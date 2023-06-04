Girls Track and Field: Park Rapids accepts challenge, repeats as Section 8A champions

ROSEAU – The members of the Park Rapids girls track and field team accepted the challenge of defending their Section 8A title.

The Panthers brought home the section championship trophy by scoring points in 13 events in racking up 100 points while qualifying seven individuals in five events for the state Class A meet on Friday, June 2. Park Christian was a distant second with 79.50 points.

“We were very proud of the girls and their performance on Friday. They had to fight hard to retain the section championship, but rose to the challenge,” said Park Rapids head coach Corey Hill. “The girls just continue to fight hard to improve upon their best performances of the year and that sets us up for success at the team level. I believe they compete with a tremendous amount of pride for the program to continue to honor all the former athletes that left them a strong platform to continue the success of the program. I am amazed to continue to watch these girls prepare and work hard to accomplish these tremendous goals they set. I believe most people have no idea how hard it is to compete at the level that the girls track program does. There are 29 other schools fighting to win that title, but we continue to be the best team in Section 8A.”

Senior Olivia Davis, sophomore Addison Lauwagie, senior Morgan Koppelman and eighth grader Madeline Brandt opened the running events by winning the 4 x 800-meter relay in 9:55.57. Senior Natalia Lopez, eighth grader Avery Schueller, Davis and sophomore Olivia Miller followed by winning the 4 x 200 relay in 1:48.47. Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez and Lauwagie ended the running events with a winning time of 4:06.59 in the 4 x 400 relay. Koppelman won the pole vault by clearing 10 feet, 8 inches while Lauwagie was second at 10-2. Koppelman also was the runner-up in the 800 in 2:22.68 to round out the list of the Panthers’ state qualifiers.

Park Rapids just missed qualifying for state in four other events as Brandt with a 2:27.47 in the 800, Miller with a 27.50 in the 200, Lauwagie with a 1:01.62 in the 400 and Sarah Hartung with a throw of 107-1 in the discus finished third.

Placing fourth were Julia Harmon in the 3,200 in 12:51.70 and the 4 x 100 relay team of Laney Vrieze, Grace Officer, Schueller and Miller in 52.40.

Sarah Hartung just missed qualifying for the state meet after placing third in the discus with a throw of 107 feet, 1 inch at the Section 8A meet at Roseau on Friday, June 2, 2023. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Also scoring points for the Panthers were Brooke Kritzeck in the 100 hurdles (fifth in 17.84), Lopez in the 400 (sixth in 1:02.18), Makenna Maanum in the 800 (eighth in 2:36.40), Nora Bolton in the 1,600 (eighth in 6:00.56) and Davis in the triple jump (eighth at 32-3).

The other section competitors were Officer (12th in 19.49) and Breanna DeBlieck (16th in 24.50) in the 100 hurdles; Grace Etter in the 1,600 (10th in 6:07.45) and pole vault (19th at 6-8); Anna Rickbeil in the 400 (16th in 1:08.31); Kritzeck (11th in 53.06) and Officer (14th in 55.06) in the 300 hurdles; Schueller in the 200 (ninth in 28.60); Aleka London in the 3,200 (13th in 14:00.85); Harmon in the discus (10th at 87-8) and shot put (13th at 28-9.50); Jena Meier (12th at 4-6) and Kritzeck (tied for 14th at 4-6) in the high jump; Miller (ninth at 14-11.75) and Riley Pike (14th at 14-3) in the long jump; and Brandi Morgan in the triple jump (12th at 30-11.50).

“Keys to winning the section meet were the preparation the girls did to manage the heat and be ready to do their very best,” said Hill. “The three relays taking first and running their best times of the year along with the 4 x 1 running their best time and scoring points in 13 of the 18 events were a huge part of us winning.”

The Panthers will be looking to keep that momentum going by reaching the podium in multiple events and contending with the best teams in the state at the Class A meet, which will be held on Thursday and Friday (June 8-9) at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

“We are in a position to have one of the best state meets we have had. All of our relays are currently in a position to medal and individually we have several opportunities to medal as well. The 4 x 4 is close to breaking the school record and that would be a great finish for this talented team,” said Hill. “We will continue to work hard and be prepared and ready to do our best and then the rest is not up to us but the way things play out. If we can go and outperform our best times and heights, then that's all we are in control of. We could experience the highest finish as a team in my 20-year history of coaching this team. It’s even possible to finish in the top 3 if things would go our way. We are very excited to see how things play out.”

