned by Lindsey Nosbush, Mora, 2:15; won minor decision over Jadyn Eichberg, Bemidji, 7-5; pinned by Kylie Donat, Bemidji, :26; pinned Destiny Haddy, Park Rapids, 3:40 (4th).