Girls Tennis: Park Rapids makes season debut with home events

PARK RAPIDS – A sweep in doubles against Aitkin made for a successful debut for the Park Rapids girls tennis team during a North/South Quad at the Depot Courts on Friday, Aug. 18.

Ella Ehler and Emmy Goochey posted a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 1 doubles; Kate Dravis and Rachel Ulvin coasted to a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles; and Madeline Brandt and Emma Morris prevailed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3 doubles to spark a 5-2 victory against the Panthers’ Mid-State Conference rival.

Abby Runyan’s 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles and Addi Frieden’s 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 3 singles sealed the win. Makenna Maanum lost in three sets at No. 4 singles while Nora Bolton fell in straight sets at No. 1 singles. Emma Berghuis and Natalie Berghuis prevailed 6-2, 6-2 in an exhibition doubles match.

The Panthers prevailed in three sets in two matches in a 5-2 loss to Becker.

Goochey’s 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 win at No. 2 singles along with a 6-3, 3-6, 14-12 victory by Ehler and Runyan and No. 1 doubles accounted for Park Rapids’ two wins.

Frieden fell in three sets at No. 3 singles while the Berghuis twins lost in three sets at No. 3 doubles. Bolton lost in straight sets at No. 1 singles, Morris fell in straight sets at No. 4 singles, and Ulvin and Dravis were defeated in straight sets at No. 2 doubles. Brandt and Bella Vinge dropped a 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 decision in an exhibition doubles match.

Park Rapids ended the seven-team quad with a 6-1 loss to Mound-Westonka.

Runyan and Goochey’s 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) win at No. 1 doubles provided the only point for the Panthers. Mound-Westonka won the other six matches in straight sets with wins over Ehler at No. 1 singles, Bolton at No. 2 singles, Frieden at No. 3 singles, Sophia Gauthier at No. 4 singles, Dravis and Ulvin at No. 2 doubles, and Brandt and Morris at No. 3 doubles. Emma Berghuis and Natalie Berghuis prevailed in straight sets in an exhibition doubles match.

The other teams competing were Minnewaska Area, Crookston and Roseau.

Head coach Brianne Morris and assistant coach Lane Miles thought it was a successful season opener.

“The girls were competitive and played pretty well,” said Morris. “With only four days of practice, Lane and I both feel that the girls have already improved. With being put into positions that they have never played, the girls showed that they will be able to play with anyone and will only continue to grow.”

Park Rapids 5, Aitkin 2

No. 1 singles: Madi Lehrer, A, over Nora Bolton 6-4, 6-4.

No. 2 singles: Abby Runyan, PR, over Peyton Perrine 6-2, 6-2.

No. 3 singles: Addi Frieden, PR, over Kennedy Jorgensen 6-2, 6-2.

No. 4 singles: Maelie Kazmerzak, A, over Makenna Maanun 7-5, 4-6, 10-7.

No. 1 doubles: Emmy Goochey/Ella Ehler, PR, over Grace Hanson/Charlee Genz 6-2, 7-5.

No. 2 doubles: Kate Dravis/Rachel Ulvin, PR, over Addison Steffens/Ellory Grund 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 doubles: Madeline Brandt/Emma Morris, PR, over Vera Eisenbraun/Paige Packer 6-4, 6-4.

Becker 5, Park Rapids 2

No. 1 singles: Lauren Croal, B, over Nora Bolton 7-5, 6-3.

No. 2 singles: Emmy Goochey, PR, over Lily Anderson 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.

No. 3 singles: Payton Enerson, B, over Addi Frieden 3-6, 6-4, 11-9.

No. 4 singles: Ava Duncombe, B, over Emma Morris 6-4, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Ella Ehler/Abby Runyan, PR, over Madison Bass/Ali Groskreutz 6-3, 3-6, 14-12.

No. 2 doubles: Hannah Hyttsten/Chloe Spear, B, over Rachel Ulvin/Kate Dravis 6-4, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles: Olivia Nieken/Faith Bass, B, over Emma Berghuis/Natalie Berghuis 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 10-4.

