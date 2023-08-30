Girls Tennis: Pequot Lakes, Crookston defeat Park Rapids in Mid-State, Section 8A debuts

PARK RAPIDS – Pequot Lakes and Crookston defeated the Park Rapids girls tennis team during a triangular meet at the Century School courts on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Pequot Lakes won a pair of third-set tiebreakers in a 7-0 win over the Panthers while Crookston won five matches in straight sets in a 6-1 victory. Pequot Lakes improved to 7-3 in dual meets by defeating Crookston 5-2 in the other match.

RELATED STORIES







Addi Frieden lost in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 4 singles while Emma Berghuis and Natalie Berghuis lost in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles in the Panthers’ loss to Pequot Lakes. Emmy Goochey (No. 1 singles), Nora Bolton (No. 2 singles), Abby Runyan (No. 3 singles), Shailyn Hayes and Ella Ehler (No. 1 doubles), and Kate Dravis and Rachel Ulvin (No. 2 doubles) fell in straight sets in Park Rapids’ Mid-State Conference opener.

Ehler prevailed in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 2 singles to account for the Panthers’ only win against Crookston. Emma Morris and Madeline Brandt were defeated in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles. Hayes (No. 1 singles), Bolton (No. 3 singles), Frieden (No. 4 singles), Goochey and Runyan (No. 1 doubles), and Ulvin and Dravis (No. 2 doubles) were defeated in straight sets in this match between Section 8A rivals. Crookston improved to 6-1 while the Panthers fell to 3-5 in dual meets.

Pequot Lakes 7, Park Rapids 0

No. 1 singles: Ellie Ouradnik, PL, over Emmy Goochey 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 singles: Allyson Yahn, PL, over Nora Bolton 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 singles: Carlie Eggert, PL, over Abby Runyan 6-1, 6-2.

No. 4 singles: Kayla Joyce, PL, over Addi Frieden 1-6, 6-0, 12-10.

No. 1 doubles: Aubrey Wiczek/Eva Mumm, PL, over Shailyn Hayes/Ella Ehler 6-4, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles: Kessa Eggert/Jenna Stoerzinge,r PL, over Kate Dravis/Rachel Ulvin 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles: Ellie Wolthuizen/Nikki Crocker, PL, over Emma Berghuis/Natalie Berghuis 6-3, 4-6, 10-4.

Crookston 6, Park Rapids 1

No. 1 singles: Brekken Tull, C, over Shailyn Hayes 6-2, 6-2.

No. 2 singles: Ella Ehler, PR, over Isabelle Smith 6-2, 4-6, 10-5.

No. 3 singles: Paige Abrahamson, C, over Nora Bolton 6-2, 6-1.

No. 4 singles: Ashlyn Bailey, C, over Addi Frieden 6-0, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles: Emma Gunderson/Kaylie Clauson, C, over Emmy Goochey/Abby Runyan 6-0, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles: Addie Fee/Georgia Sanders, C, over Rachel Ulvin/Kate Dravis 6-2, 6-2.