Girls Track and Field: Park Rapids girls excel at state meet

ST. MICHAEL – Placing in four events was the perfect way for the Park Rapids girls track and field team to cap off another successful season.

Senior Morgan Koppelman reached the podium in four events, sophomore Addison Lauwagie won three medals, freshman Madeline Brandt placed in two events, and seniors Olivia Davis and Natalia Lopez each received a medal as the Panthers placed seventh in the team standings with 32 points at the state Class A meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School on Friday, June 9.

“I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better ending to my high school career,” said Koppelman. “Bringing home four medals was my ultimate goal, so I was very happy to accomplish that and place even higher than expected.”

The Panthers contended for state titles in two relays. Brandt, Davis, Koppelman and Lauwagie clocked a runner-up 9:37.14 in the 4 x 800 relay while Lopez, Koppelman, Brandt and Lauwagie finished third in the 4 x 400 race in 4:08.37. The 4 x 400 relay unit qualified for the finals with a runner-up 4:01.45 to break the school record during preliminaries. The previous record was a 4:04.58 set by Grace Bateman, Summer Ellefson, Megan Grimes and Shelby Pierce in 2012. The 4 x 800 relay was seeded No. 7 with a 9:55.57 while the 4 x 400 relay was seeded No. 4 out of 17 qualifiers with a 4:06.59.

Staples-Motley won the state title in the 4 x 800 with a 9:33.33 while Eden Valley-Watkins captured the state title in the 4 x 400 in 3:59.20. Koppelman, Lauwagie and Lopez ran on the Panthers’ 4 x 800 relay unit that placed eighth in 9:50.26 while Koppelman, Lopez and Lauwagie returned from the 4 x 400 relay team that finished sixth in 4:08.07 at last year’s state meet.

“Finishing second in the 4 x 800 was very exciting, especially after taking eighth last year. I knew we were capable of finishing in the top three and dropping lots of time when we had other teams to push us and we did just that,” said Koppelman. “We were all shocked when we saw our 4 x 400 time in the prelims, breaking the school record by over 4 seconds. Breaking that record was one of our goals for state and I was so proud of how we ran. I think that record will stand for many years to come. The finals day was a very busy day for me, but it was awesome to place third in the 4 x 400 and run another great time to close the meet.”

Koppelman cleared the bar at 11 feet to break her school record of 10-8 and place third in the pole vault while Lauwagie cleared 10-6 to finish eighth in that event. Koppelman placed sixth by clearing 9-9 at last year’s state meet. Koppelman rounded out Park Rapids’ team score by finishing sixth in the 800 in 2:20.13. Koppelman advanced to the finals by placing sixth during prelims with a 2:19.24. Koppelman entered state tied for the No. 2 seed at 10-8 and Lauwagie was tied for sixth at 10-2 in the pole vault while Koppelman was the No. 10 seed in the 800 with a 2:22.68.

“Earlier in the season I never would have imagined that I would medal in the 800 at state. At state I was pushed and dropped another 3 seconds off my PR in the prelims, getting me to finals. I was very surprised and proud of myself for finishing in sixth place in that event and running my best times,” said Koppelman. “My goal for the season in pole vault was to clear 11 feet, so doing that at the state meet to improve on my school record and finish in third place was very exciting.”

Perham’s Gracie Morris won the state title in the pole vault by clearing 12 feet while Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Katrina Sortland took first in the 800 in 2:16.28.

Park Rapids’ 4 x 200 relay team of Lopez, eighth grader Avery Schueller, Davis and sophomore Olivia Miller finished 14th in 1:48.97 to miss out on reaching the finals. GMLOKS captured the state title in 1:43.62. The Panthers’ 4 x 200 relay entered state as the No. 11 seed out of 18 qualifying teams with a 1:48.47.

Eden Valley-Watkins/Kimball won the state title with 70 points while Minnehaha Academy (49), Perham (46), Luverne (45), GMLOKS (43) and Two Harbors (33) followed.