Girls Tennis: Park Rapids seeks to field competitive lineup

PARK RAPIDS – Competing for the Section 8A title just got a lot tougher for the Park Rapids girls tennis team this fall.

The graduation of top singles player Morgan Koppelman and the top doubles team of Mickey Clark and Macy Goochey leaves the Panthers with the challenge of filling those spots. Koppelman finished third in singles at the Section 8A tournament while Clark and Goochey finished second in doubles to qualify for state. Clark (23-7 record), Goochey (23-7 record) and Koppelman (16-13 record) led Park Rapids to a 9-13 record in dual meets. All three shared team MVP honors and were Mid-State Conference players.

It won't be an easy year, but I also feel that we will grow and continue to improve as the year goes on. Brianne Morris

Contending for team and individual state berths in Section 8A was going to be a tough task after having to replace those three players. That mission became even more daunting when East Grand Forks, Perham/New York Mills and Thief River Falls were moved from Section 8AA back to Section 8A. Those three teams were Section 8A contenders in recent years with Thief River Falls winning the Section 8AA crown last fall.

Those three teams – along with defending Section 8A champion Staples-Motley and runner-up Crookston – are favored to contend for top section honors this fall. That could make it tough for the Panthers to once again be represented at the state tournament.

Returning to lead Park Rapids this season are juniors Nora Bolton, Kate Dravis, Ella Ehler, Destiny Haddy, Shailyn Hayes, Emmy Goochey, Abby Runyan and Rachel Ulvin along with sophomore Sophia Gauthier.

Hayes held the No. 2 singles spot, going 6-15 at that position while adding a 1-0 record at No. 3 singles, a 2-0 record at No. 1 doubles and a 1-1 record in singles at the section tournament for a 10-16 overall mark. Hayes, who received all-conference honorable mention honors last season, is expected to take over the No. 1 singles position this season.

Emmy Goochey and Runyan were the Panthers’ No. 2 doubles team, posting a 10-12 record as partners after dropping a first-round doubles match at the section meet. Emmy Goochey had a 12-13 overall record while Runyan posted an 11-14 overall record. That duo is counted on to fill the No. 1 doubles spot this fall.

Ehler went 10-12 at No. 3 singles while finishing with a 12-13 overall record after posting a 1-0 record at No. 2 singles and a 1-1 record at No. 2 doubles. Ehler will return to singles play this season.

Dravis and Ulvin played No. 3 doubles most of last season, going 4-10 as partners. Dravis also had a 4-3 record at No. 4 singles and went 6-12 in doubles for a 10-15 record while Ulvin went 1-0 at No. 4 singles and 6-12 at No. 3 doubles for a 7-12 overall mark. That pair will play mostly No. 2 doubles this fall.

Bolton posted a 7-12 overall record – including a 2-0 record at No. 3 singles, a 2-8 mark at No. 4 singles and a 3-4 record at No. 3 doubles – last season. Bolton will play a singles position this fall.

Filling in at varsity last fall were Haddy (0-2 at No. 4 singles and 0-2 at No. 3 doubles) and Gauthier (0-1 at No. 4 singles and 0-1 at No. 3 doubles).

Looking to compete for the other varsity starting spots are juniors Emma Berghuis, Natalie Berghuis, Bella Vinge and Isabel Nevela; sophomore Jalen Hensel; freshmen Madeline Brandt, Addi Frieden, Emma Morris, Madison Himango, Danika Jenson and Jadyn Wood; and eighth grader Makenna Maanum.

The Panthers received the No. 3 seed for last year’s Section 8A tournament, defeating No. 6 Parkers Prairie 5-2 in the section quarterfinals before being eliminated with a 6-1 loss to No. 2 Crookston in the semifinals. No. 1 Staples-Motley edged Crookston 4-3 in the section title match. Staples-Motley was rated No. 8 and Crookston was rated No. 9 in the final state poll last season.

“Losing your top players is always tough, but I expect the girls to step up and be competitive with the other teams in our section and conference,” said Park Rapids head coach Brianne Morris, who was named the 2022 Section 8A Coach of the Year and will be assisted by Lane Miles. “It won't be an easy year, but I also feel that we will grow and continue to improve as the year goes on. This team is hard working and they want to do well, so I have no doubt they will do well.”