Mound-Westonka 6, Park Rapids 1

No. 1 singles: Savannah Paul, MW, over Ella Ehler 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2 singles: Reese Kasper, MW, over Nora Bolton 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3 singles: Suzie Marth, MW, over Addi Frieden 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4).

No. 4 singles: Indrid Wulf, MW, over Sophia Gauthier 6-4, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Abby Runyan/Emmy Goochey, PR, over Anna Wood/Cam Winther 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).

No. 2 doubles: Cam Hargreaves/Ally Eidsness, MW, over Kate Dravis/Rachel Ulvin 6-4, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles: Gracie O’Halleran/Sage Finck, MW, over Emma Morris/Madeline Brandt 6-3, 7-5.

Natalie Berghuis returns a forehand during a No. 3 doubles match against Becker at the Depot Courts on Friday, Aug. 18. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Berghuis twins lead Panthers

PARK RAPIDS – Minnewaska Area and Perham/New York Mills battled the heat and humidity to tie for the team title with 13 points during a six-team invitational tournament at the Century School courts (doubles) and Depot Courts (singles) on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Fergus Falls and Roseau shared third place with 11 points, East Grand Forks was fifth with 9 points and the Panthers finished sixth with 6 points.

Natalie Berghuis and Emma Berghuis claimed runner-up honors at No. 3 doubles to lead Park Rapids. Goochey and Runyan took fifth at No. 1 doubles, and Brandt and Morris placed sixth at No. 2 doubles. Maanum and Vinge finished fifth in exhibition doubles.

Ehler was sixth at No. 1 singles, Dravis finished fifth at No. 2 singles, Ulvin was fifth at No. 3 singles and Frieden finished fourth at No. 4 singles.

“Not going to lie, it was a very hot day,” said Morris. “We have been preparing them all week to be ready for the heat. We made sure the girls were hydrated, had ice and cooling towels, and ate some good snacks and meals. They were very hot, but knew they had to play through it and they did great.”

Emma Berghuis returns a serve during a No. 3 doubles match against Becker on Friday, Aug. 18. Vance Carlson / Park Rapids Enterprise

Team scores: Minnewaska Area 13, Perham/New York Mills 13, Fergus Falls 11, Roseau 11, East Grand Forks 9, Park Rapids 6.

Park Rapids results

Ella Ehler (No. 1 singles): lost to Isabella Abrahams, FF, 6-0, 6-1; lost to Marissa Glodowski, R, 6-0, 6-4; lost to Alia Rands, MA, 6-0, 6-0 (6th).

Kate Dravis (No. 2 singles): lost to Megan Thorfinnson, MA, 6-0, 6-2; lost to Ruby Ellison, FF, 6-2, 6-2; defeated Emma Abbey, EGF, 6-4, 6-2 (5th).

Rachel Ulvin (No. 3 singles): lost to Violet Radniecki, PNYM, 6-1, 6-1; lost to Rachel Rankin, MA, 6-1, 6-1; defeated Morgan McDonald, EGF, 6-4, 6-0 (5th).

Addi Frieden (No. 4 singles): defeated Chloe Svendsen, EGF, 6-0, 6-3; lost to Addy Heid, MA, 6-4, 7-5; lost to Dakota Dunham, R, 1-6, 6-3, 10-4 (4th).

Abby Runyan/Emmy Goochey (No. 1 doubles): lost to Morgan Smith/Aubry Zimmerman, PNYM, 6-4, 6-3; lost to Hattie Fullhart/Ashtyn Lill, FF, 6-4, 6-1; defeated Erin Brandt/Emma Johnson, R, 6-3, 6-3 (5th).

Madeline Brandt/Emma Morris (No. 2 doubles): lost to Layla Zosel/Kaia Ness, FF, 6-0, 6-0; lost to Kate Cantera/Karlee Walsh, EGF, 6-4, 6-1; lost to Kylie Winkler/Bailey Strunk, R, 6-3, 6-0 (6th).