Team scores: Park Rapids 100, Park Christian 79.50, West Marshall 79, Bagley/Fosston 74, Nevis 61, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Fertile-Beltrami 52.50, Climax-Fisher-Sacred Heart 26, Lake of the Woods 24, United Clay Becker 23, Crookston 20, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 20, Warroad 17, Northome-Kelliher/Blackduck 16.50, Clearbrook-Gonvick 13, Kittson County Central 13, Ada-Borup West 10.50, Grygla-Gatzke 10, Mahnomen-Waubun 9, Roseau 1.

4 x 800 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Davis, Lauwagie, Koppelman, Brandt), 9:55.57. 2, West Marshall, 10:13.91.

100 hurdles: 1, Hitchen, FB, 16.93. 2, McNamee, N, 16.97. 5, Kritzeck, PR, 17.84. 12, Officer, PR, 19.49. 16, DeBlieck, PR, 24.50.

100: 1, Phrakonkham, BF, 12.72. 2, Hauck, LOW, 12.89.

4 x 200 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Lopez, Schueller, Davis, Miller), 1:48.47. 2, Grygla-Gatzke, 1:50.57. 8, Nevis (Nelson, B. Lindow, A. Lindow, Marengoui), 2:01.69.

1,600: 1, Rypkema, N, 4:55.42. 2, Lundin, NKB, 5:32.43. 8, Bolton, PR, 6:00.56. 10, Etter, PR, 6:07.45.

4 x 100 relay: 1, Bagley/Fosston, 50.91. 2, Park Christian, 51.58. 4, Park Rapids (Vrieze, Officer, Schueller, Miller), 52.40.

400: 1, Hitchen, FB, 59.14. 2, Adolphson, WM, 1:00.80. 3, Lauwagie, PR, 1:01.62. 6, Lopez, PR, 1:02.18. 16, Rickbeil, PR, 1:08.31.

300 hurdles: 1, Pederson, WM, 47.14. 2, Hitchen, FB, 49.09. 3, McNamee, N, 49.50. 11, Kritzeck, PR, 53.06. 14, Officer, PR, 55.06.

800: 1, Hitchen, FB, 2:21.97. 2, Koppelman, PR, 2:22.68. 3, Brandt, PR, 2:23.47. 8, Maanum, PR, 2:36.40.

200: 1, Phrakonkham, BF, 26.32. 2, Hauck, LOW, 26.90. 3, Miller, PR, 27.60. 9, Schueller, PR, 28.60.

3,200: 1, Rypkema, N, 11:52.24. 2, Bjorklund, N, 12:03.22. 4, J. Harmon, PR, 12:51.70. 13, London, PR, 14:00.85.

4 x 400 relay: 1, Park Rapids (Brandt, Koppelman, Lopez, Lauwagie), 4:06.59. 2, Fertile-Beltrami, 4:07.80. 6, Nevis (Bjorklund, Nelson, T. Monroe, Rypkema), 4:26.43.

Shot put: 1, DeWulf, N, 37-10.75. 2, Trautman, DGF, 37-9.50. 13, J. Harmon, PR, 28-9.50.

Discus: 1, Riniker, DGF, 113-6. 2, Vestedahl, BF, 108-3. 3, Hartung, PR, 107-1. 4, DeWulf, N, 104-7. 10, J. Harmon, PR, 87-8.

High jump: 1, Phrakonham, BF, 5-2. 2, White, KCC, 5-0. 12, Meier, PR, 4-6. 14 (tie), Kritzeck, PR, 4-6.

Pole vault: 1, Koppelman, PR, 10-8. 2, Lauwagie, PR, 10-2. 19, Etter, PR, 6-8.

Long jump: 1, Aakre, PC, 16-10. 2, Langen, WM, 15-11.25. 9, Miller, PR, 14-11.75. 14, Pike, PR, 14-3.

Triple jump: 1, Sosa, DGF, 36-1. 2, Pederson, WM, 34-9. 8, Davis, PR, 32-3. 12, Morgan, PR, 30-11.50.